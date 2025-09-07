Israeli operations in Lebanon against Hezbollah: August 25–31, 2025



The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) conducted numerous operations throughout Lebanon against Hezbollah between August 25 and August 31, 2025. IDF activities remained relatively low that week, completing a noticeable pattern throughout August. Operations targeted Hezbollah assets and personnel both north and south of the Litani River and included targeted killings and destruction of the group’s assets.

The IDF conducted operations in 18 Lebanese locales, some of them more than once. It conducted 19 airstrikes or other aerial activities, dropped leaflets in three areas, executed three ground activities, and completed one excavation and one detonation.



Nabatieh Governorate

Bint Jbeil District : Aitaroun, Ayta Ash Shaab, Ramieh, Srebbine, and Yaroun

: Aitaroun, Ayta Ash Shaab, Ramieh, Srebbine, and Yaroun Marjayoun District : Adaisseh, Adaisseh-Markaba, Deir Mimas-Kfar Kela, Kfar Kela, Khiam, and Meiss al Jabal

: Adaisseh, Adaisseh-Markaba, Deir Mimas-Kfar Kela, Kfar Kela, Khiam, and Meiss al Jabal Nabatieh District: Kfar Tebnit, Maifadoun, Nabatieh al Fawqa, and Seer al Gharbiyeh

South Lebanon Governorate

Jezzine District: Mahmoudiyeh and Rihan

Mahmoudiyeh and Rihan Tyre District: Naqoura

Casualties

Between August 25 and August 31, 2025, Israeli operations in Lebanon killed five people, including two Lebanese Armed Forces (LAF) servicemen and three Hezbollah operatives, and wounded three others, including two LAF soldiers.

August 25, 2025: One Hezbollah operative was killed.

One Hezbollah operative was killed. August 26, 2025: No casualties were reported.

No casualties were reported. August 27, 2025: No casualties were reported.

No casualties were reported. August 28, 2025: One LAF officer and one LAF soldier were killed, two LAF soldiers were wounded, and one unidentified individual was wounded.

One LAF officer and one LAF soldier were killed, two LAF soldiers were wounded, and one unidentified individual was wounded. August 29, 2025: One Hezbollah commander was killed.

One Hezbollah commander was killed. August 30, 2025: No operations were reported.

No operations were reported. August 31, 2025: One Hezbollah operative was killed.

Chronology of Israeli operations against Hezbollah, August 25–31, 2025

August 25

At 8:17 am, NNA Lebanon reported that an Israeli ground force thoroughly searched the “Harb” factory on the Markaba-Adaisseh road in the Nabatieh Governorate’s Marjayoun District. Israeli forces then placed flyers on the factory saying, “Some of the individuals with whom you work are suspected of connections to Hezbollah.”

At 11:29 am, NNA Lebanon reported that an Israeli drone targeted but failed to strike a vehicle on the road to Srebbine in the Nabatieh Governorate’s Bint Jbeil District.

At 11:44 am, NNA Lebanon reported that an Israeli drone targeted a vehicle on the Ain Mizrab road in Tebnine in the Nabatieh Governorate’s Bint Jbeil District. Some reports indicated this was the same vehicle that the prior drone strike had failed to hit. The strike killed one person and lightly damaged a nearby kindergarten. At 4:01 pm, the IDF claimed it had targeted and killed a Hezbollah operative near Tebnine who was “involved in efforts to restore military infrastructure belonging to the terrorist organization Hezbollah near Beit Lif.” Hezbollah-affiliated social media later announced the death of Hussain Ahmad Baddah, whose nom de guerre was Ammar, from Beit Lif. Baddah’s brother, Mohammad, was a Hezbollah commander who fought against Israel during the 2006 war and was killed in Syria on May 8, 2013. His other brother, Youssef, was killed in clashes with Israel in southern Lebanon on November 24, 1997.

Death announcement for Hussain Ahmad Baddah.

At 3:37 pm, NNA Lebanon reported that an Israeli quadcopter dropped a stun explosive near an excavator in Meiss Al Jabal in the Nabatieh Governorate’s Marjayoun District.

At 3:51 pm, NNA Lebanon reported that an Israeli quadcopter dropped an explosive near an unidentified Lebanese national in Kfar Kela in the Nabatieh Governorate’s Marjayoun District.

August 26

NNA Lebanon reported that Israeli forces conducted a dawn incursion near the outskirts of Ayta Ash Shaab in the Nabatieh Governorate’s Bint Jbeil District, remaining there for an hour before withdrawing.

At 10:34 am, NNA Lebanon reported that an Israeli quadcopter dropped a stun explosive on a farm located east of Meiss al Jabal in the Nabatieh Governorate’s Marjayoun District.

At 3:43 pm, NNA Lebanon reported that Israeli forces were conducting construction and excavations to expand new posts near Tel al Aoueidah–Tel Jal al Dayr on the outskirts of Aitaroun in the Nabatieh Governorate’s Bint Jbeil District.

August 27

At 7:38 am, NNA Lebanon reported that Israeli forces conducted detonations inside Kfar Kela in the Nabatieh Governorate’s Marjayoun District.

At 10:06 am, NNA Lebanon reported that an Israeli quadcopter dropped leaflets over several villages in south Lebanon, including Adaisseh and Kfar Kela, in the Nabatieh Governorate’s Marjayoun District, warning against local officials connected to Hezbollah.

