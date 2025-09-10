Israeli operations in Lebanon against Hezbollah: September 1–7, 2025



The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) conducted numerous operations throughout Lebanon against Hezbollah between September 1 and September 7, 2025. Activity this week was slightly more intense than in previous weeks, occurred both north and south of the Litani River, and included targeted assassinations of Hezbollah operatives and widescale strikes on the group’s infrastructure and assets.

The IDF conducted operations in 20 Lebanese locales, some of them more than once. The Israeli military carried out 20 airstrikes or other aerial activities, dropped leaflets over two areas, and executed two ground activities, one detonation, and one artillery strike.



Map instructions: Click the top-left icon or an icon on the map to open the Map Key and adjust the map’s zoom as desired. Click the top-right icon to open a larger version of the map.



Nabatieh Governorate

Bint Jbeil District : Ayta Ash Shaab, Yaroun, and Yater

: Ayta Ash Shaab, Yaroun, and Yater Hasbaya District: Shebaa

Shebaa Marjayoun District : Houla, Khiam, Marjayoun, Meiss al Jabal, Rab al Thalatheen, Taybeh, and Wazzani

: Houla, Khiam, Marjayoun, Meiss al Jabal, Rab al Thalatheen, Taybeh, and Wazzani Nabatieh District: Ansar

South Lebanon Governorate

Jezzine District: Deir Taqla

Deir Taqla Sidon District: Aadloun-Abu al Aswad, Aadloun-Babliyeh, Ansariyeh-Deir Taqla, Kawthariyet al Rez, Kharayeb, and Zrariyeh

Aadloun-Abu al Aswad, Aadloun-Babliyeh, Ansariyeh-Deir Taqla, Kawthariyet al Rez, Kharayeb, and Zrariyeh Tyre District: Tayr Harfa

Casualties

Between September 1 and September 7, 2025, Israeli operations in Lebanon killed four individuals, three of whom were either Hezbollah operatives or linked to the organization, and wounded 16 individuals.

September 1, 2025: No casualties were reported.

No casualties were reported. September 2, 2025: No casualties were reported.

No casualties were reported. September 3, 2025: Two Hezbollah operatives were killed, one Lebanese Resistance Brigades operative was killed, one unidentified individual was killed, and one Syrian was national killed; eight Lebanese adults, three Lebanese children, four Syrian adults, and one Syrian child were wounded.

Two Hezbollah operatives were killed, one Lebanese Resistance Brigades operative was killed, one unidentified individual was killed, and one Syrian was national killed; eight Lebanese adults, three Lebanese children, four Syrian adults, and one Syrian child were wounded. September 4, 2025: No casualties were reported.

No casualties were reported. September 5, 2025: No casualties were reported.

No casualties were reported. September 6, 2025: No casualties were reported.

No casualties were reported. September 7, 2025: No casualties were reported.

Chronology of Israeli operations against Hezbollah, September 1–7, 2025

September 1

At 7:38 pm, NNA Lebanon reported that an Israeli drone targeted an excavator in Rab al Thalatheen in the Nabatieh Governorate’s Marjayoun District. The IDF released a statement the next day saying that the engineering equipment it had targeted was “being used to restore Hezbollah’s terror infrastructure” in the town, in “violation of the understandings between Lebanon and Israel.”

At 8:49 pm, NNA Lebanon reported that an Israeli quadcopter dropped an explosive near a bulldozer in Yaroun in the Nabatieh Governorate’s Bint Jbeil District. The IDF released a statement the next day saying the engineering equipment it had targeted was “being used to restore Hezbollah’s terror infrastructure” in “violation of the understandings between Lebanon and Israel.”

September 2

The United Nations Interim Force in Lebanon (UNIFIL) claimed that, at an unspecified hour on September 2, Israeli quadcopters dropped four explosives near peacekeeping forces operating southeast of Marwahin in the South Lebanon Governorate’s Tyre District, to remove roadblocks blocking the route to their base.

At 10:47, NNA Lebanon reported that an Israeli quadcopter dropped a stun explosive in Wazzani in the Nabatieh Governorate’s Marjayoun District.

At 11:30 am, NNA Lebanon reported that an Israeli quadcopter dropped leaflets in Rab al Thalatheen in the Nabatieh Governorate’s Marjayoun District, accusing Hezbollah of rebuilding its underground military installations under the cover of reconstruction.

At 7:29 pm, NNA Lebanon reported that an Israeli quadcopter fell after dropping an explosive near an excavator in Meiss Al Jabal in the Nabatieh Governorate’s Marjayoun District.

At 7:31 pm, NNA Lebanon reported that an Israeli drone quadcopter dropped an explosive near an excavator in Yaroun in the Nabatieh Governorate’s Bint Jbeil District.

An Israeli leaflet dropped in Rab al Thalatheen. (NNA Lebanon)

September 3

NNA Lebanon reported that Israeli forces conducted overnight detonations on the outskirts of Aitaroun in the Nabatieh Governorate’s Bint Jbeil District, after an Israeli ground force entered the area and detonated a house located hundreds of meters away from the IDF’s Tal al Aoueidah Post in south Lebanon. At 3:33 pm, the IDF released a statement saying forces belonging to its 810 “HeHarim” Brigade, under the command of the 210 th Division, had conducted overnight operations near the Shebaa Farms/Har Dov region in which they “destroyed several outposts that had been used by Hezbollah in the past.”

