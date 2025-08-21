Israeli operations in Lebanon against Hezbollah: August 4–17, 2025



The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) conducted numerous activities throughout Lebanon against Hezbollah between August 4 and August 17, 2025.

From August 4 through 10, the IDF carried out several targeted assassinations against Hezbollah and Popular Front for the Liberation of Palestine (PFLP) operatives and struck Hezbollah military installations. The week of August 11 through 17 witnessed a noticeable decrease in Israeli operations in Lebanon. However, the IDF targeted Hezbollah installations north of the Litani River and conducted one targeted killing, though the target’s link to Hezbollah remains uncertain.

The IDF conducted operations in 21 Lebanese locales between August 4 and August 10, with some locations targeted more than once. These operations included 24 airstrikes or other aerial activity, three artillery strikes, and leaflets dropped in three locales. Between August 11 and August 17, the IDF conducted operations in 15 Lebanese locales, some more than once. The IDF carried out 14 airstrikes or other aerial activities, conducted two ground activities, executed two detonations, and dropped leaflets over one area.

Baalbek-Hermel Governorate

Baalbek District: Brital

Beqaa Governorate

Zahle District: Masnaa

Nabatieh Governorate

Bint Jbeil District : Aitaroun, Beit Lif, Ramieh, Rmeish, and Yaroun

: Aitaroun, Beit Lif, Ramieh, Rmeish, and Yaroun Marjayoun District : Deir Seryan, Khiam, Meiss Al Jabal, Qantara, Touline, Wazzani, and the Wazzani River

: Deir Seryan, Khiam, Meiss Al Jabal, Qantara, Touline, Wazzani, and the Wazzani River Nabatieh District: Adsheet al Qusayr-Yohmor, Ansar, and Breij

South Lebanon Governorate

Jezzine District: Mahmoudiyeh

Mahmoudiyeh Sidon District: Teffahta

Teffahta Tyre District: Jebbayn-Yarine

Zahrani:

Dawudiyeh

Nabatieh Governorate

Bint Jbeil District : Aitaroun, Hadatha, and Ramieh

: Aitaroun, Hadatha, and Ramieh Hasbaya District: Shebaa

Shebaa Marjayoun District : Kfar Kela, Khiam, and Meiss al Jabal

: Kfar Kela, Khiam, and Meiss al Jabal Nabatieh District: Ali Taher Range, Berghoz, Kfar Tebnit, Nabatieh al Fawqa, and Numeiriyah

South Lebanon Governorate

Jezzine District: Qatrani

Qatrani Tyre District: Naqoura and Shihine

Casualties

Between August 4 and August 17, 2025, Israeli operations in Lebanon killed 14 people, including six Hezbollah operatives and two PFLP operatives, and wounded 17 individuals. Between August 11 and August 17, 2025, Israeli operations in Lebanon killed one person who may have been linked to Hezbollah as a financier and wounded seven people, one of whom was identified as a municipal police officer.

August 4, 2025: One Hezbollah operative was killed, and four unidentified people were wounded.

One Hezbollah operative was killed, and four unidentified people were wounded. August 5, 2025: One Hezbollah operative was killed.

One Hezbollah operative was killed. August 6, 2025: One Hezbollah operative was killed, one Hezbollah scout was killed, one Syrian national was killed, and two unidentified people were wounded.

One Hezbollah operative was killed, one Hezbollah scout was killed, one Syrian national was killed, and two unidentified people were wounded. August 7, 2025: One Hezbollah operative was killed, two PFLP operatives were killed, four unidentified people were killed, and 10 unidentified people were wounded.

One Hezbollah operative was killed, two PFLP operatives were killed, four unidentified people were killed, and 10 unidentified people were wounded. August 8, 2025: One Hezbollah operative was killed.

One Hezbollah operative was killed. August 9, 2025: One Hezbollah operative was killed.

One Hezbollah operative was killed. August 10, 2025: One Syrian national was wounded.

One Syrian national was wounded. August 11, 2025: No casualties were reported.

No casualties were reported. August 12, 2025: Five unidentified people were wounded.

Five unidentified people were wounded. August 13, 2025: One individual was killed.

One individual was killed. August 14, 2025: Two people were wounded, including a municipal police officer.

Two people were wounded, including a municipal police officer. August 15, 2025: No casualties were reported.

No casualties were reported. August 16, 2025: No casualties were reported.

No casualties were reported. August 17, 2025: No casualties were reported.

