Israeli operations in Lebanon against Hezbollah: June 23–29, 2025



The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) conducted numerous operations throughout Lebanon against Hezbollah between June 23 and June 29. The IDF’s activities last week were concentrated in south Lebanon, mostly north of the Litani River. Israel conducted several targeted killings against Hezbollah personnel and an alleged financier of the group, and the second largest strike on Hezbollah’s assets in the Ali Taher Ridge since the onset of the November 27, 2024, Israel-Lebanon ceasefire.

The IDF conducted operations in 30 Lebanese locales during the week, some more than once. Twenty-nine areas experienced airstrikes or other aerial activity, eight witnessed ground activity, warning signs were set up in one area, one location was struck with mortars, and one target was hit with artillery.



Israeli operations in Lebanon between June 23 and June 29, 2025. Green: Israeli outposts. Red: Israeli ground operations. Dark gray: Israeli artillery attacks. Lighter gray: Israeli smokescreens. Lighter blue: Israeli airstrikes. Purple: Israeli flares. Red: Israeli ground operations. Black: Israeli naval operations. Yellow: Leaflets. Lighter green: mortar strikes. Orange: Reference points. Darker blue: Partial course of the Litani River. (Google Earth annotated by LWJ)

Nabatieh Governorate

Bint Jbeil District : Ayta Ash Shaab, Beit Lif, Braashit-Shaqra, Kounine, and Shaqra

: Ayta Ash Shaab, Beit Lif, Braashit-Shaqra, Kounine, and Shaqra Marjayoun District : Houla, Khiam, and Meiss Al Jabal

: Houla, Khiam, and Meiss Al Jabal Nabatieh: Ali Al Taher,Ansar, Azze, Berghoz, Deir Zahrani-Kafrawa-Zefta, Kfar Reman, Kfar Tebnit, Nabatieh, and Nabatieh al Fawqa.

South Lebanon Governorate

Sidon District: Barti, Kfar Melki, and Zrariyeh.

Barti, Kfar Melki, and Zrariyeh. Tyre District: Dhayra-Shihine, Jabal Blatt, Mahrouna, Mansouri, Marwahin, and Ramyeh

Dhayra-Shihine, Jabal Blatt, Mahrouna, Mansouri, Marwahin, and Ramyeh Jezzine District: Aiyshiyyeh-Mahmoudiyeh, Dimashqiyeh, Hourta al Tahta, Mahmoudiyeh, and Wardiyeh

Casualties

Israeli operations in Lebanon killed nine people, including between five and eight Hezbollah members or affiliates. One civilian woman was killed by an errant Hezbollah rocket. Twenty-two people were wounded, including 14 from a Hezbollah rocket misfire.

June 23, 2025: No casualties were reported.

No casualties were reported. June 24, 2025: Three individuals were killed, at least one linked to Hezbollah.

Three individuals were killed, at least one linked to Hezbollah. June 25, 2025: One unidentified individual was wounded.

One unidentified individual was wounded. June 26, 2025: One Hezbollah commander and one Hezbollah operative were killed.

One Hezbollah commander and one Hezbollah operative were killed. June 27, 2025: One woman was killed, and 14 individuals were wounded from a Hezbollah rocket misfire; seven unidentified individuals were wounded in Israeli strikes.

One woman was killed, and 14 individuals were wounded from a Hezbollah rocket misfire; seven unidentified individuals were wounded in Israeli strikes. June 28, 2025: Three Hezbollah operatives were killed.

Three Hezbollah operatives were killed. June 29, 2025: No casualties were reported.

Chronology of Israeli operations against Hezbollah, June 23–29, 2025

June 23

At 5:47 pm, NNA Lebanon reported that an Israeli quadcopter dropped a stun explosive near what it alleged was a family inspecting their home in in Ayta Ash Shaab in the Nabatieh Governorate’s Bint Jbeil District.

At 6:14 pm, NNA Lebanon reported that a series of Israeli airstrikes targeted Zrariyeh and Kfar Melki in the South Lebanon Governorate’s Sidon District and Ansar and Azze in the Nabatieh Governorate’s Nabatieh District.

At 6:24 pm, NNA Lebanon reported three airstrikes on Hourta Al Tahta on the outskirts of Sriri, Mahmoudiyeh, and Wardiyeh in the South Lebanon Governorate’s Jezzine District.

At 6:24 pm, the IDF released a statement saying it had targeted several Hezbollah military sites, weapons storage sites, and rocket and missile launchers north of the Litani River. The IDF said these sites “constitute a serious violation of the understandings between Israel and Lebanon.”

At 6:27 pm, NNA Lebanon reported an Israeli airstrike on Kfar Melki and Barti in the South Lebanon Governorate’s Sidon District.



At 6:53 pm, NNA Lebanon reported an Israeli airstrike on Tabna in Baysariyeh in the South Governorate’s Sidon District.

