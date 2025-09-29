Israeli operations in Lebanon against Hezbollah: September 22–28, 2025



The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) conducted multiple operations throughout Lebanon against Hezbollah between September 22 and September 28, 2025. Activities last week were significantly lower than any previous week, perhaps the least intense since the onset of the official ceasefire between Lebanon and Israel on November 27, 2024.

The diminished intensity of Israel’s strikes likely owes to Lebanon marshaling American pressure over the September 21 strike in Bint Jbeil that killed five individuals—including three children and their father—with Lebanese officials making unverified claims that some of the deceased were US citizens.

This past week, the Israelis did not conduct any targeted killings of Hezbollah members or other militants in Lebanon but did strike the organization’s infrastructure and weapons storage facilities.

The IDF conducted operations in 10 Lebanese locales, some of them more than once, including:

Two airstrikes

Two ground activities

One leaflet drop

Two incidents of tank fire

Six quadcopter activities (dropping stun explosives/objects)



Baalbek-Hermel Governorate:

Baalbek District: Assaira-Baalbek

Nabatieh Governorate:

Bint Jbeil District : Ayta Ash Shaab, Maroun Al Ras, and Ramyeh

: Ayta Ash Shaab, Maroun Al Ras, and Ramyeh Hasbaya District: Bastara Farm

Bastara Farm Nabatieh District: Deir al Zahrani-Habboush-Houmine Al Fawqa, and Jarmaq-Kfar Reman

South Lebanon Governorate:

Tyre District: Dhayra, Marwahin, and Naqoura

Casualties

Between September 22 and September 28, 2025, there were no reports of casualties or fatalities from Israeli operations in Lebanon.

Chronology of Israeli operations against Hezbollah, September 22–28, 2025

September 22

At 10:40 am, NNA Lebanon reported that an Israeli quadcopter dropped a stun explosive near the coast of Naqoura in the South Lebanon Governorate’s Tyre District.

At 5:29 pm, NNA Lebanon reported that an Israeli quadcopter dropped a stun explosive near what it claimed were Lebanese civilians clearing the rubble of their destroyed home in Maroun Al Ras in the Nabatieh Governorate’s Bint Jbeil District.

September 23

At 8:27 am, NNA Lebanon reported that Israeli troops positioned inside Israel directed gunfire towards Bastara Farm in the Nabatieh Governorate’s Hasbaya District.

At 1:03 pm, NNA Lebanon reported that Israeli troops fired incendiary explosives into the forested areas of Ayta Ash Shaab in the Nabatieh Governorate’s Bint Jbeil District, igniting fires in the targeted area.

At 6:47 pm, NNA Lebanon reported that an Israeli quadcopter dropped two stun explosives in Marwahin in the South Lebanon Governorate’s Tyre District.

September 24

At 2:17 pm, NNA Lebanon reported that an Israeli quadcopter dropped an unidentified object over a wadi separating Houmine al Fawqa, Deir al Zahrani, and Habboush in the Nabatieh Governorate’s Nabatieh District for the second time that day.

September 25

No operations were reported.

September 26

At 10:17 am, NNA Lebanon reported that a series of Israeli airstrikes targeted Mahallet Shaara in the Anti-Lebanon Mountain Range in the Baalbek-Hermel Governorate’s Baalbek District. The IDF later released a statement claiming that its target was a Hezbollah facility used for the production of precision-guided missiles “whose existence is a violation of the understandings between Israel and Lebanon.”

September 27

At 11:44 am, NNA Lebanon reported that an Israeli quadcopter dropped a stun explosive near a demolished home in Maroun Al Ras in the Nabatieh Governorate’s Bint Jbeil District.

September 28

NNA Lebanon reported that, past midnight, an Israeli tank positioned at the Jabal Blatt outpost in south Lebanon began intermittently directing fire toward the outskirts of Ramyeh and Ayta Ash Shaab in the Nabatieh Governorate’s Bint Jbeil District.

At 11:14 am, NNA Lebanon reported that an Israeli quadcopter dropped “inciteful leaflets” near a cement factory in Dhayra in the South Lebanon Governorate’s Tyre District. The leaflets read, “Cooperation with Hezbollah exposes your life and your factory to risk! There’s no economic benefit in suspicious deals,” and in the bottom left, “for more details, listen to 106 FM.”

At 1:21 pm, NNA Lebanon reported that an Israeli quadcopter dropped two stun explosives on Ras Naqoura in the South Lebanon Governorate’s Tyre District.

At 6:31 pm, NNA Lebanon reported Israeli airstrikes on the area between the outskirts of Sahl Al Maydanah Kfar Reman and Jarmaq in the Nabatieh Governorate’s Nabatieh District. At 7:22 pm, the IDF released a statement saying that it had targeted “weapons storage facilities belonging to terror organization Hezbollah in south Lebanon which served the group’s plans to advance and execute terror initiatives against the State of Israel,” and whose “existence constituted a violation of the understandings between Israel and Lebanon.”

An Israeli leaflet dropped in Dhayra.