Chronology of Israeli operations against Hezbollah, August 4–17, 2025

August 4

At 3:09 pm, NNA Lebanon reported that an Israeli drone conducted a strike in the old Maslakh neighborhood of Khiam in the Nabatieh Governorate’s Marjayoun District. The strike killed one person and wounded four people. Hezbollah-affiliated social media soon announced the funeral of Hezbollah operative Ali Suleiman Abu Abbas, whose nom de guerre was Sajed, from Khiam.

At 3:33 pm, NNA Lebanon reported that Israeli artillery targeted the area between Maroun Al Ras and Yaroun in the Nabatieh Governorate’s Bint Jbeil District.

August 5

At 8:43 am, NNA Lebanon reported that an Israeli quadcopter dropped an explosive near a digger in the Kasayer neighborhood of Meiss Al Jabal in the Nabatieh Governorate’s Marjayoun District.

At 9:36 am, NNA Lebanon reported that an Israeli quadcopter dropped an explosive over the Kroum Al Shraqi neighborhood, east of Meiss Al Jabal.

At 6:41 pm, NNA Lebanon reported that Israeli forces dropped leaflets over Khiam in the Nabatieh Governorate’s Marjayoun District during Ali Sleiman Abu Abbas’s funeral, saying he “worked on building Hezbollah infrastructure and continued to undermine your security and endanger you.”

At 9:37 pm, an Israeli drone targeted a vehicle on the road to Brital, in the Baalbek-Hermel Governorate’s Baalbek District. The strike killed one person. Pro-Hezbollah social media accounts soon announced the death of Hossam Qassem Ghorab, whose nom de guerre was Al Sheikh Qazem, from Zaita in south Lebanon. The IDF later said Ghorab was a “Hezbollah terrorist who operated from Lebanese territory to direct terror cells in Syria which were planning to fire rockets at the Golan Heights.” Lebanese sources, meanwhile, claimed Ghorab was the head of Hezbollah’s Unit 1900, responsible for domestic security in Lebanon.

Death announcements for Ali Suleiman Abu Abbas (left) and Hossam Qassem Ghorab.

August 6

At 1:17 pm, NNA Lebanon reported that an Israeli quadcopter dropped two stun explosives in Khiam in the Nabatieh Governorate’s Marjayoun District.

At 2:21 pm, NNA Lebanon reported that an Israeli drone targeted a motorbike in Touline in the Nabatieh Governorate’s Marjayoun District. The strike killed one person and wounded another. Hezbollah-affiliated social media later announced the death of hajj Ismail Hassan Diab, whose nom de guerre was Al Hajj Ismail, from Houla in south Lebanon. Diab’s death announcement also identified him as a Mahdi Scouts leader for the First Jabal Amel Delegation. It was later announced that Abbas Merhi Awala, an 11-year-old member of Hezbollah’s Mahdi Scouts, also died in the strike, and his father was wounded.

Death announcements for hajj Ismail Hassan Diab (Left) and Abbas Merhi Awala.

At 2:34 pm, NNA Lebanon reported that an Israeli quadcopter dropped a stun explosive over Yaroun in the Nabatieh Governorate’s Bint Jbeil District.

At 4:06 pm, NNA Lebanon reported that an Israeli quadcopter dropped four explosives over the Wazzani River in the Nabatieh Governorate’s Marjayoun District.

At 7:46 pm, NNA Lebanon reported that Israeli forces dropped “inciting leaflets” — likely against Hezbollah — in the Birkeh square of Meiss Al Jabal in the Nabatieh Governorate’s Marjayoun District.

At 10:30 pm, NNA Lebanon reported that a series of Israeli airstrikes targeted the northern outskirts of Deir Seryan toward the Litani River in the Nabatieh Governorate’s Marjayoun District. Additional airstrikes targeted a garage housing construction vehicles and bulldozers near inhabited homes in Deir Seryan, causing an unspecified number of casualties. One Syrian national was later identified as killed, and two people were wounded.

At 10:43 pm, NNA Lebanon reported that the Israeli airstrikes on Deir Seryan continued and impeded the arrival of emergency teams and ambulances.

At 10:48 pm, NNA Lebanon reported that a series of Israeli airstrikes targeted the area between Yohmor and Adsheet Al Qusayr in the Nabatieh Governorate’s Nabatieh District and Deir Seryan. Airstrikes also targeted the outskirts of Qantara in the Nabatieh Governorate’s Marjayoun District.

At 11:55 pm, NNA Lebanon reported that a series of Israeli airstrikes targeted Ansar and Breij in the Nabatieh Governorate’s Nabatieh District, Mahmoudiyeh in the South Lebanon Governorate’s Jezzine District, and the outskirts of Teffahta in the Sidon District.

