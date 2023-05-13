Generation Jihad Ep. 93 — Context for Turkey’s election

Host Bill Roggio is joined by two of his FDD colleagues to unpack the context surrounding Turkey’s imminent presidential elections.
Jonathan Schanzer is the Senior Vice President for Research at FDD, where Sinan Ciddi is a non-resident senior fellow. Both are Turkey experts. (One has taken a harder hit from pro-government Turks on Twitter than the other.)
From President Erdogan’s thinly-veiled political opportunism — like his 180 on Syria; his regional charm offensive, particularly with Israel; and his role as a U.S. “counterterrorism partner” — and his blatant corruption — like his mismanagement of earthquake aid and his allowing Turkey to be a terrorist superhighway — to an opposition candidate’s eleventh hour dropout, this is your starter pack for understanding what’s about to unfold in Turkey.
Powered by RedCircle
Want to know more? Here’s what to read:
U.S. Demands More Sanctions Enforcement From Turkey
U.S. and Turkey Take Joint Action to Disrupt ISIS Financing
No US-Turkey Rapprochement Is Possible Under Erdogan
Turkey Wants a Post-election Reset with Washington
Will Erdogan Embrace The West?
U.S. Sanctions Turkish Entities for Aiding Russian War Effort
Biden Must Tell Erdogan To Stop Targeting US Partners
Turkey Supports Hamas, Which Means an Alliance With Israel Isn’t Going To Happen
Turkey’s Erdogan must take concrete action on Hamas and the Muslim Brotherhood
Hamas Operatives in Turkey Recruit Palestinians for Terror Attacks
Turkey’s Earthquake: The Buck Stops with Erdogan
Turkey’s Crimes Against Humanity Under ICC Spotlight
Erdogan faces growing backlash over earthquake mismanagement
Erdogan Threatens to Discard Election Results
In Support of a Democratic Turkey
Are you a dedicated reader of FDD's Long War Journal? Has our research benefitted you or your team over the years? Support our independent reporting and analysis today by considering a one-time or monthly donation. Thanks for reading! You can make a tax-deductible donation here.