Generation Jihad Ep. 107 — Israel at War: October 20, 2023

At almost two weeks (!) into the war, we remain on standby for Israel’s anticipated ground invasion of Gaza and continue to watch Israel’s northern border for more activity from Hezbollah.

And to complicate the already complicated: an incident yesterday on the Red Sea marked the first active engagement by the U.S. in this ongoing war, when the USS Carney shot down missiles fired by Iran-backed Houthis.

So for today’s briefing, Bill and Joe called in their FDD colleague and top expert on Iran, Behnam Ben Taleblu.

Joe Truzman is a research analyst focused primarily on Palestinian militant groups and Hezbollah at FDD and contributor to FDD's Long War Journal. Bill Roggio is a Senior Fellow at the Foundation for Defense of Democracies and the Editor of FDD's Long War Journal.