At 7:28 pm, NNA Lebanon reported widespread Israeli airstrikes “in the regions of Nabatieh, Jezzine and Zahrani.”

June 24

At 9:34 am, NNA Lebanon reported that an Israeli drone targeted a vehicle in Kfar Dajjal in the Nabatieh Governorate’s Nabatieh District. The strike killed three people—a man and his two sons. The father was Haytham Abdallah Bakri, who owned the Al Sadeq money-changing office in Ghobeiry in Dahiyeh, and his two sons were Mohammad and Haytham. Al Arabiya claimed Haytham Bakri was financially linked to Hezbollah and cooperated with a group of its operatives. The IDF later alleged Bakri “knowingly worked with Hezbollah to transfer funds for the organization’s terror attacks.” The IDF’s statement claimed Al Sadeq had been used to transfer and store funds for Hezbollah from Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps-Qods Force (IRGC-QF). These funds were then allegedly used to buy weapons and weapons-production instruments and fund Hezbollah’s operatives.

Haytham Abdallah Bakri (Left), Abdallah Haytham Bakri (Center), and Mohammad Haytham Bakri (Right).

June 25

At 8:42 am, NNA Lebanon reported that an Israeli quadcopter dropped an explosive near tobacco farmers in Ayta Ash Shaab in the Nabatieh Governorate’s Bint Jbeil District.

At 11:35 am, NNA Lebanon reported that an Israeli quadcopter targeted an individual in Mansouri in the South Lebanon Governorate’s Tyre District. The strike wounded one person.

At 1:06 pm, NNA Lebanon reported that Israeli troops opened fire on a truck in Meiss Al Jabal in the Nabatieh Governorate’s Marjayoun District. At 3:26 pm, Israeli forces, accompanied by two military jeeps, crossed the Blue Line and threw two grenades into the previously targeted truck.

June 26

At 10:20 am, NNA Lebanon reported that Israeli troops placed a sign in front of the home of fallen Hezbollah operative Ahmad Ghazi Ali, who was killed by Israel on June 18, in Houla in the Nabatieh Governorate’s Marjayoun District. The sign said that Ali “worked in this home on behalf of Hezbollah, endangering Houla’s residents and their properties” and warned others against future cooperation with the group. At 7:32 pm, the IDF released a statement with a video showing forces from the 769th “Hiram” Brigade demolishing Ali’s home in Houla, alleging it had been used by Hezbollah for military purposes, including to monitor and gather intel on IDF troop movements, in a “serious violation of the understandings between Israel and Lebanon.”

A sign left by Israeli forces in front of Ahmad Ghazi Ali’s home in Houla. (NNA Lebanon)

At 10:41 am, NNA Lebanon reported an Israeli airstrike on a bulldozer at the intersection between Shaqra and Braashit in the Nabatieh Governorate’s Bint Jbeil District. The strike killed one person. Hezbollah-affiliated social media later announced the death of Hezbollah operative Ali Mohammad Qarout, whose nom de guerre was Thaer, from Meiss Al Jabal. At 4:17 pm, the IDF released a statement describing Qarout as a commander in Hezbollah’s Radwan Force.

At 11:18 am, NNA Lebanon reported that Israeli forces carried out detonations opposite Marwahin and Ramyeh, in the South Lebanon Governorate’s Tyre District.

At 12:34 pm, NNA Lebanon reported that an Israeli drone targeted a motorbike at the entrance of Beit Lif in the Nabatieh Governorate’s Bint Jbeil District. The strike killed one person. Hezbollah-affiliated social media later announced the death of Hezbollah operative Ali Hussain Abbas Bashir, whose nom de guerre was Himmat, from Beit Lif. At 4:17 pm, the IDF released a statement describing Bashir as a Hezbollah operative in the group’s observation and reconnaissance forces.

At 10:43 pm, NNA Lebanon reported that an Israeli quadcopter dropped an explosive in the Shawat neighborhood of Ayta Ash Shaab in the Nabatieh Governorate’s Bint Jbeil District.

Death announcements of Ali Mohammad Qarout (Left) and Ali Hussain Abbas Bashir (Right). (Balagh Media Telegram)

June 27

At 6:30 am, NNA Lebanon reported that, past midnight, Israeli forces fired two artillery shells at the Shawat neighborhood in Ayta Ash Shaab in the Nabatieh Governorate’s Bint Jbeil District. Israeli forces also fired mortars at Hermoun Hill, between Shihine and Dhayra in the South Lebanon Governorate’s Tyre District, and directed gunfire in its direction. Additionally, Israeli forces directed gunfire at Shebaa while conducting excavation activities in the area.

At 11:02 am, NNA Lebanon reported that an Israeli quadcopter dropped a stun explosive near two scrap collecting machines in Ramyeh in the South Lebanon Governorate’s Tyre District.

