Israeli operations in Lebanon against Hezbollah: October 13–19, 2025



The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) conducted numerous operations throughout Lebanon against Hezbollah between October 13 and October 19, 2025. Israel maintained the level of intensity of its strikes from the previous week, carrying out targeted killings of Hezbollah personnel and destruction of Hezbollah assets involved in the group’s regeneration efforts.

The IDF conducted operations in 22 Lebanese locales, some more than once. These activities included:

Airstrikes: Seven

Seven Artillery strikes: One

One Construction activities: One

One Detonations: Three

Three Drone strikes: Six

Six Ground activities: Eight

Eight Quadcopter activities: Five



Baalbek-Hermel Governorate

Baalbek District: Shmistar

Nabatieh Governorate

Bint Jbeil District : Aitaroun, Ayta Ash Shaab, Deir Kifa-Kfar Dounine, Harees-Tebnine, and Yaroun

: Aitaroun, Ayta Ash Shaab, Deir Kifa-Kfar Dounine, Harees-Tebnine, and Yaroun Marjayoun District: Blida, Kfar Kela, Khiam, Meiss al Jabal, and Tel Hamames

Blida, Kfar Kela, Khiam, Meiss al Jabal, and Tel Hamames Nabatieh District: Deir Intar, Nabatieh al Fawqa, and Houmine-Roumine

South Lebanon Governorate

Sidon District: Aadloun-Ansar, Bnaafoul, Baysariyeh-Khirbet Dweir-Sarafand, and Kawthariyet al Saiyad-Sharqiyeh

Aadloun-Ansar, Bnaafoul, Baysariyeh-Khirbet Dweir-Sarafand, and Kawthariyet al Saiyad-Sharqiyeh Tyre District: Kafra-Siddiqine, Marwahin, Naqoura, and Wadi Jilo

Casualties

Between October 13 and October 19, Israeli operations in Lebanon killed three people, two of whom were confirmed as Hezbollah operatives, and wounded 11.

October 13, 2025: No casualties were reported.

No casualties were reported. October 14, 2025: Three unidentified individuals were wounded.

Three unidentified individuals were wounded. October 15, 2025: One unidentified individual was wounded.

One unidentified individual was wounded. October 16, 2025: One Lebanese national was killed, and seven unidentified individuals were wounded.

One Lebanese national was killed, and seven unidentified individuals were wounded. October 17, 2025: One Hezbollah operative was killed.

One Hezbollah operative was killed. October 18, 2025: One Hezbollah operative was killed.

One Hezbollah operative was killed. October 19, 2025: No casualties were reported.

Chronology of Israeli operations against Hezbollah, October 13–19, 2025

October 13

At 9:43 am, NNA Lebanon reported that an IDF patrol carried out a detonation near the Tel Hamames post in the Nabatieh Governorate’s Marjayoun District.

October 14

At 8:17 am, NNA Lebanon reported that three small Israeli military vehicles entered the area of Khallet Wardeh on the western outskirts of Ayta Ash Shaab in the Nabatieh Governorate’s Bint Jbeil District.

At 12:05 pm, NNA Lebanon reported that four Israeli Merkava tanks moved from near posts inside Israel as Lebanese residents of Aitaroun in the Nabatieh Governorate’s Bint Jbeil District entered olive groves for the first time since the ceasefire.

At 4:34 pm, NNA Lebanon reported that an Israeli airstrike targeted the area between Tebnine and Harees in the Nabatieh Governorate’s Bint Jbeil District. The strike wounded two unidentified people.

At 10:48 pm, NNA Lebanon reported that an Israeli drone targeted a motorbike on Wadi Jilo in the South Lebanon Governorate’s Tyre District. The strike seriously wounded one person.

October 15

At 7:54 am, NNA Lebanon reported that Israeli forces conducted a detonation in the Kasayer neighborhood on the outskirts of Meiss al Jabal, and directed gunfire from the Tel Hamames post toward the outskirts of Khiam in the Nabatieh Governorate’s Marjayoun District.

At 6:12 pm, NNA Lebanon reported that an Israeli drone targeted a vehicle near Al Rimal Supermarket in the Assi area of the Siddiqine-Kafra road in the South Lebanon Governorate’s Tyre District. The strike wounded one unidentified Lebanese national.

At 9:48 pm, NNA Lebanon reported that Israeli artillery targeted the outskirts of Yaroun in the Nabatieh Governorate’s Bint Jbeil District.

October 16

At 10:17 am, NNA Lebanon reported that Israeli troops directed gunfire toward the outskirts of Aitaroun in the Nabatieh Governorate’s Bint Jbeil District.

At 10:44 am, NNA Lebanon reported that an Israeli quadcopter dropped a stun explosive near the coast of Naqoura in the South Lebanon Governorate’s Tyre District.

At 10:59 am, NNA Lebanon reported that an Israeli quadcopter dropped an explosive near the Abu Manadil area on the outskirts of Blida in the Nabatieh Governorate’s Marjayoun District.

At 12:02 pm, NNA Lebanon reported that Israeli forces engaged in construction activities near their position on the outskirts of Aitaroun in the Nabatieh Governorate’s Bint Jbeil District.

At 5:02 pm, NNA Lebanon reported that two Israeli airstrikes targeted Bnaafoul in the South Lebanon Governorate’s Sidon District. The strikes wounded one person.

5:09 pm, NNA Lebanon reported that Israeli airstrikes targeted the area between Roumine and Houmine in the Nabatieh Governorate’s Nabatieh District. Another airstrike targeted Khirbet Dweir between Sarafand and Baysariyeh in the South Lebanon Governorate’s Sidon District.

At 6:23 pm, NNA Lebanon reported that Israeli troops directed gunfire toward the outskirts of Khiam in the Nabatieh Governorate’s Marjayoun District.

