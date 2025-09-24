Generation Jihad | SATC: Sharaa and the City

Ahmed al Sharaa used to be known as Abu Mohammed al Jolani—Al Qaeda’s man in Syria.

Now he’s known as the president of Syria.

Sharaa is in New York City this week, headlining the UN General Assembly (UNGA), fraternizing with world leaders, and meeting with senior Trump administration officials like Secretary of State Marco Rubio. He was even hosted by a prominent think tank for a fireside chat with General David Petraeus, a self-described “fan.” Why is everyone so eager to embrace someone with a record of terror?

Tom Joscelyn is back with Bill Roggio to unpack Washington’s stunning, but not surprising, amnesia.





Bill Roggio is a Senior Fellow at the Foundation for Defense of Democracies and the Editor of FDD's Long War Journal. Thomas Joscelyn is a Senior Fellow at the Foundation for Defense of Democracies and the Senior Editor for FDD's Long War Journal.