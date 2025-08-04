Israeli operations in Lebanon against Hezbollah: July 28–August 3, 2025



The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) conducted numerous operations throughout Lebanon against Hezbollah between July 21 and August 3, 2025. The IDF executed fewer operations than usual this week, with its activity mainly concentrated in the Beqaa Valley but also targeting areas north and south of the Litani River in southern Lebanon. The Israeli military focused on destroying Hezbollah assets, and its operations included at least one intentional targeted assassination.

On July 29, the IDF released an update on its operations to Lebanon to date, saying that in the 243 days since the ceasefire on November 27, 2024, it had conducted approximately 500 airstrikes in Lebanon and hundreds of ground operations. The Israeli military stated that it has destroyed approximately 90 rocket launchers, 40 weapons storage facilities, 40 Hezbollah military installations, 20 headquarters, 14 unspecified targets in Beirut, five weapons production facilities, three Radwan Force training camps, and “thousands” of Hezbollah rockets. The IDF also noted that it has killed over 230 Hezbollah operatives and commanders in its operations.

Additionally, the IDF reported that since the onset of fighting between it and Hezbollah on October 8, 2023, it has killed between 4,000–5,000 Hezbollah operatives and commanders, made an additional 9,000 combat-ineffective, destroyed 70–80 percent of Hezbollah’s short-range rocket launchers, and demolished approximately 1,500 of the group’s underground installations on the frontlines with Israel.

The IDF also noted that it has adopted an active defense posture in southern Lebanon, centered on its five outposts located within the territory. Its purpose is to maintain Israel’s strategic advantage, destroy remaining weapons and Hezbollah infrastructure, prevent Hezbollah from involvement in local reconstruction efforts, reduce the freedom of movement and action of Hezbollah operatives, and instill within the group a feeling of being pursued and penetrated. As a result, the IDF had deployed two and a half times the number of its previous forces on the border.

An IDF infographic on operations conducted since the November 27, 2024, ceasefire. (IDF on Telegram)

The IDF also noted that it had logged 1,280 violations of the ceasefire from the Lebanese side since November 27. Israel dealt unilaterally with 530 of those violations, only subsequently submitting them to the ceasefire oversight committee. Israel submitted 670 violations to the Lebanese Armed Forces (LAF), which, per the IDF release, “claims to have dealt with 460” of them. The IDF addressed an additional 80 violations after the LAF failed to do so, and 18 were subsequently deemed irrelevant.

However, the IDF’s release did not elaborate on several factors regarding the ceasefire violations and enforcement that are critical to gauge the effectiveness and seriousness of the LAF’s performance, including:

Why the IDF didn’t first request that the LAF deal with the 530 violations where the IDF acted unilaterally, and the nature of those violations.

The nature of the 460 violations that were submitted to LAF to address.

The nature of the 80 violations that the LAF was asked to address but did not.

Last week, the IDF conducted operations in 14 Lebanese locales, some more than once. The Israeli military carried out 17 batches of airstrikes or other aerial activity, conducted two ground activities, and dropped leaflets and fired flares over one area each.



Map instructions: Click the top-left icon or an icon on the map to open the Map Key, and adjust the map’s zoom as desired. Click the top-right icon to open a larger version of the map.



Baalbek-Hermel Governorate

Baalbek District: Brital-Khreibeh and Shaara

Beqaa Governorate

Zahle District: Anti-Lebanon Mountain Range and Nasriyeh-Talat al Sandouq

Nabatieh Governorate

Bint Jbeil District : Ayta Ash Shaab, Bint Jbeil, Ramyeh, and Yaroun

: Ayta Ash Shaab, Bint Jbeil, Ramyeh, and Yaroun Hasbaya District: Kfarshouba

Kfarshouba Marjayoun District : Kfar Kela and Wazzani

: Kfar Kela and Wazzani Nabatieh District: Al Khardali Bridge

South Lebanon Governorate

Jezzine District: Jarmaq and Mahmoudiyeh

Casualties

Israeli operations in Lebanon killed five people, all Hezbollah members, and wounded four unidentified individuals.

July 28, 2025: One Hezbollah operative was killed and four unidentified people were wounded.

One Hezbollah operative was killed and four unidentified people were wounded. July 29, 2025: No casualties were reported.

No casualties were reported. July 30, 2025: No casualties were reported.

No casualties were reported. July 31, 2025: Four Hezbollah operatives were killed.

Four Hezbollah operatives were killed. August 1, 2025: No casualties were reported.

No casualties were reported. August 2, 2025: No casualties were reported.

No casualties were reported. August 3, 2025: No casualties were reported.

Chronology of Israeli operations against Hezbollah, July 28–August 3, 2025

July 28

At 6:57 am, NNA Lebanon reported that Israeli forces positioned inside Israel directed gunfire toward the outskirts of Ayta Ash Shaab in the Nabatieh Governorate’s Bint Jbeil District.

At 7:28 pm, NNA Lebanon reported that an Israeli drone targeted a motorbike near the pond area in Bint Jbeil in the Nabatieh Governorate’s Bint Jbeil District. The strike killed one person and wounded four others. At 10:28 pm, the IDF released a statement saying its aircraft had earlier targeted and killed a Hezbollah artillery operative near Bint Jbeil. Hezbollah-affiliated social media accounts soon announced the death of Hezbollah operative Haitham Mohammad Idris, whose nom de guerre was Abdel Rasoul, from Bint Jbeil.

