Israeli operations in Lebanon against Hezbollah: September 15–21, 2025



The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) conducted numerous operations throughout Lebanon against Hezbollah between September 15 and September 21, 2025. Activities last week were noticeably more frequent and intense than in previous weeks, targeting Hezbollah operatives and infrastructure both north and south of the Litani River and reaching as far north as Baalbek.

The IDF conducted operations in 30 Lebanese locales, some of them more than once. The Israeli military carried out 28 airstrikes or other aerial activities, fired flares six times, conducted four ground activities, executed three detonations, and dropped leaflets over one area.



Baalbek-Hermel Governorate

Baalbek District: Assaira-Baalbek

Nabatieh Governorate

Bint Jbeil District : Aitaroun-Bint Jbeil, Ayta Ash Shaab, Bint Jbeil, Burj Qalawiyeh, Ramyeh, Tebnine, Yater, and Yaroun

: Aitaroun-Bint Jbeil, Ayta Ash Shaab, Bint Jbeil, Burj Qalawiyeh, Ramyeh, Tebnine, Yater, and Yaroun Hasbaya District: Shebaa

Shebaa Marjayoun District : Adaisseh, Adaisseh-Markaba, Debbin, Hamames, Houla, Houla-Meiss al Jabal, Houra, Khiam, Matal al Jabal, Meiss al Jabal, Sarda, and Wazzani

: Adaisseh, Adaisseh-Markaba, Debbin, Hamames, Houla, Houla-Meiss al Jabal, Houra, Khiam, Matal al Jabal, Meiss al Jabal, Sarda, and Wazzani Nabatieh District: Ali Taher Range, Doueir-Harouf, and Nabatieh

South Lebanon Governorate

Sidon District: Ansar-Kawthariyet al Rez and Ansar-Hounine-Kawthariyet al Rez

Ansar-Kawthariyet al Rez and Ansar-Hounine-Kawthariyet al Rez Tyre District: Kfar Tebnit, Naqoura, and Tayr Zebna/Shehabiyeh

Casualties

Between September 15 and September 21, 2025, Israeli operations in Lebanon killed 11 individuals, including seven Hezbollah operatives and four Lebanese civilians, and wounded three people.

September 15, 2025: One Hezbollah operative was killed, and one unidentified person was wounded.

One Hezbollah operative was killed, and one unidentified person was wounded. September 16, 2025: No casualties were reported.

No casualties were reported. September 17, 2025: Two Hezbollah operatives were killed.

Two Hezbollah operatives were killed. September 18, 2025: One Syrian national was wounded, and one Lebanese national was wounded.

One Syrian national was wounded, and one Lebanese national was wounded. September 19, 2025: Two Hezbollah operatives were killed.

Two Hezbollah operatives were killed. September 20, 2025: One Hezbollah operative was killed.

One Hezbollah operative was killed. September 21, 2025: One Hezbollah operative was killed, and four Lebanese civilians, including three children, were killed.

Chronology of Israeli operations against Hezbollah, September 14 –21, 2025

September 15

NNA Lebanon reported that, overnight, Israeli forces fired flares over Shebaa in the Nabatieh Governorate’s Hasbaya District, while directing gunfire towards its outskirts.

At 8:41 am, NNA Lebanon reported that an Israeli ground force penetrated meters into the eastern neighborhood of Houla in the Nabatieh Governorate’s Marjayoun District and detonated a structure.

At 6:14 pm, NNA Lebanon reported that an Israeli drone targeted a vehicle at the entrance of Yater in the Nabatieh Governorate’s Bint Jbeil District. The strike killed one person and wounded one unidentified person. Pro-Hezbollah social media accounts soon identified the casualty as Mortada Mahmoud Saleh, whose father was the deceased Hezbollah commander Mahmoud Saleh, killed in November 2024. The IDF released a statement on the strike, saying that it had targeted a “Hezbollah terrorist near Yater […] involved in reconstituting the terror organization Hezbollah’s infrastructure in south Lebanon” in “violation of the understandings between Israel and Lebanon.”