Division, had conducted overnight operations near the Shebaa Farms/Har Dov region in which they “destroyed several outposts that had been used by Hezbollah in the past.” At 10:18 am, NNA reported that an Israeli quadcopter dropped a stun explosive near unidentified Lebanese nationals reportedly hauling the rubble of their houses in Houla in the Nabatieh Governorate’s Marjayoun District.

At 1:51 pm, NNA Lebanon reported that an Israeli drone targeted a vehicle in Yater in the Nabatieh Governorate’s Bint Jbeil District. The strike killed one person. Hezbollah-affiliated social media later announced the death of Abdelmenem Mousa Sweidan, whose nom de guerre was Osama, from Yater. At 7:52 pm, the IDF released a statement acknowledging that its air force, at the direction of the 91 st Division, had targeted and killed Sweidan, describing him as “the terror organization’s local representative in Yater.”

Division, had targeted and killed Sweidan, describing him as “the terror organization’s local representative in Yater.” At 3:36 pm, NNA Lebanon reported an Israeli airstrike on a wadi between Zrariyeh in the South Lebanon Governorate’s Sidon District and Ansar in the Nabatieh Governorate’s Nabatieh District. At 3:52 pm, the IDF announced that it had targeted and destroyed an installation for the production of equipment for “restoring Hezbollah’s presence and advancing terror initiatives,” whose presence it said “was in violation of the understandings between Israel and Lebanon.”

At 3:50 pm, NNA Lebanon reported two Israeli airstrikes on the outskirts of Kharayeb and Kawthariyet al Rez in the South Lebanon Governorate’s Sidon District, at least one of which targeted a building. The strikes killed one person and wounded another. Pro-Hezbollah social media announced the death of Hezbollah operative Rida Ali Zreiq, whose nom de guerre was Hajj Hadi, from Adsheet.

Death announcements for Abdelmenem Mousa Sweidan (Left) and Rida Ali Zreiq (Right).

At 4:46 pm, NNA Lebanon reported that Israeli artillery struck a home on the outskirts of Shebaa in the Nabatieh Governorate’s Hasbaya District, killing one person. Hezbollah-affiliated social media later announced the death of Hezbollah auxiliary force Lebanese Resistance Brigades operative Ali Mohammad Tuffaha, whose nom de guerre was Maher, from Shebaa. At 7:52 pm, the IDF released a statement acknowledging that its forces, at the direction of the 210th Division, had targeted and killed Tuffaha, “a terrorist who operated within the ‘Lebanese Resistance Brigades’ terror organization at the direction of the Hezbollah terror organization in Shebaa,” stressing his activities “violated the understandings between Israel and Lebanon.”

Death announcement for Ali Maher Tuffaha.

At 6:28 pm, NNA Lebanon reported that an Israeli airstrike targeted Taybeh in the Nabatieh Governorate’s Marjayoun District. The strike killed one person. The fatality was not identified.

At 10:56 pm, NNA Lebanon reported a series of Israeli airstrikes in south Lebanon in the South Lebanon Governorate’s Sidon District that killed one Syrian national and lightly wounded several people. These strikes targeted a construction machinery lot and resulted in significant damage to nearby homes. Additional Israeli airstrikes targeted Deir Taqla in the South Lebanon Governorate’s Jezzine District and Ansariyeh in the Sidon District, where the outlet said the IDF had targeted a bulldozer repair hangar. A final Israeli airstrike targeted Tayr Harfa in the South Lebanon Governorate’s Tyre District. The strikes wounded 16 people: eight Lebanese adults, three Lebanese children, four Syrian adults, and one Syrian child. The IDF released a statement saying it had targeted “a position belonging to the terror organization Hezbollah used to store engineering equipment employed in the organization’s reconstruction [efforts] and to advance terror initiatives near the village of Ansariyeh in south Lebanon.” The IDF also targeted a Hezbollah rocket launcher near Jebbayn.”

September 4

At 12:52 pm, NNA Lebanon reported that an Israeli drone targeted a prefabricated structure on the outskirts of Ayta Ash Shaab in the Nabatieh Governorate’s Bint Jbeil District.

At 3:40 pm, NNA Lebanon reported that an Israeli quadcopter dropped leaflets in Khiam in the Nabatieh Governorate’s Marjayoun District, warning locals against cooperating with Hezbollah. The quadcopter then crashed in Khiam.

At 5:04 pm, NNA Lebanon reported that an Israeli quadcopter dropped a stun explosive near an unidentified Lebanese citizen in Yaroun in the Nabatieh Governorate’s Bint Jbeil District, igniting fires in a nearby field.

At 8:52 pm, NNA Lebanon reported that the IDF told Khiam residents to clear the DT café before it was targeted. No subsequent strike was reported.

At 10:59 pm, NNA Lebanon reported that Israeli troops directed gunfire toward the valley of Marjayoun and Khiam.

September 5

At 11:55 am, NNA Lebanon reported that an Israeli quadcopter dropped a stun explosive near a motorbike in Yaroun in the Nabatieh Governorate’s Bint Jbeil District.

At 11:54 pm, NNA Lebanon reported that Israeli troops positioned at the Tel Hamames Post in south Lebanon directed gunfire toward the outskirts of Khiam in the Nabatieh Governorate’s Marjayoun District.

September 6

No operations were reported.

September 7

At 8:18 am, NNA Lebanon reported that, at an unspecified time after midnight, an Israeli drone targeted a bulldozer with two missiles in Maaliyeh in the South Lebanon Governorate’s Tyre District.

Previous Entries:

David Daoud is Senior Fellow at at the Foundation for Defense of Democracies where he focuses on Israel, Hezbollah, and Lebanon affairs.