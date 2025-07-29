Israeli operations in Lebanon against Hezbollah: July 21–27, 2025



The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) conducted numerous operations throughout Lebanon against Hezbollah between July 21 and July 27, 2025. The IDF’s activities this week were concentrated in south Lebanon, both north and south of the Litani River. They included now-routine assassinations of Hezbollah operatives involved in the group’s regeneration efforts and strikes on Hezbollah military assets.

The IDF conducted operations in 26 Lebanese locales during the week, with some locations targeted more than once. The IDF carried out 18 airstrikes or other aerial activity, eight ground activities, and two artillery strikes, and fired flares over one area.



Nabatieh Governorate

Bint Jbeil District : Ayta Ash Shaab, Aitaroun, Beit Lif, Braasheet, Tayri, Tebnine, and Yater

: Ayta Ash Shaab, Aitaroun, Beit Lif, Braasheet, Tayri, Tebnine, and Yater Hasbaya District: Abbassiyeh

Abbassiyeh Marjayoun District : Aamra-Wazzani, Ain Arab, Houla, Meiss Al Jabal, and Wazzani

: Aamra-Wazzani, Ain Arab, Houla, Meiss Al Jabal, and Wazzani Nabatieh District: Berghoz and Deir Al Zahrani.

South Lebanon Governorate

Jezzine District: Jabbour, Jarmaq, Mahmoudiyeh, Rihan, Sriri-Maydoun, and Sujod

Jabbour, Jarmaq, Mahmoudiyeh, Rihan, Sriri-Maydoun, and Sujod Sidon: Ansar-Zrariyeh

Ansar-Zrariyeh Tyre District: Dhayra, Hamoul, Naqoura, and Twayri

Casualties

Israeli operations in Lebanon killed six people, all Hezbollah members, and wounded one unidentified individual.

July 21, 2025: One Hezbollah operative was killed.

One Hezbollah operative was killed. July 22, 2025: No casualties were reported.

No casualties were reported. July 23, 2025: No casualties were reported.

No casualties were reported. July 24, 2025: One Hezbollah operative was killed.

One Hezbollah operative was killed. July 25, 2025: One Hezbollah commander was killed, and one person was wounded.

One Hezbollah commander was killed, and one person was wounded. July 26, 2025: One Hezbollah commander and two Hezbollah operatives were killed.

One Hezbollah commander and two Hezbollah operatives were killed. July 27, 2025: No casualties were reported.

Chronology of Israeli Operations against Hezbollah, July 21-July 27, 2025

July 21

At 6:25 pm, NNA Lebanon reported that an Israeli drone targeted a motorbike in Tayri in the Nabatieh Governorate’s Bint Jbeil District. The strike killed one person. Hezbollah-affiliated social media accounts soon announced the death of Hezbollah operative Mohammad Fadi Shaito, whose nom de guerre was Muntazar, from Tayri.

At 11:52 pm, NNA Lebanon reported that two Israeli vehicles positioned themselves at the outskirts of Aitaroun in the Nabatieh Governorate’s Bint Jbeil District. One of the vehicles withdrew while the other remained in place.

July 22

At 12:00 am, an Israeli infantry force accompanied by three vehicles, including a D9 bulldozer, reached the outskirts of Aitaroun in the Nabatieh Governorate’s Bint Jbeil District. There, the Israeli force conducted excavations for an hour and a half before withdrawing.

At 8:44 am, NNA Lebanon reported that Israeli troops conducted a detonation on the outskirts of Ayta Ash Shaab in the Nabatieh Governorate’s Bint Jbeil District.

At 6:54 pm, NNA Lebanon reported that an Israeli drone targeted a vehicle parked near the Tebnine Governmental Hospital in Tebnine in the Nabatieh Governorate’s Bint Jbeil District.

July 23

At 8:33 am, NNA Lebanon reported that an Israeli force comprised of 20 soldiers entered the outskirts of the border town of Abbassiyeh in the Nabatieh Governorate’s Hasbaya District. They reportedly searched both inhabited and uninhabited homes, interrogating several Lebanese locals and Syrian workers. The Israeli troops soon left the town, taking two Syrian workers with them, but released them near the Blue Line.

July 24

At 4 am, an Israeli infantry force entered Houla, in the Nabatieh Governorate’s Marjayoun District, demolishing a livestock pen opposite an IDF post inside Israel.

At 2:11 pm, NNA Lebanon reported that an Israeli drone fired two missiles—half an hour apart—at the forested area on the outskirts of Beit Lif in the Nabatieh Governorate’s Bint Jbeil District, igniting a massive fire in the area.

