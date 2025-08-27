Israeli operations in Lebanon against Hezbollah: August 18–24, 2025



The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) conducted numerous operations throughout Lebanon against Hezbollah between August 18 and August 24, 2025. While IDF activities were considerably fewer than in previous weeks—perhaps the lowest since the November 27, 2024, ceasefire—they targeted Hezbollah facilities and personnel north and south of the Litani River and included targeted assassinations and destruction of the group’s assets.

The Israeli military conducted operations in 18 Lebanese locales, some of them more than once. The IDF carried out 17 airstrikes or other aerial activity, fired flares over two areas, and conducted one artillery strike, one surface-to-surface missile strike, one naval action, and one detonation of a structure.



Map instructions: Click the top-left icon or an icon on the map to open the Map Key and adjust the map’s zoomas desired. Click the top-right icon to open a larger version of the map.



Nabatieh Governorate

Bint Jbeil District : Ainatha-Aitaroun, Ainatha-Kounine, Aitaroun, Beit Lif-Ramieh, Maroun Al Ras-Yaroun, Ramieh, and Rmeish-Yaroun

: Ainatha-Aitaroun, Ainatha-Kounine, Aitaroun, Beit Lif-Ramieh, Maroun Al Ras-Yaroun, Ramieh, and Rmeish-Yaroun Marjayoun District : Deir Seryan, Khiam, and Meiss Al Jabal

: Deir Seryan, Khiam, and Meiss Al Jabal Nabatieh District: Ansar-Senay, Deir Al Zahrani, and Meiss Castle,

South Lebanon Governorate

Sidon District: Zrariyeh

Zrariyeh Tyre District: Deir Kifa, Dhayra, Hawsh, and Naqoura

Casualties

Between August 18 and August 24, 2025, Israeli operations in Lebanon killed 14 people—six identified as Hezbollah operatives and two as PFLP operatives—and wounded 17 individuals.

August 18, 2025: Four Syrian laborers were wounded.

Four Syrian laborers were wounded. August 19, 2025: No casualties were reported.

No casualties were reported. August 20, 2025: Seven unidentified people were wounded.

Seven unidentified people were wounded. August 21, 2025: One Hezbollah operative was killed.

One Hezbollah operative was killed. August 22, 2025: One Hezbollah operative was killed.

One Hezbollah operative was killed. August 23, 2025: No casualties were reported.

No casualties were reported. August 24, 2025: No casualties were reported.

Chronology of Israeli operations against Hezbollah, August 18–24, 2025

August 18

At 9:01 am, NNA Lebanon reported that Israeli troops crossed the Blue Line into Lebanon, where they detonated a house in the Kasayer neighborhood in eastern Meiss Al Jabal in the Nabatieh Governorate’s Marjayoun District.

At 9:54 am, NNA Lebanon reported that an Israeli quadcopter dropped a stun explosive in Dhayra in the South Lebanon Governorate’s Tyre District.

At 12:56 pm, NNA Lebanon reported that an Israeli quadcopter dropped a stun explosive in Ramieh in the Nabatieh Governorate’s Bint Jbeil District.

At 3:12 pm, NNA Lebanon reported that an Israeli quadcopter dropped an explosive in Khiam’s Wadi al Asafeer in the Nabatieh Governorate’s Marjayoun District. The strike wounded four Syrian laborers.

August 19

At 11:51 pm, NNA Lebanon reported that an Israeli Navy vessel directed gunfire toward the shoreline of Naqoura in the South Lebanon Governorate’s Tyre District.

August 20

At 2:23 pm, NNA Lebanon reported that Israeli forces fired four flares over the area opposite Yaroun and Rmeish in the Nabatieh Governorate’s Bint Jbeil District.

At 7:24 pm, NNA Lebanon reported that an Israeli quadcopter dropped a stun explosive near an excavator in Meiss Al Jabal in the Nabatieh Governorate’s Marjayoun District.

At 9:45 pm, an Israeli airstrike targeted the vicinity of Meiss Castle, toward the village of Ansar, in the Nabatieh Governorate’s Nabatieh District.

At 9:57 pm, NNA Lebanon reported that an Israeli airstrike targeted the wadi of Zrariyeh in the South Lebanon Governorate’s Sidon District.

