Profiles of notable terrorists Israel will release in ceasefire deal with Hamas

A still image from a video about important Palestinian prisoners that Hamas published in 2020.

On October 8, Israel and Hamas agreed to the first phase of a ceasefire and hostage-exchange agreement that was brokered by the United States, with Qatar and Egypt serving as key mediators.

Under the terms of the deal, Hamas will release all of the living hostages still held in the Gaza Strip, while the remaining deceased hostages will be handed over at a later time. In return, Israel will release 1,950 Palestinian prisoners, among them terrorists who have carried out attacks against Israelis and are serving lengthy sentences.

The agreement is expected to eventually bring all of the remaining hostages back home, but Israel faces a difficult trade-off as it must release convicted terrorists to secure the return of its citizens. While close to 2,000 Palestinians will be freed, the list of individuals to be released includes convicted prisoners responsible for notable terrorist attacks against Israelis. Below, FDD’s The Long War Journal has documented 10 of these cases in detail.





Imad Qawasmeh

Affiliation: Hamas

On October 13, 2004, Israeli forces arrested Imad Qawasmeh for his role in directing two suicide bombers who killed 16 Israelis in Beersheba. An Israeli military court sentenced Qawasmeh to 16 life terms after he was found guilty of several charges, including membership in a terrorist organization, trafficking military equipment, and attempting to intentionally cause death. According to the Israeli government’s list of prisoners scheduled to be released in the recent ceasefire deal, Qawasmeh will be deported to an unspecified destination. The United States, Israel, and other countries have designated Hamas as a foreign terrorist organization.





Ismail Hamdan

Affiliation: Fatah

Ismail Hamdan, arrested in June 2003, was convicted by an Israeli court for his role in the kidnapping and murder of Avi Boaz Braverman a year earlier. Hamdan and other assailants seized Braverman at the Beit Jala checkpoint in the West Bank and took him to nearby Beit Sahour, where they shot and killed him. The court convicted Hamdan of firearms possession, murder, and other offenses. The Israeli government’s list of prisoners scheduled to be released shows that Hamdan will be deported to an unspecified location.





Jihad Roum

Affiliation: Tanzim

Jihad Roum was arrested by Israeli forces in 2002 for the murder of Yuri Goshtsin. Local media reported that Goshtsin’s body was found in the Ramallah area with “signs of abuse.” Furthermore, a statement broadcast over loudspeakers in Gaza declared that the Al Aqsa Martyrs’ Brigades (Tanzim-affiliate) had carried out the killing, saying it was in retaliation for the death of a 15-year-old Palestinian boy the previous day. A military court convicted Roum of the murder and sentenced him to life in prison plus an additional 20 years.





Amin Shuqeirat

Affiliation: Palestinian Islamic Jihad

Israel’s Shin Bet intelligence agency and Jerusalem police arrested Amin Shuqeirat in 2005 (or 2004, according to other sources) for the murder of two security guards at a construction site. An Israeli court sentenced Shuqeirat to two life terms for his role in the murders. The Israeli government’s list of prisoners to be released noted that Shuqeirat was convicted of intentional death, possession of firearms, and other offenses. The document added that Amin will be deported to an unspecified destination upon his release. Palestinian Islamic Jihad is designated as a terrorist organization by the United States,Israel, and the United Kingdom.





Bilal Ajarmeh

Affiliation: Fatah

Israeli special forces arrested Bilal Ajarmeh in the West Bank town of Silwad in 2003. According to Palestinian media, Ajarmeh was convicted of killing Israelis, participating in the execution of two alleged “collaborators,” and conducting 17 shooting attacks along Route 60. He was initially sentenced to 12 years, but after appellate proceedings, the court increased his punishment to two life terms, including an additional 20 years. When Ajarmeh is released, he will be deported to an unspecified destination, according to the Israeli government’s list of prisoners to be freed in the ceasefire deal.





Mahmoud Issa

Affiliation: Hamas

Mahmoud Issa was a military commander in Hamas’s Al Qassam Brigades and established its first special operations unit, known as “Special Unit 101,” which was tasked with kidnapping Israeli soldiers to exchange them for Palestinian prisoners held in Israel. Issa was responsible for the kidnapping of Sergeant Nissim Toledano near Lod on December 13, 1992. At the time, Hamas demanded the release of its founder, Ahmad Yassin, in exchange for Toledano. When Israel rejected the demand, Toledano was murdered by his captors. The IDF arrested Issa at his home in Anata in June 1993. He was later sentenced to three life terms plus an additional 40 years for his role in the kidnapping and killing of Sergeant Toledano. Issa is destined for deportation after his release.





Mohammad Abu Tbeikh

Affiliation: Palestinian Islamic Jihad

Mohammad Abu Tbeikh was a member of Palestinian Islamic Jihad who was active in the movement’s student wing before joining its armed wing, Saraya al Quds. Tubeikh participated in preparing explosive devices and belts and took part in the Battle of Jenin in 2002. He was arrested by the IDF in July 2002 and later sentenced to two life terms and an additional 15 years for leading Palestinian Islamic Jihad’s operations in Jenin. Tbeikh is destined for deportation following his release.





Baher Badr

Affiliation: Hamas

Baher Badr and his brother, Bahij, were arrested in 2004 after they were involved in a bombing in Tel Aviv, and Israeli authorities accused them of responsibility for the Tzirifin attack in 2003 that killed 9 Israeli soldiers. Israel sentenced Badr to 11 life sentences. He is destined for deportation after his release.





Iyad Abu al Rub

Affiliation: Palestinian Islamic Jihad

Iyad Abu al Rub was the head of the Palestinian Islamic Jihad’s so-called armed wing, Saraya al-Quds, in Jenin. Rub was arrested in 2005 by the Israeli military, and an Israeli military court convicted him for a series of deadly suicide bombings, including the 2003 attack in Sde Trumot, the 2004 bombing at the Stage nightclub in Tel Aviv, and the 2005 attack at the Hadera market. Rub is scheduled to be deported upon his release, according to the Israeli government.







Riyad al Ammour

Affiliation: Fatah

Riyad al Ammour was a member of Fatah’s “Tanzim” organization, led by Marwan Barghouti. An Israeli court sentenced him to 11 life terms in 2003 for his role in a Bethlehem-based terror cell responsible for a series of attacks during the Second Intifada that killed nine Israelis. Additionally, the court found Ammour guilty of murdering three alleged collaborators. He will be deported following his release, according to the Israeli government.

Joe Truzman is an editor and senior research analyst at FDD's Long War Journal focused primarily on Palestinian armed groups and non-state actors in the Middle East. Ahmad Sharawi is a research analyst at the Foundation for Defense of Democracies focused on Iranian intervention in Arab affairs and the Levant.