August 28

At 1:53 pm, NNA Lebanon reported that an Israeli quadcopter dropped three stun explosives on Kfar Kela in the Nabatieh Governorate’s Marjayoun District. The stun explosives landed near an individual reportedly repairing his house, lightly wounding him.

At 2:28 pm, NNA Lebanon reported that a series of Israeli airstrikes targeted the area of Al Zeghrine in the South Lebanon Governorate’s Jezzine District. Israeli airstrikes also targeted the course of the Khardali River near Mahmoudiyeh. At 2:42 pm, the IDF announced that it had targeted and destroyed several Hezbollah positions and a launcher in southern Lebanon.

At 6:24 pm, NNA Lebanon reported that an Israeli quadcopter dropped two stun explosives on an excavator in Yaroun in the Nabatieh Governorate’s Bint Jbeil District.

At 7:42 pm, NNA Lebanon reported that an Israeli quadcopter crashed while dropping an explosive on an excavator in Naqoura in the South Lebanon Governorate’s Tyre District. The incident killed two people, later revealed to be a LAF officer and soldier—First Adjutant Rifaat Al Taaimi and First Lieutenant Mohammad Ismail—who were inspecting the fallen quadcopter and wounded two others. The IDF claimed that the drone fell and exploded due to a technical error.

August 29

At 10:47 am, NNA Lebanon reported that an Israeli quadcopter dropped a stun explosive between Deir Mimas and Kfar Kela in the Nabatieh Governorate’s Marjayoun District.

At 1:51 pm, NNA Lebanon reported that an Israeli drone targeted a vehicle near Al Salam Station on the eastern outskirts of Seer Al Gharbiyah in the Nabatieh Governorate’s Nabatieh District. The strike killed one person. At 7:03 pm, the IDF released a statement saying it had targeted and killed Hezbollah operative Ahmad Naim Maatouq, a member of the group’s Radwan Force commando unit, near Seer Al Gharbiyeh. The IDF claimed Maatouq was a staff official in the Radwan Force and oversaw several attacks against Israel during the recent war. The statement concluded by noting that Maatouq’s current activities “constituted a violation of the understandings between Israel and Lebanon,” without elaborating on the nature of those activities. Hezbollah has not yet confirmed Maatouq’s death or held a funeral for him. Lebanese outlets claimed Maatouq had been previously wounded in Israel’s September 17 pager detonation operation.

At 2:49 pm, NNA Lebanon reported that an Israeli quadcopter dropped three explosives on Kfar Kela in the Nabatieh Governorate’s Marjayoun District.

August 30

No operations were reported.

August 31

At 12:01 am, NNA Lebanon reported that an Israeli drone targeted a house in Ayta Ash Shaab in the Nabatieh Governorate’s Bint Jbeil District.

At 7:30 am, NNA Lebanon reported that Israeli jets began a series of 10 airstrikes that lasted until 9:30 am, targeting the forested areas of Ali Al Taher and the outskirts of Nabatieh Al Fawqa and Kfar Tebnit in the Nabatieh Governorate’s Nabatieh District. The IDF later said it had targeted Hezbollah military infrastructure, including underground structures, where “military activity had been identified,” in “violation of the understandings between Israel and Lebanon.”

At 8:52 am, NNA Lebanon reported that a missile fell but didn’t explode in Maifadoun in the Nabatieh Governorate’s Nabatieh District.

At 8:54 am, NNA Lebanon reported that Israeli forces dropped “inciteful leaflets” in Ayta Ash Shaab. The leaflets carried the death announcement of Hezbollah operative Mohammad Hussain Qassem, who was killed in an Israeli airstrike on Ayta Ash Shaab on August 22. They also stated, “Warning! [Israel] will continue operating against all those who are seeking to rebuild terror infrastructure for Hezbollah in the border villages. Those who have warned are now excused. Hezbollah continues to gamble with your security and expose you to danger.”

At 10:17 am, NNA Lebanon reported that Israeli forces positioned in the Tel Hamames Post directed gunfire toward the outskirts of Khiam in the Nabatieh Governorate’s Marjayoun District.

At 11:17 am, NNA Lebanon reported that an Israeli quadcopter dropped a stun explosive near the cemetery of Ramieh in the Nabatieh Governorate’s Bint Jbeil District.

At 4:17 pm, NNA Lebanon reported that an Israeli quadcopter dropped a stun explosive near fishermen in Naqoura in the South Lebanon Governorate’s Tyre District.

At 5:12 pm, NNA Lebanon reported that an Israeli drone conducted a strike on the Nabatieh Al Fawqa-Maifadoun road in the Nabatieh Governorate’s Nabatieh District. The strike killed one person. Hezbollah-affiliated social media later announced the death of Ibrahim Ali Toubi, whose nom de guerre was Sajed, from Maifadoun.

At 5:22 pm, NNA Lebanon reported that an Israeli drone targeted the Ali Taher forest on the outskirts of Nabatieh al Fawqa in the Nabatieh Governorate’s Nabatieh District.

Death announcement for Ibrahim Ali Toubi.

David Daoud is Senior Fellow at at the Foundation for Defense of Democracies where he focuses on Israel, Hezbollah, and Lebanon affairs.