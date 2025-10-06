Israeli operations in Lebanon against Hezbollah: September 29–October 5, 2025



The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) conducted numerous operations throughout Lebanon against Hezbollah between September 29 and October 5, 2025. Activities last week were more intense than in the previous week, but overall, they maintained the relatively lower intensity that began in August.

Operations were concentrated in south Lebanon, both north and south of the Litani River, targeting Hezbollah assets and personnel involved in the group’s regeneration efforts.

The IDF conducted operations in 10 Lebanese locales, some more than once, including:

Airstrikes: Four

Four Artillery strikes: One

One Drone Strikes: Two

Two Flares: Five

Five Ground Activities: One

One Quadcopter Activities: 11



Beqaa Governorate

Western Beqaa District: Sohmor.

Nabatieh Governorate

Bint Jbeil District : Aitaroun, Ayta Ash Shaab, Kafra, Maroun Al Ras, Rmeish-Yaroun, and Yaroun

: Aitaroun, Ayta Ash Shaab, Kafra, Maroun Al Ras, Rmeish-Yaroun, and Yaroun Marjayoun District: Deir Mimas-Houra-Kfar Kela, Houla,Kfar Kela, Khiam, Marjayoun Valley, Markaba, Meiss Al Jabal, and Tel al Aoueidah

Deir Mimas-Houra-Kfar Kela, Houla,Kfar Kela, Khiam, Marjayoun Valley, Markaba, Meiss Al Jabal, and Tel al Aoueidah Nabatieh District: Jbaa, Kfar Reman,and Nabatieh al Fawqa

South Lebanon Governorate

Tyre District: Marwahin-Shihine and Naqoura.

Casualties

Between September 29 and October 5, 2025, Israeli operations in Lebanon killed five individuals, all Hezbollah operatives, and wounded seven unidentified individuals.

September 29, 2025: Two Hezbollah operatives were killed, and one unidentified person was wounded.

Two Hezbollah operatives were killed, and one unidentified person was wounded. September 30, 2025: No casualties were reported.

No casualties were reported. October 1, 2025: One Hezbollah operative was killed, and five unidentified people were wounded.

One Hezbollah operative was killed, and five unidentified people were wounded. October 2, 2025: Two Hezbollah operatives were killed, and one unidentified person was wounded.

Two Hezbollah operatives were killed, and one unidentified person was wounded. October 3, 2025: No casualties were reported.

No casualties were reported. October 4, 2025: No casualties were reported.

No casualties were reported. October 5, 2025: No casualties were reported.

Chronology of Israeli operations against Hezbollah, September 29–October 5, 2025

September 29

At 11:16 am, NNA Lebanon reported that an Israeli airstrike targeted Aitaroun in the Nabatieh Governorate’s Bint Jbeil District. The strike wounded one person.

At 2:50 pm, NNA Lebanon reported that an Israeli airstrike targeted the outskirts of Sohmor in the Beqaa Governorate’s Western Beqaa District, hitting an excavator and killing its operator. Pro-Hezbollah social media accounts soon announced the death of Hezbollah operative Mohammad Abbas Shaashoua, whose nom de guerre was Badr, from Sohmor. Shaashoua was given an official Hezbollah military funeral in his hometown of Sohmor. The IDF later claimed the assassination of Shaashoua, describing him as Hezbollah’s official who was “responsible for artillery in the area of Sohmor in south Lebanon,” including “several rocket attacks on Kiryat Shmona and the Golan Heights during the war.” The IDF alleged that “more recently,” Shaashoua was “involved in efforts to restore terror infrastructure in south Lebanon and advancing terror initiatives against our forces” in “violation of the understandings between Israel and Lebanon.”

At 5:03 pm, NNA Lebanon reported an Israeli airstrike targeted a water transport tank in Nabatieh al Fawqa in the Nabatieh Governorate’s Nabatieh District. The strike killed one person, 37-year-old Mohammad Hussain Yassin from Kfar Tebnit. Pro-Hezbollah social media later revealed that Yassin was a Hezbollah operative whose nom de guerre was Abul Fadl. He was given a Hezbollah military funeral the next day in his hometown of Kfar Tebnit. The IDF later claimed targeting and killing Yassin, describing him as a “senior operative in the Hezbollah terror organization’s artillery unit in the Shqif Sector.” The IDF alleged that during the war, Yassin oversaw several attacks on the Galilee Panhandle and Kiryat Shmona, and after the ceasefire, “was acting to restore Hezbollah’s capabilities in his sector and transfers of weapons south of the Litani River” in “violation of the understandings between Israel and Lebanon.”

At 5:41 pm, NNA Lebanon reported that Israeli forces fired flares over Yaroun and between Yaroun and Rmeish in the Nabatieh Governorate’s Bint Jbeil District, igniting fires in the area.

Death announcements for Hezbollah operatives Mohammad Abbas Shaashoua (Left) and Mohammad Hussain Yassin.

September 30

At 12:29 pm, NNA Lebanon reported that an Israeli quadcopter dropped a stun explosive on what it alleged were Syrian laborers on the outskirts of Khiam in the Nabatieh Governorate’s Marjayoun District.

At 6:03 pm, NNA Lebanon reported that the IDF fired flares toward the outskirts of Yaroun, while Israeli forces positioned inside Israel fired incendiary rounds toward the outskirts of Ayta Ash Shaab in the Nabatieh Governorate’s Bint Jbeil District.

At 8:02 pm, NNA Lebanon reported that Israeli artillery targeted the area between Shihine and Marwahin in the South Lebanon Governorate’s Tyre District.

