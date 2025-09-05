Profiles of militias in newly formed Druze national guard in Suwayda, Syria

Logo of the national guard in Suwayda. (@syrianfirst1_ on X)

On August 23, armed factions in the Suwayda province, Syria announced the formation of a national guard under the leadership of the Druze spiritual leader Hikmat al Hijri, the most prominent voice opposing former Al Qaeda and Hayat Tahrir al Sham leader Ahmad al-Sharaa’s new government.

In an official statement, the militia stated that it is “adherent to all the decisions made by the leader and the Sheikh Abu Salman Hikmat al Hijri and considering him the legal representative of the Druze community in [Jabal Druze].” The statement added that the national guard is considered the “official military institution that represents the Druze and that they’re ready to cooperate with all auxiliary forces.”

Hijri is the most vocal and determined opponent of Sharaa’s rule, and he was the first to firmly reject Syrian government control over Suwayda. In April, he sharply condemned the new government, calling it a collection of “terrorist factions” and declaring its hold over Damascus to be “unacceptable both domestically and internationally.” Hijri has repeatedly described the government as an “extremist group wanted by international justice.”

The announcement came after protests erupted on August 18, when hundreds of Druze demonstrated in the city of Suwayda—where they make up the majority—with many protestors calling for independence from the central government in Damascus. It was the most significant protest since July, when clashes between Arab Bedouin tribes, Syrian government forces, and Druze militants in the area left more than a thousand people dead.

Protesters carried signs with slogans such as, “The right of self-determination is a holy right for Suwayda,” “We demand the opening of a humanitarian corridor,” and “Remove the general security service [Syrian Interior Ministry] from our villages.” One woman who addressed the crowd called for “complete independence,” stressing that “we [Druze] do not want self-administration or federal rule, we want full, complete independence.”

Tensions in Suwayda spurred a number of Druze militias in the area to consolidate into an organized military force under the national guard. While some factions led by individuals like Layth al Balous, the leader of the “Karama guesthouse” faction, and Suleiman Abdul Baqi, the leader of the “Ahrar Jabal al Arab” faction, have refused calls to create a unified military structure in Suwayda, most Druze groups either joined or signaled their intent to integrate into the national guard.

Below are some of the profiles of the militias that have been incorporated into the national guard, detailing their size, leadership, and affiliation.





Rijal al Karamah

Founded: 2013

Leader: Abu Diab Khadaj (August 2025-)

Size: ~800 fighters

Affiliation: The movement was founded under the leadership of Wahid al Balous, a Druze local leader who urged members of the community to avoid enlisting in the Assad regime’s Syrian Arab Army after the civil war erupted. Balous was later assassinated by the regime. In December 2024, it joined the southern offensive that contributed to the fall of the Assad regime. The movement has been one of the most prominent factions that has refused to hand over its weapons since the Syrian Ministry of Defense launched disarmament efforts. The militia blocked attempts to bring Ministry of Interior forces into Suwayda, insisting that authority should remain in the hands of the province’s own people





Liwa al Jabal

Founded: 2015

Leader: Shakib Azzam

Size: ~5,000

Affiliation: Liwa al Jabal was founded by Mirhaj al Jaramani, who previously served within the ranks of the “National Defense Forces,” a paramilitary group loyal to the Assad regime from 2011 until 2023. Later, Jaramani took part in the popular protest movement in Suwayda that demanded the overthrow of Assad and the expulsion of Iran’s militias from Syria. Following the fall of the Assad regime, the current leader of the Shakib Azzam said that his faction’s decision to join the new state is dependent on “the government succeeding and moving in the right direction.” Azzam added that if the government failed, then his faction would “not hesitate to fight against it.”





Suwayda Military Council

Founded: 2024 as Interim Military Council

Leader: Tareq al Shoufi

Size: ~5,000

Affiliation: Originally formed as the Interim Military Council after the fall of Bashar al Assad in December 2024, the Suwayda Military Council (SMC) emerged to counter growing security threats following the withdrawal of the Assad era’s Syrian Army from the region. SMC is composed of former Assad regime officers and is affiliated with Hikmat al Hijri. It has also signaled its intent to join the national guard but has yet to officially incorporate into the body.





Al Tawhid Shield

Founded: Late 2024-Early 2025

Leader: Tareq al Maghoush

Size: ~300Affiliation: Al Tawhid Shield is an armed faction responsible for protecting Druze Spiritual Leader Hikmat al Hijri and providing security to his residence in Qanawat.





Saraya al Jabal

Founded: 2025

Leader: Wael Abu Qunsol

Size: Less than 300

Affiliation: Saraya al-Jabal is an armed faction affiliated with Druze spiritual leader Hikmat al Hijri and opposed Ahmad al Sharaa’s government.





Anti-Terrorism Force

Founded: 2021

Leader: Samer al Hakeem

Size: ~600

Affiliation: The militia is affiliated with the “Syrian Liwa Party” that is based in Suwyada and headed by Malek Abu Kheir, a Druze who lives in France. The Liwa party claims that it was founded to fight against the Islamic State and terror groups supported by Iran. Since the downfall of the Assad regime, the party has been the primary advocate for independence in Suwayda and separating the province from the rest of Syria.





Liwa 164

Founded: 2025

Leader: Unknown

Size: Unknown

Affiliation: The militia announced its integration on August 24. The Bayraq Sulayman bin Dawud, led by Majed Najem Abu Ras, also announced that it is part of Liwa 164. Abu Ras had previously shared content expressing support for Israel. Liwa 164 is composed of officers affiliated with the former Assad regime.

Ahmad Sharawi is a research analyst at the Foundation for Defense of Democracies focused on Iranian intervention in Arab affairs and the levant.