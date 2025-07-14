Israeli operations in Lebanon against Hezbollah: July 7–13, 2025



The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) conducted numerous operations throughout Lebanon against Hezbollah between July 7 and July 13, 2025. The IDF’s activities last week were largely concentrated south of the Litani River. However, one strike that killed a senior Hamas operative reached as far north as the outskirts of Tripoli.

The IDF conducted operations in 20 Lebanese locales during the week, some more than once. They included 18 airstrikes or other aerial activity, seven ground activities, four artillery strikes, and flares fired over one area.



Nabatieh Governorate

Bint Jbeil District : Aitaroun, Ayta Ash Shaab, and Yaroun

: Aitaroun, Ayta Ash Shaab, and Yaroun Hasbaya District: Kfarshouba andShebaa

Kfarshouba andShebaa Marjayoun District : Adaisseh, Khiam, Kfar Kela, Marjayoun, and Wazzani

: Adaisseh, Khiam, Kfar Kela, Marjayoun, and Wazzani Nabatieh District: Numeiriyeh and Yohmor

North Lebanon Governorate

Zgharta District: Airouniyeh

South Lebanon Governorate

Sidon District: Babliyeh

Babliyeh Tyre District: Alma Al Shaab, Deir Kifa, Dhayra, Shihine, Mansouri, and Naqoura

Casualties

Israeli operations in Lebanon killed seven people—all terrorists—and wounded 17 people.

July 7, 2025: Two Hezbollah operatives were killed.

Two Hezbollah operatives were killed. July 8, 2025: One Hamas operative was killed, one Hezbollah operative was killed, and 13 unidentified people were wounded.

One Hamas operative was killed, one Hezbollah operative was killed, and 13 unidentified people were wounded. July 9, 2025: No casualties were reported.

No casualties were reported. July 10, 2025: One Hezbollah operative was killed, and two unidentified people were wounded.

One Hezbollah operative was killed, and two unidentified people were wounded. July 11, 2025: One Lebanese weapons smuggler was killed, and two unidentified people were wounded.

One Lebanese weapons smuggler was killed, and two unidentified people were wounded. July 12, 2025: One Hezbollah operative was killed.

One Hezbollah operative was killed. July 13, 2025: No casualties were reported.

Chronology of Israeli operations against Hezbollah, July 7–13, 2025

July 7

At 12:59 am, NNA Lebanon reported that two Israeli bulldozers crossed 400 meters past the Blue Line in Kfar Kela in the Nabatieh Governorate’s Marjayoun District. The bulldozers conducted a 100-meter excavation before withdrawing back to Israel at approximately 4 am.

At 8:11 am, NNA Lebanon reported that overnight, an Israeli ground patrol entered and took up positions in the area near Ayta Ash Shaab in the Nabatieh Governorate’s Bint Jbeil District.

At 10:17 am, NNA Lebanon reported that an Israeli quadcopter dropped a stun explosive near a fishing boat off the coast of Naqoura in the South Lebanon Governorate’s Tyre District.

At 12:03 pm, NNA Lebanon reported that an Israeli quadcopter dropped a stun explosive near a destroyed home in Dhayra in the South Lebanon Governorate’s Tyre District.

At 1:21 pm, NNA Lebanon reported that Israel continued with activities to upgrade and fortify the IDF’s Tel Al Hamames Post in south Lebanon.

At 1:59 pm, NNA Lebanon reported that an Israeli drone dropped an incendiary explosive near the outskirts of Shihine in the South Lebanon Governorate’s Tyre District, igniting fires in the area that reached parts of the village.

At 5:55 pm, NNA Lebanon reported that an Israeli drone targeted a vehicle in Deir Kifa in the South Lebanon Governorate’s Tyre District. The strike killed one person. Hezbollah-affiliated social media later announced the death of Ali Abdul Hassan Haidar, whose nom de guerre was Abu Turab, from the town of Jwaya in southern Lebanon.

At 7:45 pm, NNA Lebanon reported that an Israeli quadcopter dropped a stun explosive near a home on the outskirts of Kfar Kela in the Nabatieh Governorate’s Marjayoun District.