At 10:54 pm, NNA Lebanon reported that Israeli troops fired three flares over the outskirts of Tel al Aoueidah in the Nabatieh Governorate’s Marjayoun District, igniting fires in the area.

October 1

At 8:51 am, NNA Lebanon reported that an Israeli quadcopter dropped several explosives near a masonry factory on the northeastern outskirts of Yaroun in the Nabatieh Governorate’s Bint Jbeil District.

At 5:19 pm, NNA Lebanon reported that an Israeli drone targeted an SUV in Kafra in the Nabatieh Governorate’s Bint Jbeil District. The strike killed one person, identified by Lebanese media as Hezbollah member Ali Qaraawni, and wounded five others. Hezbollah later announced that its operative, Ali Mohammad Qaraawni, whose nom de guerre was Abul Fadl, was killed in the strike. Qaraawni was given a Hezbollah military funeral in his hometown of Kafra. In a statement, the IDF claimed responsibility for Qaraawni’s killing, saying he was “the terror organization Hezbollah’s local representative in Kafra” who “as part of his duties, was responsible for liaising between the terror organization Hezbollah and Kafra’s residents on economic and military matters.” The IDF alleged Qaraawni was “acting to take over private property for the organization’s military needs, for example: renting homes to be used for weapon storage and surveillance.”

At 7:51 pm, NNA Lebanon reported that an Israeli quadcopter dropped an incendiary explosive in the Breij area of Jbaa in the Nabatieh Governorate’s Nabatieh District, igniting fires in the area.

Death announcement for Ali Mohamad Qaraawni.

October 2

At 8:03 am, NNA Lebanon reported that an Israeli drone targeted a vehicle on the Jarmaq-Khardali road, near Kfar Reman, in the Nabatieh Governorate’s Nabatieh District. The strike wounded one person and killed two others, whom Lebanese media identified as “engineers Ahmad Saad and Mostafa Rezek” from Kfar Reman, claiming they were killed “while surveying war damage in the locales on behalf of the ‘Meammar’ company.” Saad and Rezek were friends, based on a review of their social media accounts. Meammar is a construction company that was sanctioned by the United States Department of the Treasury’s Office of Foreign Assets Control on September 17, 2020, for being “owned, controlled, or directed” by Hezbollah and its Executive Council. Hezbollah later announced the deaths of two Hezbollah operatives: Ahmad Hassan Saad, whose nom de guerre was Amir, and Mostafa Hussain Rezek, whose nom de guerre was Sadeq, both from the town of Kfar Reman. The group gave the two men a joint military funeral in their hometown. The IDF later issued a statement claiming the strike, saying that it had “targeted and killed […] two Hezbollah terrorists near Kfar Reman in south Lebanon.” In a meeting with Lebanese President Joseph Aoun, Hezbollah’s “Loyalty to the Resistance Bloc” chairman Mohammad Raad claimed that Rezek and Sadeq were killed while “merely engaged in surveying damage.” The IDF, however, said the two were killed while “acting as engineering operatives and involved in efforts to restore Hezbollah’s terror infrastructure in the rural environs of Har Dov and Khiam.” The IDF noted that their “activities constituted a violation of the understandings between Israel and Lebanon.”

Death announcement for Mostafa Hussain Rezek (Left) and Ahmad Hassan Saad.

At 10:46 am, NNA Lebanon reported that an Israeli quadcopter dropped two stun explosives on Houla in the Nabatieh Governorate’s Marjayoun District.

At 12:04 pm, NNA Lebanon reported that an Israeli quadcopter dropped a stun explosive in Kfar Kela in the Nabatieh Governorate’s Marjayoun District.

At 1:41 pm, NNA Lebanon reported that an Israeli quadcopter dropped stun explosives on two bulldozers in Maroun al Ras in the Nabatieh Governorate’s Bint Jbeil District—one near the town’s southern outskirts and another near its local park.

At 1:55 pm, NNA Lebanon reported that an Israeli quadcopter dropped a stun explosive in Markaba in the Nabatieh Governorate’s Marjayoun District. The incident wounded one unidentified Lebanese national.

October 3

NNA Lebanon reported that at 5:10 am, Israel conducted a series of airstrikes targeting the Ali Taher Forest on the northern outskirts of Nabatieh Al Fawqa in the Nabatieh Governorate’s Nabatieh District. The strikes ignited fires in nearby forested areas and damaged dozens of homes close to the targeted zone.

At 10 am, NNA Lebanon reported that an Israeli quadcopter dropped a stun explosive near an alleged fisherman in Naqoura in the South Lebanon Governorate’s Tyre District.

At 1:48 pm, NNA Lebanon reported that Israeli forces fired two flares over Marjayoun Valley in the Nabatieh Governorate’s Marjayoun District. The incident ignited fires in the area.

At 2:51 pm, NNA Lebanon reported that an Israeli quadcopter dropped two flares over Marjayoun Valley.

October 4

At 4:57 pm, NNA Lebanon reported that an Israeli quadcopter dropped an explosive in Houra, between Kfar Kela and Deir Mimas, in the Nabatieh Governorate’s Marjayoun District, igniting fires in the area.

At 8:03 pm, NNA Lebanon reported that an Israeli quadcopter dropped a stun explosive on an excavator in the Kasayer neighborhood of east Meiss Al Jabal in the Nabatieh Governorate’s Marjayoun District, and then another stun explosive on civil defense and Amal-linked Islamic Resala Scouts teams that arrived at the scene.

October 5

No operations were reported.