At 9:47 pm, NNA Lebanon reported that an Israeli airstrike targeted the fifth floor of the Doghman building in the Kassar Zaatar area of Nabatieh, and a series of Israeli airstrikes targeted the Ali Taher Range in the Nabatieh Governorate’s Nabatieh District. The initial strike wounded 14 Lebanese nationals, including four children—two of whom were in serious condition— and seven women. The IDF released a statement claiming that the strike was targeting a “Hezbollah command center,” whose presence “violated the understandings between Israel and Lebanon” and was part of “Hezbollah’s ongoing efforts to restore its terror infrastructure throughout Lebanon.”

At 10:08 pm, NNA Lebanon reported that an Israeli drone targeted Yater.

Mahmoud Saleh (Left) and Mortada Mahmoud Saleh.

September 16

At 7:09 pm, NNA Lebanon reported that an Israeli quadcopter dropped a stun explosive in Ayta Ash Shaab in the Nabatieh Governorate’s Bint Jbeil District.

At 7:57 pm, NNA Lebanon reported that Israeli forces positioned at Tel Hamames directed gunfire toward Hamames in the Nabatieh Governorate’s Marjayoun District.

At 10:12 pm, NNA Lebanon reported that Israeli troops fired flares over Sarda and Wazzani in the Nabatieh Governorate’s Marjayoun District.

At 11:11 pm, NNA Lebanon reported that an Israeli quadcopter dropped a stun explosive near a house in Ayta Ash Shaab in the Nabatieh Governorate’s Bint Jbeil District.

September 17

At 10:38 am, NNA Lebanon reported that an Israeli ground force detonated a home on the outskirts of Ayta Ash Shaab in the Nabatieh Governorate’s Bint Jbeil District.

At 7:40 pm, NNA Lebanon reported that Israeli forces fired flares between Meiss al Jabal and Houla in the Nabatieh Governorate’s Marjayoun District.

At 8:17 pm, NNA Lebanon reported that an Israeli drone targeted a vehicle around Assaira in Baalbek in the Baalbek-Hermel Governorate’s Baalbek District. The strike killed two people, later revealed to be Hezbollah operatives Hussain Saifo Sharif, whose nom de guerre was Hajj Akbar, from Yammoune, and Kamal Nasreddine Raad, whose nom de guerre has not been disclosed, from Baalbek. Raad was killed in front of a mini market he owned in Baalbek. The IDF claimed killing Sharif, saying he had acted as a “significant weapons trader and supplier, and oversaw a cell in Lebanon […] plotting to advance terror operations against the State of Israel in Syria.”

At 8:47 pm, NNA Lebanon reported that Israeli forces fired an explosive over the area of Houra, between Kfar Kela and Deir Mimas, in the Nabatieh Governorate’s Marjayoun District.

Hussain Saifo Sharif (Left) and the death announcement of Kamal Nasreddine Raad (Right).

September 18

NNA Lebanon reported that, at midnight, Israeli forces positioned inside Israel fired mortar rounds around Wadi Muzlem on the outskirts of Ramyeh in the Nabatieh Governorate’s Bint Jbeil District.

At 9:56 am, NNA Lebanon reported that an Israeli quadcopter dropped a stun explosive on Al Mahafer hill on the outskirts of Adaisseh in the Nabatieh Governorate’s Marjayoun District.

At 10:00 am, NNA Lebanon reported that an Israeli drone conducted a strike near the mosque in Shebaa’s Al Sedana neighborhood in the Nabatieh Governorate’s Hasbaya District.

At 1:23 pm, NNA Lebanon reported that an Israeli quadcopter dropped a stun explosive near Yarine in the south Lebanon Governorate’s Tyre District.

At 4:46 pm, IDF Arabic Language Spokesman Avichay Adraee issued a warning to the residents of three Lebanese locales to clear 500 meters from four structures— one in Kfar Tebnit, one in Dibbin, and two in Meiss al Jabal—ahead of impending Israeli airstrikes on the buildings. Adraee described the buildings as “military infrastructure belonging to the terrorist [organization] Hezbollah” and said the IDF intended to strike them “as part of countering its prohibited attempts to revive its activities in the area.”

