Tensions grow between Damascus and eastern Syria amid continuing efforts to integrate factions

Members of Syria’s “Internal Security forces in Damascus Countryside Governorate” show off seized weapons they claim were being smuggled to the SDF in eastern Syria, along with the captured driver. (SANA)

On September 2, the state-controlled Syrian Arab News Agency (SANA) reported that Damascus intercepted an arms shipment destined for the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF), the US-supported military force of the Democratic Autonomous Administration of North and East Syria (AANES). The news is the latest indication of increasing tensions between Syria’s official government and factions in eastern Syria.

In March, SDF leader Mazloum Abdi met with Syrian transitional President Ahmed al Sharaa to discuss a roadmap toward integrating eastern Syria into the new government. However, the two entities have come into conflict several times since.

The tensions have revolved partly around whether Damascus will agree to Syria’s government system being decentralized, which would enable eastern Syria to have a degree of autonomy. Damascus has rejected decentralization, and supporters of the new Syrian government in Turkey have also rejected this concept. However, the London-based Asharq al Awsat newspaper reported on September 2 that renewed talks between eastern Syria authorities and Damascus could rekindle the March roadmap. Other disagreements have focused on the eventual role of the SDF and reports of clashes with the transitional government’s security forces.

On September 2, SANA reported that “Internal Security forces in Damascus Countryside Governorate announced Tuesday that they foiled an attempt to smuggle a large shipment of weapons and ammunition to areas controlled by the SDF militia.” The use of the term “militia” to describe the SDF appears to indicate that Damascus does not view it as a legitimate force. The report did not specify how the security forces determined that the weapons were being transported to eastern Syria.

The Damascus-led security forces claimed they “ambushed” a vehicle, arrested the driver, and seized a “large shipment of weapons, [including] RPG launchers, medium and light weapons, and quantities of ammunition hidden inside the vehicle.”

“Investigations are underway to identify others involved in the operation, in preparation for legal proceedings. The Command noted that the operation comes within the Ministry of Interior’s efforts to strengthen national security and prevent the smuggling of weapons that threaten public safety,” according to SANA.

The SDF is a US-backed and trained force that has standardized equipment and access to supplies of small arms. For instance, US Central Command head Brad Cooper visited eastern Syria on September 3 and met with the group, a Kurdish-led force anchored in areas populated by the Kurdish minority in eastern Syria.

The tensions between the Syrian government and the SDF come as Damascus continues reshuffling its internal security forces. In the wake of July battles with Druze militias in southern Syria, the Syrian transitional government has appointed a new commander for the internal security forces in Suweida Governorate, the Druze-majority area south of Damascus.

On September 1, the SDF denied reports of engaging in clashes with elements of the transitional government near Aleppo. SANA had claimed on August 31 that “a Syrian army unit confronted a group of Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) fighters who attempted to infiltrate army positions in the Tal Mae’z area east of Aleppo.” However, the SDF stated that the reports were “misinformation.”

“What actually occurred was nothing more than recurring internal disputes over influence among certain factions affiliated with the Damascus government itself,” the SDF said, according to the Kurdish outlet Rudaw.

The tensions between the SDF and Damascus have gained international attention. “The US has renewed a diplomatic push to resolve critical differences between Syria’s new central authorities and the mostly Kurdish Syrian Democratic Forces that threaten to spark an all-out conflict, sources said, as violence between the two sides escalates,” The National reported on September 3. The report also said that Ilham Ahmad, “a key negotiator on behalf of the SDF,” had met two US members of Congress in Jordan recently as part of an SDF outreach to US officials. Ahmad also met with Syria’s foreign minister, according to a report on September 1.

In addition, North Press Agency, a Syrian news outlet that closely follows events in eastern Syria, reported on September 4 that the US has revived efforts to bridge the “divide” between Damascus and the AANES.

Reporting from Israel, Seth J. Frantzman is an adjunct fellow at FDD and a contributor to FDD’s Long War Journal. He is the senior Middle East correspondent and analyst at The Jerusalem Post, and author of The October 7 War: Israel's Battle for Security in Gaza (2024).