August 7

At 12:27 pm, NNA Lebanon reported that an Israeli quadcopter dropped three stun explosives on the outskirts of Wazzani in the Nabatieh Governorate’s Marjayoun District.

At 5:12 pm, NNA Lebanon reported that an Israeli airstrike targeted Kfardan in the Baalbek-Hermel Governorate’s Baalbek District, killing one person. Hezbollah later announced the death of its operative Alaa Hani Haidar, whose nom de guerre was Zein, from Kfardan, and granted him a military funeral. Haidar was reported by Lebanese media outlets to have been a chemistry professor who studied in Iran.

Death announcement for Alaa Hani Haidar.

At 6:36 pm, NNA Lebanon reported that an Israeli airstrike targeted a vehicle on the Masnaa Road in Anjar Zahle in the Beqaa Governorate’s Zahle District. The strike killed six people and wounded 10 others. Two of the fatalities were members of the Popular Front for the Liberation of Palestine: Central Committee Member Mohammad Khalil Washah, whose nom de guerre was Abu Khalil, and field commander Mufid Hassan Hussain, whose nom de guerre was Abu Ahmad. The identities of the remaining four fatalities could not be determined.

Death notices for Mufid Hassan Hussain (Left) and Mohammad Khalil Washah.

August 8

At 10:18 am, NNA Lebanon reported that an Israeli drone targeted a vehicle on the Sidon-Tyre highway near Phoenicia University in Dawudiyeh in the South Lebanon Governorate’s Zahrani District. The strike killed one person. The IDF later announced that it had targeted and killed Mohammad Hamzeh Shehadi, “the Radwan Force’s intelligence official,” near Adloun. The IDF said Shehadi had been “building up the strength and capabilities of the Radwan Force during the war,” and that “his [presumably recent] activities constituted a violation of the understandings between Israel and Lebanon,” without specifying the nature of his post-war activities. Hezbollah-affiliated media soon announced the death of Hezbollah operative Mohammad Hamzeh Shehadi, whose nom de guerre was Badr, from Adloun.

At 2:13 pm, NNA Lebanon reported that an Israeli quadcopter dropped two stun explosives near Rmeish in the Nabatieh Governorate’s Bint Jbeil District.

At 3:25 pm, NNA Lebanon reported that an Israeli quadcopter dropped two incendiary explosives between Jebbayn and Yarine in the South Lebanon Governorate’s Tyre District, igniting fires.

At 6:31 pm, NNA Lebanon reported that an Israeli drone targeted a bulldozer on the outskirts of Aitaroun in the Nabatieh Governorate’s Bint Jbeil District.

At 6:54 pm, NNA Lebanon reported that Israeli forces dropped leaflets in Aitaroun saying that the targeted bulldozer belonged to Hezbollah. NNA Lebanon claimed that the bulldozer “was a civilian piece of machinery used to remove rubble in the town.”

August 9

At 3:41 pm, NNA Lebanon reported that an Israeli drone targeted a vehicle between Aitaroun and Ainata in the Nabatieh Governorate’s Bint Jbeil District. The strike killed one person. Hezbollah-affiliated social media later announced the death of Hezbollah operative Hadi Ali Khanafer, whose nom de guerre was Sajed, from Ainata.

Death announcements for Mohammad Hamzeh Shehadi (X) and Hadi Ali Khanafer.

August 10

At 12:39 pm, NNA Lebanon reported that Israeli artillery targeted the outskirts of Ramieh and Beit Lif in the Nabatieh Governorate’s Bint Jbeil District. The shelling ignited fires.

At 2:07 pm, NNA Lebanon reported that an Israeli drone targeted the Nadi neighborhood in Maifadoun in the Nabatieh Governorate’s Nabatieh District. The strike lightly wounded one Syrian national.

At 2:50 pm, NNA Lebanon reported that Israeli artillery targeted the outskirts of Yaroun in the Nabatieh Governorate’s Bint Jbeil District.

August 11

At 3:30 am, NNA Lebanon reported that Israeli troops conducted a large detonation in Khiam in the Nabatieh Governorate’s Marjayoun District.

At 11:12 am, NNA Lebanon reported that Israeli troops conducted a large detonation in the southern/Wazzani neighborhood of Kfar Kela in the Nabatieh Governorate’s Marjayoun District.

