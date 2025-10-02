Generation Jihad | Shilling for Sharaa

Ahmad Sharawi is back with Bill Roggio to discuss the ongoing spectacle of Syrian President and former Al Qaeda member Ahmed al Sharaa, from massacres whitewashed and sanctions lifted with no conditions to foreign fighters handed Syrian citizenship—in its rush to embrace him, is the West willfully ignoring Sharaa’s blood-soaked past?





Bill Roggio is a Senior Fellow at the Foundation for Defense of Democracies and the Editor of FDD's Long War Journal. Ahmad Sharawi is a research analyst at the Foundation for Defense of Democracies focused on Iranian intervention in Arab affairs and the levant.