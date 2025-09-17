Israeli operations in Lebanon against Hezbollah: September 8–14, 2025



The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) conducted numerous operations throughout Lebanon against Hezbollah between September 8 and September 14, 2025. The number of activities this week remained relatively low, in line with a pattern over recent weeks. Operations were concentrated south of the Litani River but also occurred north of the waterway, reaching as far as Hermel in northeast Lebanon. Israeli military efforts included targeted assassinations against Hezbollah personnel and strikes on the group’s assets and infrastructure.

The IDF conducted operations in 17 Lebanese locales, some of them more than once. The Israeli military carried out 18 airstrikes or other aerial activities, conducted three detonations, executed two ground activities, and dropped leaflets over one area.



Baalbek-Hermel Governorate

Baalbek District: Al Shaara and Janta-Qousaya

Al Shaara and Janta-Qousaya Hermel District: Hermel and Labweh

Nabatieh Governorate

Bint Jbeil District : Aitaroun, Ayta al Jabal, Ayta Ash Shaab, and Burj Qalawiyeh-Touline

: Aitaroun, Ayta al Jabal, Ayta Ash Shaab, and Burj Qalawiyeh-Touline Marjayoun District : Adaisseh, Kfar Kela, Meiss al Jabal, and Wazzani

: Adaisseh, Kfar Kela, Meiss al Jabal, and Wazzani Nabatieh District: Meiss Castle

South Lebanon Governorate

Tyre District: Ain Baal-Bazouriyeh, Dhayra, Naqoura, and Yarine

Casualties

Between September 8 and September 14, 2025, Israeli operations in Lebanon killed seven individuals, all Hezbollah operatives, and wounded over 12 people.

September 8, 2025: Five people were killed, and five were wounded.

Five people were killed, and five were wounded. September 9, 2025: No casualties were reported.

No casualties were reported. September 10, 2025: No casualties were reported.

No casualties were reported. September 11, 2025: Five people were wounded.

Five people were wounded. September 12, 2025: One Hezbollah operative was killed, and two unidentified people were wounded.

One Hezbollah operative was killed, and two unidentified people were wounded. September 13, 2025: No casualties were reported.

No casualties were reported. September 14, 2025: One Hezbollah operative was killed, and an unspecified number of children were wounded.

Chronology of Israeli operations against Hezbollah, September 8–14, 2025

September 8

At 1:17 pm, NNA Lebanon reported that seven Israeli airstrikes targeted the barrens of Hermel in the Baalbek-Hermel Governorate’s Hermel District. At 1:22 pm, NNA Lebanon reported that an Israeli airstrike targeted the barrens of Labweh in the Baalbek-Hermel Governorate’s Hermel District. The strikes killed five people and wounded five others. The IDF released a statement saying that it had hit “several targets belonging to […] Hezbollah near the Beqaa,” including camps for the Radwan Force commando unit, in which terrorists were identified operating and using for weapons storage. The IDF also noted that Hezbollah was using the camps to conduct training exercises and hone their skills “to carry out terror activities against IDF troops and the State of Israel,” in “violation of the understandings between Israel and Lebanon.” Pro-Hezbollah social media accounts and Lebanese outlets soon announced the deaths of several Hezbollah operatives: Hassan Abdelkarim Al Sablani, whose nom de guerre was Hadi, from Falawa; Ayham Tareq Zuaiter, whose nom de guerre was Ayham Abu Qassem, from Sahlat Al Maa; Ali Khodr Hmadeh, whose nom de guerre was Abul Fadl, from Sahlat Al Maa; Haidar Mustafa Assaf, whose nom de guerre was Abu Ali, from Hermel; and Samir Ahmad Medlej, whose nom de guerre was Abu Hassan, from Al Qasr. All five received Hezbollah military funerals.

At 4:20 pm, NNA Lebanon reported that an Israeli quadcopter targeted and wounded an alleged shepherd on the western outskirts of Meiss Al Jabal in the Nabatieh Governorate’s Marjayoun District.

At 4:36 pm, NNA Lebanon reported that an Israeli quadcopter dropped a stun explosive near Ayta Ash Shaab in the Nabatieh Governorate’s Bint Jbeil District.

September 9

At 9:45 am, NNA Lebanon reported that, overnight, Israeli forces detonated the remains of a house on the outskirts of Aitaroun in the Nabatieh Governorate’s Bint Jbeil District and left “inciteful leaflets”—the outlet’s standard description of anti-Hezbollah material—at the location.

September 10

No operations were reported.

September 11

At 7:48 am, NNA Lebanon reported that an Israeli drone targeted a vehicle on the Ain Baal–Bazouriyeh road in the South Lebanon Governorate’s Tyre District. Hezbollah-affiliated social media accounts announced the death of Hezbollah operative Wassim Said Jibaai, whose nom de guerre was Al Hajj Mahdi, from Aitit. At 7:47 pm, the IDF released a statement claiming responsibility for assassinating Jibaai, describing him as a dual operative in Hezbollah and the 14th Imam Hussain Division of Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC). The IDF noted that Jibaai “was a central figure in the force-buildup efforts and strengthening of the division, advanced weapons procurement deals, assisted in launching missile and rocket attacks against the State of Israel during operation ‘Northern Arrows,’” and that his activities “constituted a violation of the understandings between Israel and Lebanon.”