At 7:00 pm, NNA Lebanon reported that IDF troops positioned inside Israel directed heavy gunfire toward the southern outskirts of Aitaroun in the Nabatieh Governorate’s Bint Jbeil District.

August 12

At 10:50 am, NNA Lebanon reported that an Israeli quadcopter dropped a stun explosive near a bulldozer in the Kroum Al Mrah neighborhood on the outskirts of Meiss Al Jabal in the Nabatieh Governorate’s Marjayoun District.

At 2:31 pm, NNA Lebanon reported that an Israeli drone targeted an asphalt factory in Numeiriyah in the Nabatieh Governorate’s Nabatieh District. The missile failed to detonate.

At 5:34 pm, NNA Lebanon reported that an Israeli drone targeted the vicinity of the Naqoura harbor in the South Lebanon Governorate’s Tyre District. The strike wounded three people.

At 11:47 pm, NNA Lebanon reported that an Israeli drone targeted a motorbike in Zibqine in the south Lebanon Governorate’s Tyre District. The strike wounded two people.

August 13

At 8:09 pm, NNA Lebanon reported that an Israeli drone targeted a vehicle on the Harees-Hadatha road in Hadatha in the Nabatieh Governorate’s Bint Jbeil District. The strike killed one person. The fatality was later identified as Ghassan Nasrallah, a Lebanese national in his 60s who had been residing in the Congo for over 40 years. Reports indicated that the strike occurred hours before he was set to depart from Lebanon. While Lebanese media outlets claimed Nasrallah was a civilian, several Lebanese activists alleged he was a Hezbollah financier. The IDF did not comment on the incident. Ghassan’s son, Ismail Ghassan Nasrallah, was a Hezbollah operative whose nom de guerre was Bilal. He was born on December 8, 1990, and killed in clashes with Israeli forces on October 20, 2024.

Ghassan Nasrallah (Left) and the death announcement of Ismail Ghassan Nasrallah.

August 14

At 8:14 am, NNA Lebanon reported that an Israeli quadcopter dropped a stun explosive near a shepherd on the outskirts of Shebaa, in the Nabatieh Governorate’s Hasbaya District.

At 8:34 am, NNA Lebanon reported that an Israeli quadcopter dropped a stun explosive on a vehicle in Shebaa.

At 10:00 am, NNA Lebanon reported that an Israeli quadcopter dropped leaflets in Shebaa, warning locals to maintain a distance from a designated area. The text of the leaflets read, “It is forbidden to cross the red line toward the Israeli border. All who enter the area colored in red are endangering their lives.” It also included a picture of what the leaflet described as “an example of forbidden presence that endangers the life of the person committing it.”

At 6:37 pm, NNA Lebanon reported that an Israeli drone targeted a motorbike in Aitaroun in the Nabatieh Governorate’s Bint Jbeil District. The strike wounded two people, one of whom was identified as a municipal police officer.

At 9:14 pm, NNA Lebanon reported two Israeli airstrikes near Qatrani in the South Lebanon Governorate’s Jezzine District.

At 9:15 pm, NNA Lebanon reported an Israeli airstrike in wadi Berghoz in the Nabatieh Governorate’s Nabatieh District.

At 9:18 pm, the IDF released a statement saying it had just targeted several Hezbollah underground facilities in south Lebanon whose “existence constituted a violation of the understandings between Israel and Lebanon.”

August 15

At 7:20 pm, NNA Lebanon reported that Israeli jets conducted a series of airstrikes on the forested areas of the Ali Taher Range in the Nabatieh Governorate’s Nabatieh District. At 8:16 pm, the IDF released a statement with a video claiming to have struck an underground military installation in a Hezbollah facility in south Lebanon, “near the Beaufort Range, in which military activity had been identified.”

August 16

At 7:47 am, NNA Lebanon reported that an Israeli drone targeted a bulldozer in Aitaroun in the Nabatieh Governorate’s Bint Jbeil District.

At 1:59 pm, NNA Lebanon reported that an Israeli quadcopter dropped a stun explosive in Ramieh in the Nabatieh Governorate’s Bint Jbeil District.

At 4:36 pm, NNA Lebanon reported that Israeli troops directed gunfire toward the Abbasiyeh-Mjeidiyeh junction in the Nabatieh Governorate’s Hasbaya District, almost hitting Al Mari municipality chairman Salman Abu Al Ala.

At 4:40 pm, NNA Lebanon reported that an Israeli quadcopter dropped an incendiary explosive on the outskirts of Shihine in the South Lebanon Governorate’s Tyre District, igniting fires in the area.

August 17

No operations were reported.

