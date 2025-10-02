Ahmad Sharawi is back with Bill Roggio to discuss the ongoing spectacle of Syrian President and former Al Qaeda member Ahmed al Sharaa, from massacres whitewashed and sanctions lifted with no conditions to foreign fighters handed Syrian citizenship—in its rush to embrace him, is the West willfully ignoring Sharaa’s blood-soaked past?
Generation Jihad | Shilling for Sharaa
Ahmad Sharawi is back with Bill Roggio to discuss the ongoing spectacle of Syrian President and former Al Qaeda member Ahmed al Sharaa, from massacres whitewashed and sanctions lifted with no conditions to foreign fighters handed Syrian citizenship—in its rush to embrace him, is the West willfully ignoring Sharaa’s blood-soaked past?