At 5:12 pm, NNA Lebanon reported that Israeli forces fired incendiary explosives in the Labbouneh area, on the outskirts of Naqoura, in the South Lebanon Governorate’s Tyre District.

At 5:45 pm, the IDF announced the onset of Israeli airstrikes on the designated buildings.

At 5:54 pm, NNA Lebanon reported that an Israeli airstrike targeted the designated structures in Meiss al Jabal. The strikes wounded one Syrian national.

At 6:01 pm, NNA Lebanon reported that an Israeli airstrike targeted the designated structure in Kfar Tebnit. The strike destroyed the targeted structure—a house, per NNA Lebanon—and damaged surrounding buildings.

At 6:22 pm, NNA Lebanon reported that an Israeli airstrike targeted the designated structure in Debbin.

At 6:36 pm, IDF Arabic Language Spokesman Avichay Adraee issued a warning to the residents of two Lebanese locales to clear 500m from two structures—one in Tayr Zebna in the South Lebanon Governorate’s Tyre District and one in Burj Qalawiyeh in the Nabatieh Governorate’s Bint Jbeil District. Adraee described the buildings as “military infrastructure belonging to the terrorist [organization] Hezbollah” and said the IDF intended to strike them “as part of countering its prohibited attempts to revive its activities in the area.”

IDF Arabic Language Spokesman Avichay Adraee’s warnings to residents to evacuate areas in Burj Qalawiyeh (Left) and Tayr Zebna (Right). (IDF)

At 7:08 pm, NNA Lebanon reported that Israeli forces directed gunfire at the outskirts of Khiam in the Nabatieh Governorate’s Marjayoun District.

At 7:44 pm, NNA Lebanon reported that an Israeli airstrike targeted the designated structure in Tayr Zebna/Shehabiyeh.

At 7:49 pm, NNA Lebanon reported that an Israeli airstrike targeted the designated structure—a vacant home—in Burj Qalawiyeh.

At 8:54 pm, the IDF released a statement saying that it had targeted “several weapons storage facilities belonging to [Hezbollah’s] Radwan Force [commando unit] in south Lebanon,” noting that “the terror organization Hezbollah is continuing with its efforts to restore its terror infrastructure in south Lebanon, with emphasis on the Radwan Force, with the goal of harming the State of Israel.” The IDF statement added that the Israeli military has been operating against the Radwan Force’s efforts to restore its capabilities since the IDF targeted and killed the unit’s leadership in Beirut in September 2024. The statement also underscored that the existence of the storage facilities “constituted a violation of the understandings between Israel and Lebanon.”

At 10:21 pm, NNA Lebanon reported that an Israeli quadcopter dropped an explosive on a fishing port in Naqoura in the South Lebanon Governorate’s Tyre District.

At 10:48 pm, NNA Lebanon reported that an Israeli quadcopter dropped a third stun explosive on Naqoura’s fishing port.

At 11:19 pm, NNA Lebanon reported that Israeli quadcopters continued to drop stun explosives on Naqoura’s fishing port. One individual, reportedly a fisherman, was lightly wounded. The IDF released a statement saying that it was targeting seaborne vessels that Hezbollah had been using for intelligence-collection purposes.

September 19

At 1:10 pm, NNA Lebanon reported that Israeli forces fired two flares over the forested areas of Yaroun in the Nabatieh Governorate’s Bint Jbeil District.

At 2:53 pm, NNA Lebanon reported that an Israeli drone targeted a vehicle near the governmental hospital in Tebnine in the Nabatieh Governorate’s Bint Jbeil District. The strike killed one person and wounded 11 others. Hezbollah later announced the death of its operative Hussain Hassan Ramadan, whose nom de guerre was Abu Saleh, from Al Numeiriyeh. The IDF later released a statement claiming credit for the strike, saying it had killed a member of Hezbollah’s Radwan Force commando unit.

At 3:22 pm, NNA Lebanon reported that an Israeli quadcopter dropped two stun explosives between Markaba and Adaisseh in the Nabatieh Governorate’s Marjayoun District.

