Israeli operations in Lebanon against Hezbollah: June 30–July 6, 2025



The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) conducted numerous activities throughout Lebanon against Hezbollah between June 30 and July 6, 2025. The IDF’s operations last week reached both sides of the Litani River, as far north as Khalde on the coast and villages west of Baalbek in the east. The IDF’s strikes included a targeted assassination of a significant smuggler for Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps-Qods Force (IRGC-QF) who was responsible for transferring weapons to Hezbollah and Iranian proxies in Judea-Samaria.

The IDF conducted operations in 26 Lebanese locales during the week, with some targeted more than once. The IDF carried out 29 airstrikes or other aerial activities, conducted seven ground activities, struck one area with artillery, and dropped leaflets in one location.





Baalbek-Hermel Governorate

Baalbek Governorate: Bodai and Flawiye

Beqaa Governorate

Western Beqaa District: Zellaya

Mount Lebanon Governorate

Aley District: Khalde

Nabatieh Governorate

Bint Jbeil District : Ayta Ash Shaab, Bint Jbeil, Maroun Al Ras, and Shaqra

: Ayta Ash Shaab, Bint Jbeil, Maroun Al Ras, and Shaqra Marjayoun District : Adaisseh, Deir Mimas-Kfar Kela, Deir Seryan, Houla-Meiss Al Jabal, Kfar Kela, Khiam, and Meiss al Jabal.

: Adaisseh, Deir Mimas-Kfar Kela, Deir Seryan, Houla-Meiss Al Jabal, Kfar Kela, Khiam, and Meiss al Jabal. Nabatieh: Ain Qana-Houmine Al Fawqa-Sarba, Harouf-Al Jabal al Ahmar-Shoukine, Yohmor, and Zawtar al Sharqiyeh

South Lebanon Governorate

Sidon District: Borj Rahhal-Irzay, Irzay-Zrariyeh, Kfar Melki, and Mattariyeh

Borj Rahhal-Irzay, Irzay-Zrariyeh, Kfar Melki, and Mattariyeh Tyre District: Yarine

Yarine Jezzine District: Aishiyyeh-Mahmouydiyeh-Jarmaq and Wardiyeh

Casualties

Israeli operations in Lebanon killed two individuals—one a Hezbollah operative and another an IRGC-QF operative—and wounded 18 other people, one of whom was identified as a young male child, and another identified as a young female child.

June 30, 2025: No casualties were reported.

No casualties were reported. July 1, 2025: Two unidentified people were wounded.

Two unidentified people were wounded. July 2, 2025: No casualties were reported.

No casualties were reported. July 3, 2025: One IRGC-QF operative was killed.

One IRGC-QF operative was killed. July 4, 2025: No casualties were reported.

No casualties were reported. July 5, 2025: One Hezbollah operative was killed, and six unidentified individuals were wounded.

One Hezbollah operative was killed, and six unidentified individuals were wounded. July 6, 2025: Ten individuals were wounded.

Chronology of Israeli operations against Hezbollah, June 30–July 6, 2025

June 30

No operations were reported.

July 1

At 8:17 am, NNA Lebanon reported that Israeli troops directed heavy-caliber gunfire at Adaisseh in the South Lebanon Governorate’s Marjayoun District.

At 9:29 am, NNA Lebanon reported that an Israeli drone targeted an inhabited home in the Al Jabal al Ahmar area, between Shoukine and Harouf, in the Nabatieh Governorate’s Nabatieh District. The strike reportedly wounded two people, including one young child.

At 9:46 pm, NNA Lebanon reported that IDF troops positioned inside Israeli territory directed gunfire at the outskirts of Ayta Ash Shaab in the Nabatieh Governorate’s Bint Jbeil District.

At 11:22 am, NNA Lebanon reported that an Israeli quadcopter dropped a stun grenade near a truck in Kfar Kela in the Nabatieh Governorate’s Marjayoun District.

At 10:57 pm, NNA Lebanon reported that an Israeli quadcopter dropped a stun explosive between Deir Mimas and Kfar Kela in the Nabatieh Governorate’s Marjayoun District.

July 2

At 8:17 am, NNA Lebanon reported that an Israeli quadcopter dropped a stun explosive on a house in Ayta Ash Shaab in the Nabatieh Governorate’s Bint Jbeil District.

At 11:53 am, NNA Lebanon reported that an Israeli quadcopter dropped a stun explosive near alleged farmers in Yarine in the South Lebanon Governorate’s Tyre District.

At 1:35 pm, NNA Lebanon reported that Israeli troops directed gunfire at the outskirts of Khiam in the Nabatieh Governorate’s Marjayoun District.

July 3

At 8:41 am, NNA Lebanon reported that Israeli troops entered the town of Kfar Kela, in the Nabatieh Governorate’s Marjayoun District, and detonated the house of an individual named Abbas Bdeir.

At 5:22 pm, NNA Lebanon reported that an Israeli drone targeted a vehicle on the Khalde Highway in the Mount Lebanon Governorate’s Aley District. The strike killed one person and wounded five others. The IDF later claimed that it had targeted and killed a Lebanese individual, Qassem Salah Al Hussaini, who smuggled weapons and funds for terror activities to Hezbollah on behalf of Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps-Quds Force (IRGC-QF). The IDF said Hussaini was a “significant figure” in smuggling weapons from Iran to Hezbollah via Syria and to Iranian proxies in Judea-Samaria.

Qassem Salah al Hussaini.

