Israeli military begins new offensive targeting Gaza City

IDF Chief of the General Staff Eyal Zamir conducts a field tour in Gaza on August 17, meeting members of the IDF’s 36th Division. (IDF)

On August 19, the Israeli Defense Forces (IDF) began the opening maneuvers of a new offensive aimed at uprooting Hamas from Gaza City. The first moves, with tanks and infantry, began after the Israeli security cabinet approved plans in mid-August for a new operation in Gaza. The goal is to expand on IDF gains that took place between May and July 2025 and move forces into Gaza City and possibly also the Central Camps area of the territory. The IDF has not controlled all of Gaza City nor the Central Camps during the war.

The Israeli offensive comes as hostage and ceasefire talks are ongoing. Although the new offensive in Gaza City has been critiqued abroad, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has said it is necessary to defeat Hamas. Israel’s Ynet reported on August 19 that Israeli tanks had advanced into the Sabra neighborhood of Gaza City. The IDF was also reportedly operating in Zeitoun, a suburb of Gaza City that the IDF operated in several times in 2024.

Israel is calling up 60,000 reservists for the new operation in Gaza. Israeli Defense Minister Israel Katz approved plans for the occupation of Gaza City on August 19. The plan is dubbed Gideon’s Chariot II, an indicator of its intent to build on Gideon’s Chariots, the operation that began in May and seized around 75 percent of Gaza from Hamas. That effort primarily retook areas the IDF had already cleared and operated in during late 2023 and 2024. In many cases, the IDF had maneuvered into neighborhoods such as Beit Hanoun and then left them. Gideon’s Chariots aimed to secure and hold these areas.

IDF Spokesperson Brigadier General Effie Defrin said on August 20 that “from a military terrorist organization, [Hamas] has become a battered and bruised guerrilla organization.” Israel’s Prime Minister’s Office put out a statement the same day that noted, “Ahead of approval of the plans for the operation in Gaza City, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has directed that the timetables—for seizing control of the last terrorist strongholds and the defeat of Hamas—be shortened.”

Gaza City is a large urban area comprising numerous neighborhoods and a ring of suburbs that extend around northern Gaza. Around five IDF divisions are expected to take part in the new campaign. A similar number of divisions took part in Gideon’s Chariots and during intense periods of fighting in Gaza earlier in the war.

Hamas continues to try to carry out attacks. The IDF said on August 20 that 15 “terrorists fired both gunfire and anti-tank missiles and attempted to infiltrate a fortified position of the 90th battalion, Kfir Brigade, in the area of Khan Yunis. During the incident, the troops were able to eliminate ten armed terrorists in close-quarters combat, supported by Israel Air Force airstrikes.”

In Jabalia in northern Gaza, the IDF’s 162nd Division also continued operations. “As part of their activity, the troops are dismantling military infrastructures above and below ground, eliminating terrorists, and consolidating operational control in the area. This enables the expansion of the operation to additional locations and prevents terrorist organizations from returning to their positions,” the IDF stated.

As part of the prelude to the beginning of Gideon’s Chariots II, IDF Chief of the General Staff Eyal Zamir went to Gaza and met with the 36th Division. “You have been fighting for nearly two consecutive years, achieving unprecedented accomplishments that bring security to the communities near the Gaza Strip and to all the civilians of Israel. I am proud of you. The IDF bears the moral duty to bring the hostages home, both alive and fallen,” Zamir said.

Reporting from Israel, Seth J. Frantzman is an adjunct fellow at FDD and a contributor to FDD’s Long War Journal. He is the senior Middle East correspondent and analyst at The Jerusalem Post, and author of The October 7 War: Israel's Battle for Security in Gaza (2024).