At 6:26 pm, NNA Lebanon reported that an Israeli drone targeted the Ali Taher area on the northern outskirts of Nabatieh al Fawqa in the Nabatieh Governorate’s Nabatieh District.

At 6:37 pm, NNA Lebanon reported that an Israeli drone targeted the area between Sharqiyeh and Kawthariyet al Saiyad in the South Lebanon Governorate’s Sidon District.

At 6:50 pm, NNA Lebanon reported that an Israeli airstrike targeted Shmistar, west of Baalbek, in the Baalbek-Hermel Governorate’s Baalbek District. The strike killed one person. It was later announced that the fatality was Ali al Redha Mustafa al Hajj Hassan, a Lebanese customs officer who was allegedly out running while the strike occurred. The IDF later released a statement saying that it had targeted an underground Hezbollah weapons storage facility, and noted that “the terrorist organization Hezbollah is continuing its efforts to restore its terror infrastructure throughout Lebanon, in violation of the understandings between Israel and Lebanon.”

The death announcement for Ali Al Redha Mustafa Al Hajj Hassan.

At 8:02 pm, NNA Lebanon reported that an Israeli quadcopter dropped an incendiary explosive in Deir Intar in the Nabatieh Governorate’s Bint Jbeil District.

At 9:07 pm, NNA Lebanon reported that Israeli jets conducted several airstrikes targeting the area between Aadloun and Ansar in the South Lebanon Governorate’s Sidon District. The first airstrike targeted Qalaat Meiss, between Ansar and Zrariyeh, and subsequent airstrikes targeted buildings belonging to Al Majabel al Amliyeh Construction company, including cement mixers and a crusher. The strikes wounded six people. The IDF released a statement saying that it had targeted “terror infrastructure belonging to Hezbollah that [was] being used for the organization’s reconstruction purposes.” The IDF claimed the cement mixer was being used to “rebuild installations and terror infrastructure that had been attacked and destroyed” during the recent war. The IDF also said it had struck a target belonging to Hezbollah’s “Green Without Borders” environmental NGO that was being used to “conceal terrorist activity aimed at rebuilding Hezbollah’s infrastructure in south Lebanon under civilian cover.”

October 17

NNA Lebanon reported that an Israeli patrol entered Al Sultana at dawn, on the southeastern outskirts of Yaroun in the Nabatieh Governorate’s Bint Jbeil District, and detonated an uninhabited home. The IDF later said that 228 th “Alon” Reserve Battalion forces had destroyed a “military building belonging to Hezbollah … which constituted a threat to IDF troops operating in the area,” and that “Hezbollah’s activities in the building constituted a violation of the understandings between Israel and Lebanon.”

“Alon” Reserve Battalion forces had destroyed a “military building belonging to Hezbollah … which constituted a threat to IDF troops operating in the area,” and that “Hezbollah’s activities in the building constituted a violation of the understandings between Israel and Lebanon.” At 10:30 am, NNA Lebanon reported that an Israeli quadcopter dropped a stun explosive in Blida in the Nabatieh Governorate’s Marjayoun District.

At 3:54 pm, NNA Lebanon reported that an Israeli drone targeted a vehicle in Al Tabbaleh in Khirbet Selm in the Nabatieh Governorate’s Bint Jbeil District. The IDF later claimed that it had targeted and killed a Hezbollah operative who “was involved in efforts to restore Hezbollah’s military capabilities.” Hezbollah-affiliated social media later announced the death of Hezbollah operative Hassan Maarouf Rahhal, whose nom de guerre was Abu Ali Maarouf, from Khirbet Selm.

At 4:30 pm, NNA Lebanon reported that Israeli forces directed gunfire toward a group of individuals allegedly harvesting olives in Al Anq in Aitaroun in the Nabatieh Governorate’s Bint Jbeil District.

At 5:45 pm, NNA Lebanon reported that Israeli forces directed gunfire toward the Al Dhour neighborhood in Kfar Kela in the Nabatieh Governorate’s Marjayoun District.

The death announcement for Hassan Maarouf Rahhal. (Balagh Media Telegram)

October 18

At 9:52 am, NNA Lebanon reported that an Israeli quadcopter dropped a stun explosive near the Ghasouneh area east of Blida in the Nabatieh Governorate’s Marjayoun District.

At 4:12 pm, NNA Lebanon reported that an Israeli drone targeted an excavator between Kfar Dounine and Deir Kifa in the Nabatieh Governorate’s Bint Jbeil District. The strike killed one person. The IDF later released a statement claiming the strike, saying the individual killed was a Hezbollah operative “using engineering equipment to rebuild Hezbollah terror infrastructure that was destroyed during operation ‘Northern Arrows,’” and that “his activities constituted a violation of the understandings between Israel and Lebanon.” Hezbollah-affiliated social media later announced the death of Ahmad Ali Baalbaki, whose nom de guerre was Taher, from Salaa.

The death announcement for Ahmad Ali Baalbaki. (Balagh Media Telegram)

October 19

NNA Lebanon reported that, overnight, an Israeli ground patrol had entered Aitaroun in the Nabatieh Governorate’s Bint Jbeil District, near the Mahafer Pond, and placed four cement blocks and a sign reading, “No Passage – Danger of Death” to deter Lebanese locals from entering the area.

At 12:10 pm, NNA Lebanon reported that an Israeli quadcopter dropped a stun explosive in Marwahin in the South Lebanon Governorate’s Tyre District.

At 2:54 pm, NNA Lebanon reported that an Israeli quadcopter dropped a stun grenade on the Maslakh neighborhood of Khiam in the Nabatieh Governorate’s Marjayoun District.