At 12:39 pm, NNA Lebanon reported a series of Israeli airstrikes that targeted the barrens between Janta and Qousaya in the Baalbek-Hermel Governorate’s Baalbek District. At 2:12 pm, the IDF released a statement saying it had targeted a building used to store strategic weapons belonging to Hezbollah near the Beqaa Valley.

At 2:04 pm, NNA Lebanon reported that Israeli airstrikes targeted Qalaat Meiss, between Zrariyeh and Ansar, in the Nabatieh Governorate’s Nabatieh District. At 2:12 pm, the IDF claimed that it had targeted “terror infrastructure” belonging to Hezbollah near Zrariyeh.

At 4:08 pm, NNA Lebanon reported that an Israeli airstrike targeted Al Shaara in the Baalbek-Hermel Governorate’s Baalbek District.

At 4:54 pm, NNA Lebanon reported that an Israeli quadcopter dropped an explosive near a bulldozer in Aitaroun in the Nabatieh Governorate’s Bint Jbeil District.

At 8:34 pm, NNA Lebanon reported that an Israeli drone targeted a motorbike in Kfar Dounin in the Nabatieh Governorate’s Bint Jbeil District. The strike wounded five people.

September 12

At 8:51 am, NNA Lebanon reported that Israeli forces detonated a home in Meiss Al Jabal in the Nabatieh Governorate’s Marjayoun District.

At 9:13 am, NNA Lebanon reported that an Israeli drone targeted a vehicle in Ayta al Jabal in the Nabatieh Governorate’s Bint Jbeil District. The strike wounded two people.

At 10:16 am, NNA Lebanon reported that an Israeli quadcopter dropped a stun explosive in Yarine in the South Lebanon Governorate’s Tyre District.

At 11:08 am, NNA Lebanon reported that an Israeli quadcopter dropped a stun explosive in Wazzani in the Nabatieh Governorate’s Marjayoun District, followed by Israeli troops directing gunfire towards the area.

At 1:04 pm, NNA Lebanon reported that Israeli quadcopters dropped a stun explosive in Dhayra and targeted a structure in Naqoura in the South Lebanon Governorate’s Tyre District.

At 7:15 pm, NNA Lebanon reported that an Israeli drone targeted the area of Dhour in Aitaroun in the Nabatieh Government’s Bint Jbeil District. The strike killed one person. The next day, the IDF released a statement saying it had targeted and killed “a Hezbollah terrorist near Aitaroun […] who was involved in restoring Hezbollah’s military capabilities in south Lebanon.” Hezbollah-affiliated social media later announced the death of Hezbollah operative Hussain Khalil Mansour, whose nom de guerre was Gharib, from Aitaroun.

September 13

At 9:59 am, NNA Lebanon reported that an Israeli ground force entered the outskirts of Adaisseh in the Nabatieh Governorate’s Marjayoun District and conducted unspecified detonations.

At 2:17 pm, NNA Lebanon reported that an Israeli quadcopter dropped an explosive near the old central square of Kfar Kela in the Nabatieh Governorate’s Marjayoun District.

At 8:15 pm, NNA Lebanon reported that an Israeli quadcopter dropped a stun grenade in Ayta Ash Shaab in the Nabatieh Governorate’s Bint Jbeil District.

September 14

At 8:11 am, NNA Lebanon reported that an Israeli quadcopter targeted a home in the Kharzeh neighborhood of Ayta Ash Shaab in the Nabatieh Governorate’s Bint Jbeil District.

At 12:11 pm, NNA Lebanon reported that an Israeli quadcopter dropped a stun explosive in Dhayra in the South Lebanon Governorate’s Tyre District, while Israeli ground forces directed gunfire towards the town’s outskirts.

At 6:57 pm, NNA Lebanon reported that an Israeli quadcopter targeted a bulldozer in Bir Nasser in Aitaroun in the Nabatieh Governorate’s Bint Jbeil District.

At 8:03 pm, NNA Lebanon reported that an Israeli drone targeted a vehicle with two missiles between Touline in the Nabatieh Governorate’s Nabatieh District and Burj Qalawiyeh in the Bint Jbeil District. The strike killed one person—identified by NNA Lebanon as “the martyr Mohammad S. from Majdal Selm”—and reportedly wounded several children who were occupants of another vehicle. Hezbollah-affiliated social media later announced the death of Hezbollah operative Mohammad Ali Yassine, whose nom de guerre was Hisham, from Majdal Selm.

David Daoud is Senior Fellow at at the Foundation for Defense of Democracies where he focuses on Israel, Hezbollah, and Lebanon affairs.