Slain nephew of senior Hamas official was involved in kidnapping Israelis on October 7

A profile of Hazem Awni Naim issued by the Israel Defense Forces Spokesperson’s Office.

The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) announced on September 2 that it had eliminated Hamas member Hazem Awni Naim, who it alleged previously held the now-released Israeli hostages Emily Damari, Romi Gonen, and Naama Levy in captivity following the October 7, 2023, attack in southern Israel. Hazem Naim is the nephew of senior Hamas leader Basem Naim, according to an analysis of open-source data conducted by FDD’s The Long War Journal.

It has long been known that Hamas orchestrated the October 7 massacre in southern Israel. However, it is the first time that a senior Hamas official’s family member has been publicly linked to holding Israelis hostage in Gaza.

Hazem Naim’s family ties

A Facebook post published by Awni Naim (Hamas leader Basem Naim’s brother) on August 28 mourned the loss of Awni Naim’s son.

“Tonight my beloved and my son, Abu Musab [Arabic honorific], is in the hospitality of the Most Merciful. I say only what pleases God: ‘Indeed, we belong to God, and indeed to Him we shall return,’” Awni wrote.

August 28 is the date on which the IDF said it targeted Hazem in the Gaza City area.

A separate Facebook post made by an account under the name Nizar Yousef Naim asserted that Hazem was Awni’s son. The post also included a picture of Hazem that matched the profile published by the IDF.

“The convoys of martyrs from the Naim family continue to ascend to the Highest, with the passing of the well-mannered young man, God willing a martyr: Hazem Awni Naim (Abu Musab). We extend our condolences to ourselves, and especially to his dear father, our cousin, Engineer Awni Naim (Abu Hazem), to his esteemed uncles, and to the entire honorable Naim family,” Nizar said. Awni Naim acknowledged the statement with a “sad face” emoji.

Jamal Naim, Awni and Basem’s brother, published a Facebook post on August 28 mourning the death of Hazem and confirmed his relation to him. “My nephew Hazem Awni Naim (Abu Musab) has ascended to the highest paradise in a brutal bombing,” Jamal said.

Left to right: Awny Naim, Basem Naim, Dr. Fadel Naim, and Jamal Naim in a 2014 photo uploaded to Jamal Naim’s Facebook page.

A March Long War Journal report noted that Awni, Jamal, and another sibling are the brothers of senior Hamas official Basem Naim:

Basem Naim is a US-sanctioned Hamas official who has held several prominent roles in the organization, including minister of health. He is currently the deputy head of Hamas’s Arab and Islamic Relations Office. Notably, Basem has become a key figure in promoting the group’s message to the international media following Hamas’s war with Israel that began on October 7, 2023.

Joe Truzman is an editor and senior research analyst at FDD's Long War Journal focused primarily on Palestinian armed groups and non-state actors in the Middle East.