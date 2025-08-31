Israel says longtime Hamas spokesperson killed in Gaza City

A profile of Hudahaifa Kahlout, aka Abu Obeida, published by the IDF Spokesperson’s Office.

Israeli Defense Minister Israel Katz announced Sunday that the military eliminated Hudahaifa al Kahlout, better known as Abu Obeida, the previous day. Obeida was Hamas’s spokesperson and one of the group’s most recognizable figures.

“Hamas terror spokesperson Abu Ubaida was eliminated in Gaza and sent to meet all the liquidated members of the axis of evil from Iran, Gaza, Lebanon, and Yemen at the bottom of hell,” Katz remarked on X.

The announcement followed an Israel Defense Forces (IDF) strike on August 30 in the area of Gaza City. At the time, the IDF said it had targeted “a key Hamas terrorist,” without naming the individual. Israeli media reports later identified the target as Abu Obeida.

Palestinian Telegram channels published videos showing the aftermath of the strike. Other videos showed civil defense crews attempting to recover a body from the site.

Hamas has not officially acknowledged whether Abu Obeida was targeted or killed. Since the beginning of the war, the Islamist group has generally withheld announcing the deaths of its senior members until a later date. For example, Hamas did not officially announce the death of its former leader in Gaza, Muhammad Sinwar, until August 30, more than three months after Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said that Israel had “probably killed” him while he hid in a tunnel under the European Hospital.

Abu Obeida’s history with Hamas

Abu Obeida’s role in Hamas was extensive, and he was the central figure in the group’s propaganda and messaging apparatus. Among his duties, Obeida “oversaw spokesmanship across Hamas’ brigades and battalions, coordinated between the organization’s political spokespeople and its military wing, and was a senior figure in determining propaganda policy,” the IDF alleged.

Obeida reportedly became Hamas’s spokesperson in 2006, when he announced the capture of IDF soldier Gilad Shalit in a cross-border raid. His prominence grew over the years as Israel and Hamas became entangled in multiple conflicts. During the 2014 Gaza war, Obeida announced that Hamas had captured Israeli soldier Oron Shaul.

Obeida’s profile rose again during the 2021 conflict, when he issued an ultimatum on his Telegram channel demanding that Israel withdraw forces from Al Aqsa Mosque and Sheikh Jarrah.

“The resistance leadership in the joint operations room gave the occupation until 6:00 pm today to withdraw its soldiers and settlers from the blessed Al-Aqsa Mosque and the Sheikh Jarrah neighborhood, and to release all detainees arrested during the recent Jerusalem uprising. Otherwise, he who has been warned has been excused,” Obeida stated.

Hours later, when Israel did not comply with the ultimatum, Obeida announced that Hamas had launched rockets against Jerusalem, which triggered the 11-day war known as “Operation Guardian of the Walls.”

Obeida played a particularly prominent role in Hamas following the group’s October 7, 2023, attack on southern Israel. In the months afterward, he delivered frequent statements on Hamas operations, threats to execute hostages, and warnings that Hamas would kidnap Israeli soldiers.

Joe Truzman is an editor and senior research analyst at FDD's Long War Journal focused primarily on Palestinian armed groups and non-state actors in the Middle East.