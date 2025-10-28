Israeli operations in Lebanon against Hezbollah: October 20–26, 2025



The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) conducted numerous operations throughout Lebanon against Hezbollah between October 20 and October 26, 2025. Israel’s strikes this week were noticeably more intense, targeting Hezbollah operatives and infrastructure both north and south of the Litani River. According to the IDF, the Hezbollah members it targeted and killed were involved in the group’s regeneration efforts, including weapons procurement, and the restoration of its military infrastructure.

The IDF conducted operations in 21 Lebanese locales, some more than once. These activities included:

Airstrikes: 14

14 Drone strikes: Nine

Nine Ground activities: Two

Two Quadcopter activities: Four



Baalbek-Hermel Governorate

Baalbek District: Hafayir al Fawqa, Gharbiyah, Mahallet al Shaara, and Nabi Sheet

Hafayir al Fawqa, Gharbiyah, Mahallet al Shaara, and Nabi Sheet Hermel District: Hermel

Nabatieh Governorate

Bint Jbeil District : Ayta Ash Shaab

: Ayta Ash Shaab Marjayoun District: Blida, Kfar Kela, Khiam, Marjayoun Valley, and Meiss al Jabal

Blida, Kfar Kela, Khiam, Marjayoun Valley, and Meiss al Jabal Nabatieh District: Ain Qana, Arabsalim, Harouf, Khallat al Ain, Qaaqaaiyat al Jisr-Zoutar al Gharbiyah, and Toul

South Lebanon Governorate

Jezzine District: Aiyshiyyeh-Mahmoudiyeh and Jarmaq

Aiyshiyyeh-Mahmoudiyeh and Jarmaq Tyre District: Naqoura and Qlayleh

Casualties

Between October 20 and October 26, 2025, Israeli operations in Lebanon killed 13 people, including nine Hezbollah operatives, and wounded at least five people.

October 20, 2025: No casualties were reported.

No casualties were reported. October 21, 2025: No casualties were reported.

No casualties were reported. October 22, 2025: One Hezbollah operative was killed.

One Hezbollah operative was killed. October 23, 2025: Three Hezbollah operatives were killed, one Lebanese civilian was killed, and an unspecified number of people were wounded.

Three Hezbollah operatives were killed, one Lebanese civilian was killed, and an unspecified number of people were wounded. October 24, 2025: Two Hezbollah operatives were killed, one unidentified individual was killed, and three unidentified people were wounded.

Two Hezbollah operatives were killed, one unidentified individual was killed, and three unidentified people were wounded. October 25, 2025: Two Hezbollah operatives were killed.

Two Hezbollah operatives were killed. October 26, 2025: Two Hezbollah operatives were killed, one Syrian national was killed, and one Syrian national was wounded.

Chronology of Israeli operations against Hezbollah, October 20–26, 2025

October 20

At 2:25 pm, NNA Lebanon reported that eight Israeli airstrikes targeted open areas and wadis near Aiyshiyyeh-Mahmoudiyeh and Jarmaq in the South Lebanon Governorate’s Jezzine District. The IDF released a statement saying that its aircraft had targeted “terror infrastructure belonging to Hezbollah near Nabatiyeh” and that “Hezbollah continues its efforts to rebuild its terror infrastructure throughout Lebanon” in “violation of the understandings between Israel and Lebanon.”

October 21

At 6:55 pm, NNA Lebanon reported that Israeli forces directed gunfire toward Khiam in the Nabatieh Governorate’s Marjayoun District.

October 22

At 8:25 am, NNA Lebanon reported that an Israeli drone targeted a motorbike on the old cemetery road in Ain Qana in the Nabatieh Governorate’s Nabatieh District. The strike killed one person, whom Lebanese media reported as Issa Ahmad Karbala. These reports said that the Israeli drone targeted him some time after he dropped off his six-year-old son at the Hezbollah-run Mahdi School in Kfar Fila, where the boy is a first-grade student. Hezbollah-affiliated social media accounts later announced the death of Hezbollah operative Issa Ahmad Karbala, whose nom de guerre was Hadi, from Ain Qana. The IDF later released a statement claiming the strike that killed Karbala, describing him as a “platoon commander in [Hezbollah’s] Radwan Force [commando unit],” and alleging he “was involved in smuggling weapons in Lebanon and advancing terror initiatives against the State of Israel” in “violation of the understandings between Israel and Lebanon.”

Death announcement for Issa Ahmad Karbala.

