Generation Jihad Ep. 87 — Jihadis in the Sahel

Host Bill Roggio is joined again by (semi-official?) co-host Caleb Weiss to discuss Jihadi control in West Africa. In the last several years, Jihadists have moved toward central and southern Mali and are now threatening Bamako, the capital of Mali. In Burkina Faso, Jihadis control around 40% of the country. Bill and Caleb walk through past and present Jihadi attacks, offenses, and operations.