At 7:47 pm, NNA Lebanon reported that an Israeli drone fired two missiles near Beit Lif in the Nabatieh Governorate’s Bint Jbeil District. The strike killed one person. Hezbollah-affiliated social media later announced the death of Hadi Rameh Mustafa, whose nom de guerre was Rawad, from Beit Lif.

At 11:33 pm, NNA Lebanon reported that an Israeli quadcopter dropped a stun explosive in the area of Houra on the outskirts of Kfar Kela in the Nabatieh Governorate’s Marjayoun District.

At 11:59 pm, NNA Lebanon reported that an Israeli quadcopter dropped an explosive near the “Ya Hussain” sign in Kfar Kela, while another dropped a second stun explosive in Houra.

July 8

At 10:56 am, NNA Lebanon reported that an Israeli quadcopter dropped a stun explosive near Dhayra in the South Lebanon Governorate’s Tyre District.

At 5:34 pm, NNA Lebanon reported an Israeli airstrike of two missiles on a Honda CR-V in Airouniyeh in the North Lebanon Governorate’s Zgharta District. The strike killed three people and wounded 13 others. The IDF later released a statement saying it had targeted and killed Hamas operative Mahran Mustafa Baajour near Tripoli. The IDF said Baajour was one of Hamas’s central commanders in Lebanon and had overseen attacks against Israel for years, including rocket fire from Lebanon during the recent war targeting Nahariyah, Kiryat Shmona, and other areas of Israel. Baajour was also involved in importing weapons for Hamas in Lebanon. However, a report from the Lebanese An-Nahar newspaper suggests the assassination attempt on Baajour failed.

At 9:34 pm, NNA Lebanon reported an Israeli airstrike on Babliyeh in the South Lebanon Governorate’s Sidon District. The strike killed one person, later identified on Lebanese social media accounts as Hussain Ali Muzher. The next day, the IDF admitted to targeting and killing Muzher, saying he oversaw “firepower for the Zahrani Sector in Hezbollah’s Badr Unit.” The statement claimed Hussain oversaw several attacks against Israel and the IDF and “was recently involved in activities to reestablish Hezbollah’s artillery in south Lebanon.” The IDF stressed that Muzher’s activities “constituted a grave violation of the understandings between Israel and Lebanon.”

July 9

At 9:50 am, NNA Lebanon reported that Israeli forces destroyed a home in the Houra area of Kfar Kela in the Nabatieh Governorate’s Marjayoun District.

At 1:00 pm, the IDF released a statement on the 91 st Division’s operations in south Lebanon, saying they aimed to destroy Hezbollah’s assets and infrastructure and “prevent Hezbollah from reestablishing its presence in the area.” The statement detailed one such operation, most likely conducted on June 26, 2025, that was carried out by the Division’s 300 th Brigade after identifying a Hezbollah complex housing weapons and firing positions near Jabal Blatt. The statement also detailed another operation in which the 9th “Oded” Brigade identified and destroyed Hezbollah weapons hidden near Labbouneh, including a multiple rocket launcher, a heavy machine gun, and dozens of explosive devices. The 9 th Brigade also identified and destroyed an underground Hezbollah weapons storage facility.

At 11:06 pm, NNA Lebanon reported that Israeli artillery targeted the outskirts of Wazzani in the Marjayoun District of the Nabatieh Governorate.

At 11:17 pm, NNA Lebanon reported that Israeli troops fired two flares over the outskirts of Yaroun in the Nabatieh Governorate’s Bint Jbeil District.

At 11:27 pm, NNA Lebanon reported that Israeli troops positioned in the Tel Hamames Post fired incendiary grenades toward the valley of Marjayoun in the Nabatieh Governorate’s Marjayoun District.

July 10

At 2:15 am, an Israeli drone conducted two strikes on a café and an aluminum factory housed in a building in Yohmor in the Nabatieh Governorate’s Nabatieh District. NNA Lebanon reported that the same location had been targeted by Israel in the past. In a subsequent statement, the IDF said its target had been a Hezbollah command center from which the group’s fighters operated, while noting that the installation’s existence “constituted a serious violation of the understandings between Israel and Lebanon.”