October 23

At 1:02 pm, NNA Lebanon reported several Israeli airstrikes on the barrens of the Anti-Lebanon Mountain Range, near Mahallet Al Shaara and Janta, extending to several positions on the outskirts of Shmistar west of Baalbek in the Baalbek-Hermel Governorate’s Baalbek District. The strikes killed two people—one in Janta, and another in Shmistar—and wounded an additional unspecified number of unidentified individuals. Hezbollah-affiliated social media soon announced the death of Hezbollah operative Hisham Musa Khalil, whose nom de guerre was Haidar, from Maarakah, and Hezbollah operative Mohammad Haidar Jezzini, whose nom de guerre was Jihad, from Ain Buswar. Social media accounts indicated Jezzini was killed in the Shmistar strike, suggesting Khalil was killed in Janta. Hezbollah gave both Khalil and Jezzini a military funeral in their respective hometowns. The IDF later released a statement saying that its aircraft had targeted “several terror installations belonging to the terror organization Hezbollah near the Beqaa, including a Hezbollah terrorist training camp in which the organization’s operatives were identified.” The IDF claimed that “the camp was used by Hezbollah to carry out training and exercises, for planning and launching terror initiatives against the State of Israel.” The IDF said the Hezbollah operatives were undergoing training in riflery and in the use of other types of weapons. The Israeli military said it also attacked Hezbollah “military infrastructure in an installation used for the production of precision-guided missiles, in addition to terrorist infrastructure inside a Hezbollah military installation near Sharbine in northern Lebanon.” The IDF stressed that the storage of the weapons, the existence of these installations, and their continued use by Hezbollah operatives for military training “constitute a grave violation of the understandings between Israel and Lebanon and a threat to the State of Israel.”

Death announcements for Hisham Musa Khalil (Left) and Mohammad Haidar Jezzini (Right).

At 1:12, NNA Lebanon reported that two Israeli airstrikes targeted the barrens of Hermel in the Baalbek-Hermel Governorate’s Hermel District.

At 7:38 pm, NNA Lebanon reported that an Israeli quadcopter dropped an explosive in the Marjayoun Valley in the Nabatieh Governorate’s Nabatieh Marjayoun District, igniting fires in the area.

At 8:45 pm, NNA Lebanon reported that an Israeli airstrike targeted Arabsalim in the Nabatieh Governorate’s Nabatieh District. Al Manar claimed the strike targeted several bulldozers. The strike killed two people. Lebanese social media announced the deaths of 82-year-old Zainab Musa Haidar and 43-year-old Maher Younes from Arabsalim. Pro-Hezbollah social media outlets and local Arabsalim news later announced the death of Hezbollah operative Maher Hassan Younes, whose nom de guerre was Jawad, from Arabsalim. Hezbollah gave Younes a military funeral. The IDF released a statement saying that its aircraft had targeted a Hezbollah weapons storage warehouse that was “used by the organization to advance and execute terror initiatives against the State of Israel,” noting that “the terror organization Hezbollah continues its efforts to rebuild its terror infrastructure throughout Lebanon, while endangering Lebanese civilians by using them as human shields.” The IDF stressed that the “presence of this terror installation constitutes a violation of the understandings between Israel and Lebanon.”

Death announcement for Maher Hassan Younes.

October 24

At 12:23 pm, NNA Lebanon reported that an Israeli drone targeted a vehicle near the Haseeb Awada stores in Toul in the Nabatieh Governorate’s Nabatieh District. The strike killed two people and wounded two others. Lebanese media and Hezbollah-linked social media soon announced the death of Hezbollah operative Abbas Hassan Karaki, whose nom de guerre was Al Hajj Abu Jihad, from Harouf. Hezbollah gave Karaki a military funeral in his hometown. The identity of the second fatality could not be ascertained. The IDF released a statement on Karaki’s assassination, describing him as “the logistics commander of Hezbollah’s Southern Front headquarters” and saying that “in recent months, Abbas led efforts to rebuild Hezbollah’s combat capabilities and assisted in the reestablishment of terrorist infrastructure that had been destroyed during the war.” Additionally, the IDF said, Karaki was “also responsible for reestablishing the organization’s force structure and for overseeing the transfer and storage of weapons in southern Lebanon,” stressing that his “activities constituted a violation of the understandings between Israel and Lebanon.” Pro-Hezbollah social media accounts note Abbas Karaki’s brother was Hezbollah operative Radwan Hassan Karaki, whose nom de guerre was Abu Hadi, from Harouf. Pro-Hezbollah social media accounts described Radwan as a field commander in Hezbollah.

Death announcement for Abbas Hassan Karaki.

At 1:45 pm, NNA Lebanon reported that an Israeli drone strike targeted the Kroum Mrah neighborhood east of Meiss Al Jabal in the Nabatieh Governorate’s Marjayoun District.

At 5:59 pm, NNA Lebanon reported that an Israeli quadcopter dropped a stun explosive on Wadi al Asafeer on the outskirts of Khiam in the Nabatieh Governorate’s Marjayoun District.

At 7:17 pm, NNA Lebanon reported that an Israeli drone conducted a strike on the area of Khallat al Ain, between Qaaqaaiyat al Jisr and Zoutar al Gharbiyah, in the Nabatieh Governorate’s Nabatieh District. The strike targeted a vehicle and killed one person and wounded another. Pro-Hezbollah social media accounts soon announced the death of Redha Mohammad Atwi, whose nom de guerre was Nour, from Zoutar. At 10:25 pm, the IDF released a statement saying that it had targeted and killed “a Hezbollah terrorist near Zoutar Al Sharqiyah who was involved in efforts to restore Hezbollah’s military capabilities in south Lebanon,” and whose “activities were a violation of the understandings between Israel and Lebanon.”

