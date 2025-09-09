Israel targets Hamas leaders in Qatar

A Hamas delegation meets with Iran’s foreign minister and his entourage in Doha, Qatar, on September 4.

Israeli airstrikes in the Qatari capital of Doha targeted senior members of Hamas’s external leadership on Tuesday afternoon local time. The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) confirmed the operation, saying it had targeted Hamas’s leadership over the group’s responsibility for the October 7, 2023, massacre in southern Israel.

The strikes targeted a compound in the Katar district of Doha, where a delegation of Hamas leaders was meeting to discuss ceasefire negotiations with Israel, The Guardian reported.

Hours after the strikes, Hamas denied that any senior leaders were killed in the attack. However, it confirmed that five members of the delegation were killed.

“We confirm the enemy’s failure to assassinate our brothers in the negotiating delegation. Meanwhile, a number of our brothers have ascended as martyrs to the highest ranks of glory. They are: Martyr Jihad Labad (Abu Bilal) – Director of Dr. Khalil al-Hayya’s Office, the Martyr Humam al-Hayya (Abu Yahya) – Son of Dr. Khalil al-Hayya, the Martyr Abdullah Abdul Wahid (Abu Khalil), the Martyr Moamen Hassouna (Abu Omar), the Martyr Ahmed al-Mamluk (Abu Malik),” the statement said.

Army Radio correspondent Daron Kadosh reported that Israeli security officials said the strike in Qatar was not in direct response to the Hamas shooting attack that killed six people in Jerusalem on September 8. This detail contradicts what Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Defense Minister Israel Katz said when they asserted that the plan to strike Hamas leaders was made due to the Jerusalem shooting.

Instead, Israeli security officials claimed that the timing of the strikes was driven by an intelligence opportunity when senior Hamas leaders gathered in Doha. Sources noted that such a high-level meeting of Hamas’s negotiating team was rare and reportedly prompted by a US proposal—raising questions over whether the proposal was intended to draw them together.

Officials added that Hamas leaders abroad operate secretly, even in Qatar, and have tightened security since the Israeli campaign to take out Iran’s nuclear facilities.

Despite the denial of high-level casualties from Hamas, Israeli officials have said that they are “awaiting” confirmation of whether the strikes eliminated members of the Islamist group’s leadership, Amit Segal, the chief political analyst at N12 News, reported.

Qatar condemned the strike as a “cowardly” violation of international law and an assault on its sovereignty. Regional powers, including Saudi Arabia, joined Doha in demanding accountability and defending the diplomatic process. At the Vatican, Pope Leo voiced concern, calling the situation “very serious.”

Joe Truzman is an editor and senior research analyst at FDD's Long War Journal focused primarily on Palestinian armed groups and non-state actors in the Middle East.