At 3:51 pm, NNA Lebanon reported that an Israeli drone conducted a strike between Kawthariyet al Rez and Ansar in the South Lebanon Governorate’s Sidon District. Another strike targeted what NNA Lebanon described as a “water transport tank” vehicle on a side road in the Hounine neighborhood between the two towns. The strike killed one person. Hezbollah later announced the death of its operative Ammal Hayel Qasaybani, whose nom de guerre was Sadeq, from Ansar. The IDF later released a statement claiming that it had killed Qasaybani, describing him as the commander of the Hezbollah Sanay Compound.

At 5:23 pm, NNA Lebanon reported that an Israeli drone targeted the Qalaa neighborhood between Harouf and Doueir in the Nabatieh Governorate’s Nabatieh District.

Hussain Hassan Ramadan (Left) and the death announcement for Ammar Hayel Qasaybani (Right).

September 20

At 8:48 am, NNA Lebanon reported that an Israeli quadcopter dropped two stun explosives near an excavator in the Matal al Jabal area, south of Khiam, in the Nabatieh Governorate’s Marjayoun District.

At 9:14 am, NNA Lebanon reported that an Israeli quadcopter dropped anti-Hezbollah warning leaflets in Meiss al Jabal in the Nabatieh Governorate’s Marjayoun District. The leaflets highlighted several structures targeted by Israel on September 18, stating “the owners of these buildings allowed Hezbollah to operate in their homes, endangering their families and neighbors. Do not rent houses to Hezbollah, and do not allow it to operate in your areas. Distance yourself from its operatives, especially the Radwan Unit,” and “for more details, listen to 106 FM.”

At 4:51 pm, NNA Lebanon reported that an Israeli airstrike targeted a vehicle at the Ain Al Qasab-Khardali Road junction in the Nabatieh Governorate’s Marjayoun District. The strike ignited a fire and killed one person. Hezbollah-affiliated social media accounts later announced the death of Hassan Abdelkarim Sharour, whose nom de guerre was Manar, from Kfar Kela. The IDF later claimed the strike, saying that the Hezbollah operative it had killed was involved in intelligence-collection efforts on behalf of the group and that his activities constituted a violation of the understandings between Israel and Lebanon.

Death announcement for Hassan Abdelkarim Shahrour.

September 21

NNA Lebanon reported that, past midnight, an Israeli ground force entered Ramyeh in the Nabatieh Governorate’s Bint Jbeil District and detonated a home before withdrawing.

At 4:36 pm, NNA Lebanon reported that Israeli forces fired several flares between Bint Jbeil and Aitaroun in the Nabatieh Governorate’s Bint Jbeil District.

At 4:54 pm, NNA Lebanon reported that an Israeli drone targeted a motorbike and also struck a Mercedes passenger vehicle in Bint Jbeil in the Nabatieh Governorate’s Bint Jbeil District. The strike killed five people, including Shadi Sobhi Shrara and his three children, Aseel, Hadi, and Selene Shrara, and wounded two people, including the children’s mother, Amani Bazzi. The strike also killed Mohammad Majed Mruweh, the motorbike’s rider, described by pro-Hezbollah accounts as one of the group’s operatives. The IDF later released a statement claiming the strike, saying it had targeted and killed a Hezbollah operative near Bint Jbeil, without naming the target. The IDF said, “The terrorist was operating amidst the civilian population and in violation of the understandings between Israel and Lebanon.” The Israeli military acknowledged that its strikes had caused civilian fatalities, saying, “As a result of the strike, several bystanders were killed. The IDF regrets all harm to innocent bystanders and expends all efforts to minimize harm to them. The incident is being investigated.”

At 11:15 pm, NNA Lebanon reported that an Israeli quadcopter dropped incendiary explosives over the forested areas of Jabal Al Rafia in the Nabatieh Governorate’s Nabatieh District.

Hezbollah operative Mohammad Majed Mruweh (Left) and Aseel, Amani, Selene, Shadi, and Hadi Shrara (Right), all casualties in IDF strikes on September 21.