At 2:41 pm, NNA Lebanon reported that Israeli troops positioned in Tel al Hamames fired warning shots near shepherds between Aamra and Wazzani in the Nabatieh Governorate’s Marjayoun District.

At 4:08 pm, NNA Lebanon reported that Israeli artillery targeted Ain Arab and Wazzani in the Nabatieh Governorate’s Marjayoun District, while an Israeli drone targeted a pick-up truck in Ayta Ash Shaab in the Nabatieh Governorate’s Bint Jbeil District. The drone strike killed one person. At 7:47 pm, the IDF released a statement saying it had killed a Hezbollah terrorist. At 8:34 pm, Hezbollah-affiliated social media announced the death of Hezbollah operative Mustafa Mohammad Harees, whose nom de guerre was Abu Ali, from Ayta Ash Shaab.

At 7:52 pm, NNA Lebanon reported Israeli airstrikes targeting Rihan, Sujod, Jarmaq, Jabbbour, and Mahmoudiyeh in the South Lebanon Governorate’s Jezzine District and Deir Al Zahrani and Berghoz in the Nabatieh Governorate’s Nabatieh District. Israeli airstrikes also targeted the area between Ansar and Zrariyeh in the South Lebanon Governorate’s Sidon District. The IDF, in a statement, said it had targeted several Hezbollah military posts in south Lebanon, including weapons storage facilities and a rocket launcher.

At 8:04 pm, NNA Lebanon reported an Israeli airstrike between Maydoun in the Beqaa Governorate’s West Beqaa District and Sriri in the South Lebanon Governorate’s Jezzine District.

July 25

At 9:47 am, NNA Lebanon reported that Israeli troops directed gunfire toward a Lebanese national in Dhayra in the South Lebanon Governorate’s Tyre District, severely wounding him. The man was later identified as Bassam Sweid, a municipal council member.

At 10:56 am, NNA Lebanon reported that an Israeli quadcopter dropped a stun explosive in the Dabakeh neighborhood of Meiss Al Jabal in the Nabatieh Governorate’s Marjayoun District.

At 12:49 pm, NNA Lebanon reported that an Israeli drone targeted a vehicle on the outskirts of Braasheet in the Nabatieh Governorate’s Bint Jbeil District. The strike killed one person and wounded another. At 3:06 pm, Hezbollah-affiliated social media announced the death of Ali Mohammad Hassan Qousan, whose nom de guerre was Sadeq, from Aitaroun. At 5:15 pm, the IDF released a statement with video claiming it had assassinated Hezbollah operative Ali Mohammad Hassan Qousan, who was “responsible for manpower in the Bint Jbeil Sector in the terror organization Hezbollah.” The statement said that Qousan had been active in the organization’s regeneration efforts near Bint Jbeil and “acted to recruit terrorists during the war.”

July 26

At 12:15 pm, NNA Lebanon reported that an Israeli drone targeted a vehicle in Twayri in the South Lebanon Governorate’s Tyre District. The strike killed one person. At 4:44 pm, the IDF released a statement claiming it had targeted and killed Hezbollah operative Ali Abdelqader Ismail, “a commander in the Hezbollah terrorist organization’s Bint Jbeil Staff.” The statement alleged that “Ismail was active in the organization’s regeneration efforts in the area of Bint Jbeil” in “flagrant violation of the understandings between Israel and Lebanon.” The next day, Hezbollah-affiliated social media announced the death of another Hezbollah operative, Ali Abdelqader Ismail, whose nom de guerre was Kayan, from Braasheet.

At 6:23 pm, NNA Lebanon reported that an Israeli drone fired two missiles at a home in Debaal in the South Lebanon Governorate’s Tyre District. The strike killed two people. Hezbollah-affiliated social media later announced the deaths of two Hezbollah operatives: Ali Mohammad Al Ali, whose nom de guerre was Abu Gharib, and Mohammad Haidar Abboud, whose nom de guerre was Fallah, both from Debaal.

At 11:14 pm, NNA Lebanon reported Israeli forces fired flares over Naqoura, in the South Lebanon Governorate’s Tyre District.

July 27

At 12:00 am, an Israeli infantry force entered Kfar Kela in the Nabatieh Governorate’s Marjayoun District and conducted a detonation in one of its eastern neighborhoods.

At 2:00 pm, NNA Lebanon reported that an Israeli quadcopter dropped an incendiary explosive in Hamoul in the South Lebanon Governorate’s Tyre District, sparking fires.

At 6:24 pm, NNA Lebanon reported that an Israeli quadcopter dropped an incendiary explosive in Wadi Mrimin on the outskirts of Yater in the Nabatieh Governorate’s Bint Jbeil District, sparking fires that detonated explosives left over from the war.