At 11:19 am, NNA Lebanon reported that Israeli jets had earlier conducted 20 airstrikes, in two waves, targeting the wooded areas near Ali Al Taher, Kfar Reman, Kfar Tebnit, and Nabatieh al Fawqa in the Nabatieh Governorate’s Nabatieh District. NNA Lebanon said it was the second-largest Israeli aerial assault on the area since the November 27 Israel-Lebanon ceasefire. The strikes reportedly wounded seven people. In its statement on the strikes, the IDF said it had targeted a site belonging to Hezbollah’s fire array in the area, which it said was part of an underground project that had previously been rendered inoperable by Israeli strikes. The IDF said it conducted the strikes after “identifying in recent days attempts by the terror organization Hezbollah to repair the site” in “serious violation of the understandings between Israel and Lebanon.”

At 12:26 pm, NNA Lebanon reported two Israeli airstrikes between Zrariyeh in the South Lebanon Governorate’s Sidon District and Ansar in the Nabatieh Governorate’s Nabatieh District.

At 12:35 pm, NNA Lebanon reported that an Israeli drone targeted an apartment on the second floor of the Balma-Berjaoui building near the Teacher’s Union in Nabatieh, in the Nabatieh Governorate’s Nabatieh District. The incident killed one woman identified as Afaf Mohammad Asaad Shahrour, who was married to Sabri Al Shaer and the mother of Wissam Al Shaer. Afaf had reportedly returned to Lebanon less than a month prior from Germany, where she resides with her family, to visit her daughter, and was in her sister’s apartment at the time of the strike. The incident also wounded 14 other people. In a subsequent statement with video, the IDF clarified that it had not struck the apartment in Nabatieh but that its airstrikes on nearby Hezbollah military sites had set off some of the group’s rockets stored at the site, which then struck the building and killed Shahrour.

At 4:26 pm, NNA Lebanon reported that the IDF informed the United Nations Interim Force in Lebanon (UNIFIL) of its intentions to demolish three homes in Khiam in the Nabatieh Governorate’s Marjayoun District. In response, the Lebanese Armed Forces (LAF) blocked off all roads to the area to prevent the IDF from accomplishing its task.

At 9:25 pm, NNA Lebanon reported that an Israeli drone targeted a house near the pond in Shaqra in the Nabatieh Governorate’s Bint Jbeil District. The strike wounded four people, at least two of them lightly.

At 11:31 pm, NNA Lebanon reported that Israeli troops positioned in the Jabal Blatt Outpost directed gunfire toward the southern outskirts of the town of Jabal Blatt in the South Lebanon Governorate’s Tyre District.

June 28

At 2:41 pm, NNA Lebanon reported that an Israeli drone targeted a vehicle in Kounine in the Nabatieh Governorate’s Bint Jbeil District. The strike killed one person and wounded another. Hezbollah-affiliated social media later announced the death of Hezbollah operative Hassan Mohammad Hammoudi Jomaa, whose nom de guerre was Fadl, from Bint Jbeil. The IDF later said Jomaa was responsible for Hezbollah’s anti-tank forces in the Bint Jbeil sector and had conducted several attacks against Israel during the recent war.

At 7:15 pm, NNA Lebanon reported that an Israeli drone targeted a motorbike on the main road in Mahrouna in the South Lebanon Governorate’s Tyre District. The strike killed two people and indirectly wounded two others. Hezbollah-affiliated social media later announced the death of two Hezbollah operatives from Mahrouna: Abbas Mohammad Neemeh, whose nom de guerre was Zayn, and Abbas Abdul-Hussain Wehbe, whose nom de guerre was Abul Fadl. The IDF later described Wehbe as the Hezbollah official responsible for intelligence gathering in the group’s Radwan Force commando unit, and claimed he was also involved in Hezbollah’s regeneration efforts by overseeing weapons smuggling.

At 9:58 pm, NNA Lebanon reported that Israeli artillery targeted the roof of an inhabited building in the Kroum Al Mrah neighborhood in Meiss Al Jabal in the Nabatieh Governorate’s Marjayoun District, but caused no casualties.

Death announcements of Hassan Mohammad Hammoudi Jomaa (Left) and Abbas Abdul-Hussain Wehbe and Abbas Mohammad Neemeh (Right; left and right, respectively). (Balagh Media Telegram)

June 29

At 10:08 am, NNA Lebanon reported that an Israeli drone fired a missile at a home in Ayta Ash Shaab in the Nabatieh Governorate’s Bint Jbeil District.

At 10:32 am, NNA Lebanon reported that an Israeli drone targeted a home in Ramyeh in the Nabatieh Governorate’s Bint Jbeil District.

At 10:13 pm, NNA Lebanon reported an Israeli airstrike on the outskirts of Ramyeh, in the Nabatieh Governorate’s Bint Jbeil District.