The death announcement of Haitham Mohammad Idris (Far left), and pictures of his Hezbollah military funeral.

July 29

No operations were reported.

July 30

At 11:42 am, NNA Lebanon reported that an Israeli quadcopter dropped an explosive near the cemetery in Ayta Ash Shaab in the Nabatieh Governorate’s Bint Jbeil District.

At 10:40 pm, NNA Lebanon reported that an Israeli quadcopter dropped a stun explosive near the cemetery in Ayta Ash Shaab.

July 31

At 8:40 am, NNA Lebanon reported that an Israeli airstrike targeted an uninhabited home, which it had struck in the past, near the cemetery in Ayta Ash Shaab in the Nabatieh Governorate’s Bint Jbeil District.

At 6:14 pm, NNA Lebanon reported an Israeli airstrike on Mahmoudiyeh in the South Lebanon Governorate’s Jezzine District.

At 6:16 pm, NNA Lebanon reported that an Israeli airstrike targeted the area between the outskirts of Khreibeh and Brital in the Baalbek-Hermel Governorate’s Baalbek District.

At 6:22 pm, NNA Lebanon reported three Israeli airstrikes on Mahmoudiyeh in the South Lebanon Governorate’s Jezzine District and near Al Khardali Bridge in the Nabatieh Governorate’s Nabatieh District.

At 6:25 pm, NNA Lebanon reported three new airstrikes near Jarmaq in the South Lebanon Governorate’s Jezzine District.

At 6:27 pm, NNA Lebanon reported an Israeli airstrike on the Shaara area in the Anti-Lebanon Mountain Range in the Baalbek-Hermel Governorate’s Baalbek District.

At 6:31 pm, NNA Lebanon reported that a series of Israeli airstrikes targeted the Anti-Lebanon Mountain Range in the Beqaa area in Beqaa Governorate’s Zahle District.

At 6:38 pm, NNA Lebanon reported an Israeli airstrike on the Nasriyeh-Talat al Sandouq area in the Beqaa Governorate’s Zahle District.

At 6:47 pm, NNA Lebanon reported that an Israeli airstrike targeted the Anti-Lebanon Mountain Range on the outskirts of Brital.

At 7:06 pm, the IDF released a statement saying it had completed a series of strikes on Hezbollah military positions in south Lebanon and the Beqaa area, striking infrastructure used to produce and store explosives and weapons. The statement claimed that “Hezbollah was rebuilding the sites” in “violation of the understandings between Israel and Lebanon.”

Hezbollah announced the deaths of four of its operatives in the strikes: Hassan Sharif Ghamloush, whose nom de guerre was Jawad Ali, from Jbaa in south Lebanon; Ali Mohammad Hammoud, whose nom de guerre was Ruhollah, from Kfar Malki in south Lebanon; Naaseef al Abed Bahjat, whose nom de guerre was Hadi, from Jibsheet in south Lebanon; and Hassan Mohammad al Hershi, whose nom de guerre was Jawad, from Sohmor in the Beqaa.

At 7:13 pm, NNA Lebanon reported two Israeli airstrikes targeting the area between Khreibeh and Brital.

At 8:12 pm, NNA Lebanon reported that Israeli forces fired flares over Wazzani in the Nabatieh Governorate’s Marjayoun District.

The death announcements of Hassan Sharif Ghamloush (Left) and Ali Mohammad Hammoud (Right).

The death announcements of Naseef Al Abed Bahjat (Left) and Hassan Mohammad Al Hershi (Right).

August 1

At 12:14 pm, NNA Lebanon reported that an Israeli quadcopter dropped leaflets on Yaroun in the Nabatieh Governorate’s Bint Jbeil District, which it described as “threatening” the village mukhtar, Mohammad Shahine. The leaflet stated, “Mohammad Shahine, are you still afraid? For more details, listen to 106 FM.” The IDF had also dropped leaflets addressing Shahine on June 4, 2025, accusing him of cooperating with the Hezbollah social NGO WaTaawanou.

August 2

At 11:42 am, NNA Lebanon reported that an Israeli quadcopter dropped an explosive in Ramyeh in the Nabatieh Governorate’s Bint Jbeil District.

At 11:27 pm, NNA Lebanon reported that an Israeli quadcopter dropped three explosives on Kfar Kela in the Nabatieh Governorate’s Marjayoun District.

At 11:32 pm, NNA Lebanon reported that Israeli troops positioned inside Israel directed gunfire toward Kfarshouba in the Nabatieh Governorate’s Hasbaya District.

August 3

At 7:47 pm, NNA Lebanon reported that an Israeli quadcopter dropped a stun explosive on the outskirts of Yaroun in the Nabatieh Governorate’s Bint Jbeil District.

At 8:05 pm, NNA Lebanon reported that two Israeli quadcopters each dropped an explosive on a digger in the Fawara neighborhood of Yaroun, setting it on fire and damaging it.

David Daoud is Senior Fellow at at the Foundation for Defense of Democracies where he focuses on Israel, Hezbollah, and Lebanon affairs.