At 8:50 am, NNA Lebanon reported that Israeli artillery targeted the outskirts of Shebaa in the Nabatieh Governorate’s Hasbaya District.

At 11:22 am, NNA Lebanon reported that an Israeli drone targeted a motorbike at the intersection of Mansouri in the South Lebanon Governorate’s Tyre District. The strike killed one person and wounded two other people. Hezbollah-affiliated social media subsequently announced the death of Mohammad Jamal Mrad, whose nom de guerre was Thaer, from Al Haniyeh in south Lebanon. In a subsequent statement, the IDF identified Mrad as “the commander of Hezbollah’s Coastal Sector artillery forces.” The IDF also said Mrad had been responsible for several attacks against Israel during the war, “and in recent months conducted attempts to reconstitute [Hezbollah’s] artillery forces in the coastal sector.” It stressed these activities “constituted a grave violation of the understandings between Israel and Lebanon.”

At 11:05 pm, NNA Lebanon reported that Israeli bulldozers, protected by IDF tanks, crossed the Blue Line near Wadi Hounine. They moved toward the landfill south of Adaisseh in the Nabatieh Governorate’s Marjayoun District, where they closed one of the roads in the wadi and raised earthen embankments.

July 11

At 1:55 pm, NNA Lebanon reported that Israeli troops crossed 400 meters past the Blue Line in Kfarshouba in the Nabatieh Governorate’s Hasbaya District and directed gunfire toward shepherds in the area.

At 3:43 pm, NNA Lebanon reported that an Israeli drone shot four missiles at a vehicle on the road to Numeiriyeh in the Nabatieh Governorate’s Nabatieh District. The strike killed one person and wounded five others. Lebanese social media accounts identified the fatality as Mohammad Hassan Shoeib, a retired Lebanese Armed Forces (LAF) officer. The IDF subsequently acknowledged targeting and killing Shoeib, who it identified as a “terrorist” and a “significant figure in planning terror attacks within the State of Israel’s territory.” The IDF alleged Shoeib was involved in smuggling weapons into Israel “for the sake of carrying out terror attacks within Israel and establishing terror infrastructure in Lebanon.” The IDF further described Shoeib as a “significant figure in weapons smuggling from Iran” to Lebanon, Syria, and Judea-Samaria. Perhaps relatedly, the IDF had foiled an attempt to smuggle weapons into Judea-Samaria from the east the day prior.

At 5:16 pm, NNA Lebanon reported that an Israeli airstrike targeted a motorbike in Tayr Harma in the Nabatieh Governorate’s Bint Jbeil District. The strike wounded the motorbike’s rider.

At 11:35 pm, NNA Lebanon reported that Israeli artillery targeted the outskirts of Ayta Ash Shaab in the Nabatieh Governorate’s Bint Jbeil District.

At 11:39 pm, NNA Lebanon reported continued Israeli artillery shelling on Ayta Ash Shaab and the sound of an unidentified explosion in the Shawat neighborhood.

July 12

At 12:36 pm, NNA Lebanon reported that an Israeli drone targeted a house in Khiam in the Nabatieh Governorate’s Marjayoun District. The strike killed one person. Hezbollah-affiliated social media soon announced the death of Hezbollah operative Wisam Musa Musa, whose nom de guerre was Abul Fadl, from Khiam.

At 9:08 pm, NNA Lebanon reported that an Israeli quadcopter dropped a stun explosive near a fisherman in Naqoura in the South Lebanon Governorate’s Tyre District.

July 13

At 9:50 am, NNA Lebanon reported that Israeli troops directed heavy gunfire toward Alma Al Shaab in the South Lebanon Governorate’s Tyre District.

At 12:35 pm, NNA Lebanon reported that an Israeli quadcopter dropped a stun explosive in Aitaroun in the Nabatieh Governorate’s Bint Jbeil District.