At 10:21 pm, NNA Lebanon reported that an Israeli drone strike targeted a vehicle near houses in Hawsh in the South Lebanon Governorate’s Tyre District. The strike damaged the houses and lightly wounded seven people.

At 10:43 pm, NNA Lebanon reported that Israeli forces fired flares over Naqoura in the South Lebanon Governorate’s Tyre District.

At 11:21 pm, the IDF released a statement saying that it had targeted and destroyed military infrastructure, weapons storage facilities, and a rocket launcher belonging to Hezbollah. The IDF said the presence of these objects “constituted a violation of the understandings between Israel and Lebanon.”

At 11:33 pm, NNA Lebanon reported that an Israeli drone targeted a vehicle in Deir Al Zahrani in the Nabatieh Governorate’s Nabatieh District.

At 11:35 pm, NNA Lebanon reported that an Israeli airstrike targeted the area between Senay and Ansar in the Nabatieh Governorate’s Nabatieh District.

At 11:59 pm, NNA Lebanon reported that an Israeli surface-to-surface missile fired from northern Israel’s Houla Valley struck the area of Al Ras in Deir al Zahrani.

August 21

At 7:50 am, NNA Lebanon reported that an Israeli drone targeted a motorbike in Deir Seryan in the Nabatieh Governorate’s Marjayoun District. The strike killed one person. Hezbollah-affiliated social media later announced the death of Hezbollah operative Salim Salman Al Khatib, whose nom de guerre was Al Horr Al Ameli, from Deir Seryan.

Death announcement for Salim Salman al Khatib.

At 9:43 am, NNA Lebanon reported that an Israeli quadcopter dropped an explosive on the outskirts of Aitaroun in the Nabatieh Governorate’s Bint Jbeil District.

At 10:58 am, NNA Lebanon reported that an Israeli drone targeted the area between Ainatha and Aitaroun toward Bint Jbeil in the Nabatieh Governorate’s Bint Jbeil District.

At 9:43 pm, NNA Lebanon reported that an Israeli quadcopter dropped a stun explosive between Maroun Al Ras and Yaroun in the Nabatieh Governorate’s Bint Jbeil District.

August 22

At 9:52 am, NNA Lebanon reported that Israeli artillery targeted and damaged a prefabricated home in Maroun Al Ras in the Nabatieh Governorate’s Bint Jbeil District.

At 12:29 pm, NNA Lebanon reported that an Israeli airstrike targeted the Abu Laban neighborhood of Ayta Ash Shaab in the Nabatieh Governorate’s Bint Jbeil District. The strike killed one person. Hezbollah-affiliated social media later announced the death of Hezbollah operative Mohammad Hussain Qassem, whose nom de guerre was Jihad, from Ayta Ash Shaab. The IDF subsequently released a statement saying that it had targeted and killed Qassem—though it did not name him—while he was involved in “attempts to rebuild Hezbollah’s terrorist infrastructure near Ayta Ash Shaab.”

Death announcement for Mohammad Hussain Qassem.

At 2:07 pm, NNA Lebanon reported that an Israeli quadcopter dropped an explosive near an excavator between Ainatha and Kounine in the Nabatieh Governorate’s Bint Jbeil District.

At 10:38 pm, NNA Lebanon reported that an Israeli drone targeted a vacant room near the cemetery of Deir Kifa in the South Lebanon Governorate’s Tyre District. At 10:45 pm, the IDF released a statement claiming it had targeted a “Hezbollah weapons storage near Deir Kifa” whose existence “violated the understandings between Israel and Lebanon.”

August 23

At 9:48 pm, NNA Lebanon reported that an Israeli drone targeted the area between Ramieh and Beit Lif in the Nabatieh Governorate’s Nabatieh District.

August 24

At 11:24 am, NNA Lebanon reported that an Israeli quadcopter dropped a stun explosive near an unidentified Lebanese national allegedly inspecting his home in Dhayra in the South Lebanon Governorate’s Tyre District.

Previous Entries:

David Daoud is Senior Fellow at at the Foundation for Defense of Democracies where he focuses on Israel, Hezbollah, and Lebanon affairs.