US, Israel await Hamas answer after peace deal push

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, President Donald Trump, Vice President JD Vance, Secretary of State Marco Rubio, Secretary of War Pete Hegseth, and other Israeli and US officials meet at the White House on September 29. (White House)

US President Donald Trump hosted Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu at the White House on September 29 and unveiled a 20-point plan to end the Gaza war during a joint press conference. Netanyahu indicated that he supports the initiative, and Hamas has stated that it is studying the issue. An answer from Hamas is expected within three to four days of the plan’s announcement.

Trump said that if Hamas accepts the proposal, the plan “calls for the release of all remaining hostages immediately, but in no case more than 72 hours.” Trump indicated that he had secured backing for the plan from a number of countries through outreach to Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Turkey, Egypt, the United Arab Emirates, and others.

“Under the plan, Arab and Muslim countries have committed, and in writing, in many cases, but I actually would take their word for it … to demilitarize Gaza, and that’s quickly. Decommission the military capabilities of Hamas and all other terror organizations,” Trump said. Other points in the plan call for “peaceful coexistence” and the redevelopment of Gaza.

Several parts of the plan were changed at the request of Israel’s prime minister in the days before its announcement, reports indicate. The Times of Israel noted that among the changes, “the updated version adds two lines that further qualify the nature of the withdrawal in Israel’s favor, stating that [the] IDF ‘will withdraw based on standards, milestones, and timeframes linked to demilitarization that will be agreed upon between the IDF, ISF [International Stabilization Force], the guarantors, and the US.’”

The plan envisions a phased Israeli withdrawal from most of Gaza and a “Board of Peace” that will work with the World Bank and others to enable support for a new government in the territory. The White House says that the new government will be made up of Palestinians and other “qualified experts from around the world.” Hamas and other terrorist groups will not have a role in governance in Gaza. Former UK Prime Minister Tony Blair is one of the names Trump has mentioned as being linked to the new proposed board.

Trump thanked US envoy Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner, his son-in-law, for their work on the new plan. Witkoff played a key role in the ceasefire that began in January 2024. Kushner was a central player during the Abraham Accords, which initially saw the UAE and Bahrain normalize ties with Israel, and were signed during Trump’s first term. Other countries have since joined the Accords, and there are expectations that they might be expanded even more.

If Hamas rejects the peace plan, then Israel is expected to continue military operations in Gaza. Those operations continued on September 30 and October 1 after the proposal was announced. The White House is hopeful that the plan will put an end to the conflict. Witkoff stated on September 30 that the initiative has garnered support from the Gulf countries and Europe, and he hoped the deal would be finalized.

Netanyahu indicated during the White House press conference that under the Trump plan, Israel will have achieved its objectives in Gaza, including returning the hostages and destroying the military and governance capabilities of Hamas. Reports in Israeli media on October 1 noted that “Hamas officials dismissed the plan as one-sided. Taher al-Nunu told Al Arabi TV the group had not been part of the talks and insisted that any deal must include a full Israeli withdrawal.” Hope for the deal diminished on October 1 as other reports indicated Hamas might reject the plan.

Some Israeli military commanders have also warned about possible aspects of the plan. “Southern Command officers caution against a deal that would station Israeli forces only along the Gaza border, stressing that farmers should see the IDF ahead of them—not Hamas; The challenge: applying the ‘Lebanon model’ to Gaza,” Ynet noted on October 1. The Lebanon model would mean “strict enforcement against any violation, preventing the enemy from rebuilding, just as has been done in the north against Hezbollah.”

Acceptance of the plan is now seen to be in the hands of Hamas and several key Arab states. For example, Qatar hosts Hamas leaders, and Turkey has backed the terrorist group in the past. According to the Times of Israel, Qatar, Turkey, and Egypt are said to be pressuring Hamas to accept.

Reporting from Israel, Seth J. Frantzman is an adjunct fellow at FDD and a contributor to FDD’s Long War Journal. He is the senior Middle East correspondent and analyst at The Jerusalem Post, and author of The October 7 War: Israel's Battle for Security in Gaza (2024).