Death announcement for Redha Mohammad Atwi.

October 25

NNA Lebanon reported that at 12:30 pm, an Israeli drone targeted a vehicle on the Harouf-Jibsheet road in the Nabatieh Governorate’s Nabatieh District. At 3:45 pm, Hezbollah-affiliated social media announced the death of Hezbollah operative Zein Alabeddine Hussain Fatouni, whose nom de guerre was Karbala, from Al Hallousiyeh. Hezbollah gave Fatouni a military funeral in his hometown. At 6:01 pm, the IDF released a statement saying that its aircraft had targeted and killed Fatouni near Jibsheet, describing him as “a commander in the anti-tank forces of the Hezbollah terror organization’s ‘Radwan Force’ [commando] unit.” The IDF added that “most recently, the terrorist was involved in efforts to restore Hezbollah’s terror infrastructure […] in violation of the understandings between Israel and Lebanon.”

At 11:51 pm, NNA Lebanon reported that an Israeli drone targeted a motorbike near the Hussaini Club in Qlayleh in the South Lebanon Governorate’s Tyre District. The strike killed one person. Hezbollah-affiliated social media soon announced the death of Hezbollah operative Mohammad Akram Arabiyah, whose nom de guerre was Haidar, from Qlayleh. Hezbollah gave Arabiyah a military funeral in his hometown. The IDF later released a statement saying that its aircraft had targeted and killed Arabiyah “near Qlaiyah (sic),” describing him as a “special forces commander in the Hezbollah terror organization’s ‘Radwan Force’ [commando] unit,” and claiming “most recently, the terrorist advanced efforts to restore [Hezbollah’s] fighting capabilities and rebuilding the Hezbollah terror organization’s military infrastructure […] in violation of the understandings between Israel and Lebanon.”

Death announcements for Zein Alabeddine Hussain Fatouni (Left) and Mohammad Akram Arabiyah (Right). (Balagh Media Telegram)

October 26

At 7:34 am, NNA Lebanon reported that an Israeli drone targeted an excavator in Blida in the Nabatieh Governorate’s Marjayoun District.

At 10:40 am, NNA Lebanon reported that an Israeli quadcopter dropped a stun grenade near Ayta Ash Shaab in the Nabatieh Governorate’s Bint Jbeil District.

At 12:54 pm, NNA Lebanon reported that an Israeli drone targeted a vehicle at the entrance of Naqoura in the South Lebanon Governorate’s Tyre District. The strike killed one person. Hezbollah-affiliated social media soon announced the death of Hezbollah operative Abed Mahmoud Al Sayyed, whose nom de guerre was Karbala, from Beit Lif. The IDF released a statement saying that its aircraft had targeted and killed Sayyed near Naqoura, saying he “ was acting as Hezbollah’s local representative in Bayyada in south Lebanon” and that “in his role, he was responsible for liaising between Hezbollah and the area’s locals on economic and military matters, and also assisted in efforts to restore Hezbollah’s military capabilities in the village” (presumably meaning Bayyada). The IDF noted that Sayyed’s activities “constituted a violation of the understandings between Israel and Lebanon.”

At 1:00 pm, NNA Lebanon reported that an Israeli quadcopter dropped a stun grenade near alleged farmers in Ayta Ash Shaab.

At 2:38 pm, NNA Lebanon reported that an Israeli airstrike targeted a vehicle in Nabi Sheet in the Baalbek-Hermel Governorate’s Baalbek District. The strike killed one person. The IDF released a statement saying that the strike had targeted and killed Ali Hussain al Musawi “near the Beqaa,” describing him as “a weapons smuggler in Hezbollah” and specifying that “as part of his duties, he was involved in purchasing and transferring weapons from Syria to Lebanon, and was a significant actor in the organization’s development and regeneration.” The IDF added that “over the past year, the terrorist continuously oversaw weapons smuggling on behalf of Hezbollah.” Pro-Hezbollah social media soon announced the death of Hezbollah operative “the commander and doctor” Ali Hussain Noureddine al Musawi, whose nom de guerre was Sayyed Assad, from Ali Al Nahri.

Death announcements for Abed Mahmoud Al Sayyed (Left) and Ali Hussain Al Musawi (Right).

At 4:49 pm, NNA Lebanon reported that Israeli troops directed gunfire near the cemetery in Kfar Kela in the Nabatieh Governorate’s Marjayoun District.

At 5:22 pm, NNA Lebanon reported that an Israeli drone strike killed one Syrian national and wounded another Syrian national in Hafayir al Fawqa, near Buwadi west of Baalbek, in the Baalbek-Hermel Governorate’s Baalbek District. Syrian and Lebanese social media accounts claimed the fatality was Ahmad Taha.