At 7:11 pm, NNA Lebanon reported Israeli airstrikes on Wardiyeh and Mahmoudiyeh in the South Lebanon Governorate’s Jezzine District. Israeli airstrikes also targeted the northern outskirts of Deir Seryan in the Nabatieh Governorate’s Marjayoun District. At 7:14 pm, NNA Lebanon reported Israeli airstrikes on the course of the Litani River in Yohmor in the Nabatieh Governorate’s Nabatieh District, and between Yohmor and Deir Seryan. Israeli airstrikes also reportedly renewed targeting the outskirts of Zawtar al Sharqiyeh in the Nabatieh Governorate’s Nabatieh District. At 7:45 pm, the IDF released a statement commenting on the strikes, saying its aircraft had targeted Hezbollah military sites in the area “housing weapons storage facilities, military buildings, and terrorist infrastructure,” whose existence “constitutes a grave violation of the understandings between Israel and Lebanon.”

At 8:08 pm, NNA Lebanon reported renewed Israeli airstrikes on Mahmoudiyeh.

At 8:32 pm, NNA Lebanon reported that three Israeli airstrikes targeted Zellaya in the Beqaa Governorate’s Western Beqaa District.

At 9:48 pm, NNA Lebanon reported that an Israeli quadcopter dropped a stun explosive in Ayta Ash Shaab in the Nabatieh Governorate’s Bint Jbeil District.

At 10:12 pm, NNA Lebanon reported that Israeli troops distributed leaflets in Shebaa in the Nabatieh Governorate’s Hasbaya District, instructing residents to relocate their beehives from near the Lebanese Army Barracks in the town’s Bayader area to the town’s north.

July 4

At 8:49 am, NNA Lebanon reported that Israeli troops destroyed a bulldozer on the road between Meiss Al Jabal and Houla in the Nabatieh Governorate’s Marjayoun District.

At 9:45 am, NNA Lebanon reported that Israeli artillery targeted an allegedly inhabited home in the Tallat Al Shawat area of Ayta Ash Shaab in the Nabatieh Governorate’s Bint Jbeil District. The house had previously been targeted with stun explosives.

At 12:48 pm, NNA Lebanon reported that Israeli troops demolished a linen factory in Meiss Al Jabal in the Nabatieh Governorate’s Marjayoun District that had been destroyed during the war but rebuilt by its owners.

July 5

At 9:32 am, NNA Lebanon reported that an Israeli drone targeted a house in Shebaa in the Nabatieh Governorate’s Hasbaya District. The strike wounded one person.

At 10:38 am, NNA Lebanon reported that an Israeli drone conducted an airstrike at the Salah Ghandour intersection in the Saf Al Hawa area of Bint Jbeil in the Nabatieh Governorate’s Bint Jbeil District. The strike killed one person and wounded two others. The IDF later released a statement stating it had targeted and killed a Hezbollah operative in the group’s Radwan Force commando unit near Ainata, just north of Bint Jbeil. At 6:04 pm, Hezbollah-affiliated social media announced the death of Hezbollah operative Haitham Ismail Mustafa, whose nom de guerre was Abu Zahraa, from Ainata

The death announcement for Haitham Ismail Mustafa. (Balagh Media Telegram)

At 11:22 am, NNA Lebanon reported that an Israeli drone targeted a vehicle in Shaqra in the Nabatieh Governorate’s Bint Jbeil District. The strike wounded two people.

At 2:25 pm, NNA Lebanon reported that an Israeli drone targeted a vehicle with two missiles in Bint Jbeil. The strike wounded one person.

July 6

At 8:53 am, NNA Lebanon reported that an Israeli drone dropped a stun explosive in the direction of Kfar Kela in the Nabatieh Governorate’s Marjayoun District.

At 9:18 pm, NNA Lebanon reported that an Israeli airstrike targeted the heights near Flawiye in the Baalbek-Hermel Governorate’s Baalbek District.

At 9:23 pm, NNA Lebanon reported an Israeli airstrike on Kfar Melki in the South Lebanon Governorate’s Sidon District.

At 9:37 pm, NNA Lebanon reported that Israeli jets conducted airstrikes on the area between Ain Qana, Sarba, and Houmine Al Fawqa in the Iqlim Al Tuffah region of the Nabatieh Governorate’s Nabatieh District.

At 9:43 pm, NNA Lebanon reported that Israeli jets conducted an airstrike in the wadi between Zrariyeh and Irzay in the South Lebanon Governorate’s Sidon District. The strike severely wounded a young girl, sending her to intensive care.

At 9:47 pm, NNA Lebanon reported an Israeli airstrike near Mattariyeh in the South Lebanon Governorate’s Sidon District.

At 10:05 pm, NNA Lebanon reported an Israeli airstrike between Borj Rahhal and Irzay in the South Lebanon Governorate’s Sidon District. The strike wounded nine people.

At 10:13 pm, NNA Lebanon reported that three Israeli airstrikes targeted the outskirts of Bodai, west of Baalbek, in the Baalbek-Hermel Governorate’s Baalbek District.

At 10:40 pm, NNA Lebanon reported that Israeli troops directed gunfire at the outskirts of Kfar Kela in the Nabatieh Governorate’s Marjayoun District.

At 10:41 pm, the IDF released a statement saying it had targeted several Hezbollah military sites, weapons storage and production infrastructure, and a rocket-launching site.

At 10:45 pm, NNA Lebanon reported that Israeli troops positioned in the Tel Hamames Post directed gunfire at the valley of Marjayoun in the Nabatieh Governorate’s Marjayoun District.

At 10:59, NNA Lebanon reported that an Israeli quadcopter dropped a stun explosive in Maroun Al Ras in the Nabatieh Governorate’s Bint Jbeil District.

