Israeli operations in Lebanon against Hezbollah: July 14–20, 2025



The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) conducted numerous operations throughout Lebanon against Hezbollah between July 14 and July 20, 2025. The IDF’s activities last week were largely concentrated south of the Litani River but also reached areas near Baalbek, where Israel claimed to have targeted camps belonging to Hezbollah’s Radwan Force commando unit. The IDF also conducted several targeted assassinations, continuing to target Hezbollah operatives involved in reestablishing the group’s military presence.

The Israeli military conducted operations in 18 Lebanese locales during the week, some more than once. The IDF carried out 16 airstrikes or other aerial activities, eight ground activities, and two artillery strikes, along with firing flares, dropping anti-Hezbollah leaflets, and conducting naval activity in one area each.



Baalbek-Hermel Governorate

Baalbek District: Anti-Lebanon Mountain Range, Shmistar, Wadi Faara, and Wadi Umm Ali

Nabatieh Governorate

Bint Jbeil District : Aitaroun, Aitaroun-Maroun Al Ras, Ayta Ash Shaab, Maroun Al Ras-Yaroun, and Ramyeh

Shebaa Marjayoun District : Houla, Marjayoun, and Meiss al Jabal

South Lebanon Governorate

Tyre District: Bteishieh, Dhayra, and Naqoura

Casualties

Israeli operations in Lebanon killed 17 people, including 10 or 11 Hezbollah operatives, and wounded 18 people.

July 14, 2025: No casualties were reported.

No casualties were reported. July 15, 2025: Twelve people were killed, including five or six Hezbollah operatives, and 18 unidentified people were wounded.

Twelve people were killed, including five or six Hezbollah operatives, and 18 unidentified people were wounded. July 16, 2025: No casualties were reported.

No casualties were reported. July 17, 2025: Three Hezbollah operatives were killed.

Three Hezbollah operatives were killed. July 18, 2025: No casualties were reported.

No casualties were reported. July 19, 2025: Two Hezbollah operatives were killed.

Two Hezbollah operatives were killed. July 20, 2025: No casualties were reported.

Chronology of Israeli operations against Hezbollah, July 14–20, 2025

July 14

No operations were reported.

July 15

At 8:19 am, NNA Lebanon reported that IDF troops positioned inside Israeli territory directed gunfire toward the outskirts of Ayta Ash Shaab in the Nabatieh Governorate’s Bint Jbeil District. Meanwhile, Israeli troops positioned at the Jabal Blatt Post in south Lebanon directed gunfire at Ramyeh in the Nabatieh Governorate’s Bint Jbeil District.

At 10:36 am, NNA Lebanon reported that Israeli jets conducted two airstrikes west of Baalbek, the first targeting Shmistar and the second targeting Wadi Umm Ali in the Baalbek-Hermel Governorate’s Baalbek District. At 11:15 am, NNA Lebanon reported that Israeli jets conducted an airstrike on one of the peaks of the Anti-Lebanon Mountain Range, southeast of Baalbek, in the Baalbek-Hermel Governorate’s Baalbek District. Six people were wounded by these three airstrikes.

At 2:51 pm, NNA Lebanon reported that an Israeli quadcopter dropped a stun explosive in an open area in Ramyeh.

At 3:34 pm, NNA Lebanon reported that Israeli jets conducted an airstrike near Wadi Faara in the Baalbek-Hermel Governorate’s Baalbek District. The strike killed 12 people, six of whom were reportedly Syrians, and wounded 12 others. Hezbollah issued a rare condemnation of the airstrike that called upon the Lebanese government to apply all diplomatic pressure possible to put an end to the ongoing Israeli strikes. Hezbollah-affiliated social media later announced the deaths of the following Hezbollah operatives: Hussain Ahmad Kenaan, whose nom de guerre was Mujtaba, from Al Alaq. Dureid Nayef Al Attar, whose nom de guerre was Malak, from Shaat. Riyad Nasib Haidar Ahmad, whose nom de guerre was Abu Zainab, from Ras Asta-Jbeil. Majed Abdallah Al Hajj Hussain, whose nom de guerre was Rajai, from Shahqouna. Mohammad Abbas Al Khatib, whose nom de guerre was Muntazar, from Younine. Social media accounts claimed another Lebanese national, Hadi Kanaan, was also killed in the strike, but his civilian status and connection to Hezbollah remain unclear.



From left to right: Death announcements for Hussain Ahmad Kenaan, Dureid Nayef Al Attar, and Riyad Nasib Haidar Ahmad.

Left to right: Death announcements for Majed Abdallah al Hajj Hussain and Mohammad Abbas Al Khatib.

At 4:00 pm, the IDF released a statement claiming that its airstrikes in the Baalbek District had targeted “camps belonging to the [Hezbollah commando unit] Radwan Force, terrorists, and weapons used by the terror organization Hezbollah.”

At 9:04 pm, NNA Lebanon reported that Israeli troops fired five flares over Al Raheb forest, south of Ayta Ash Shaab, in the Nabatieh Governorate’s Bint Jbeil District, while directing gunfire toward the area.

At 9:41 pm, NNA Lebanon reported that Israeli troops targeted Maroun Al Ras Valley in the Nabatieh Governorate’s Bint Jbeil District with unspecified explosives.

July 16

At 2:47 pm, NNA Lebanon reported that Israeli troops positioned inside Israel directed gunfire toward Shebaa in the Nabatieh Governorate’s Hasbaya District.

July 17

At 8:48 am, NNA Lebanon reported that Israeli troops detonated a building in the eastern neighborhood of Houla in the Nabatieh Governorate’s Marjayoun District.

At 10:37 am, NNA Lebanon reported that an Israeli drone targeted a vehicle between Toul and Kfour in the Nabatieh Governorate’s Nabatieh District. The strike killed one person and wounded two others. At 4:48 pm, the IDF released a statement claiming its strike killed Hezbollah operative Hassan Ahmad Sabra, a commander in the seaborne forces of Hezbollah’s Radwan Forces commando unit. Pro-Hezbollah social media accounts confirmed Sabra’s death, saying his nom de guerre was Abu Hassan and that he was from Jibsheet.

At 11:16 am, NNA Lebanon reported that an Israeli quadcopter crashed in Naqoura in the South Lebanon Governorate’s Tyre District, after dropping an explosive in the area.

At 11:41 am, NNA Lebanon reported that an Israeli drone targeted a cargo truck in Naqoura, killing one person. Hezbollah-affiliated social media soon announced the death of Hezbollah operative Ali Fawzi Atwi, whose nom de guerre was Abul Fadl, from Naqoura. At 4:48 pm, the IDF released a statement claiming it killed Atwi for being “involved in efforts to restore Hezbollah’s terror infrastructure near Naqoura.”

At 9:30 pm, NNA Lebanon reported that an Israeli drone targeted the outskirts of Qabrikha in the Nabatieh Governorate’s Marjayoun District. The strike killed two people, one of them a woman who died from severe wounds. Hezbollah affiliated social media later announced the death of Jaafar Ismail Hijazi, whose nom de guerre was Abu Mohammad, and his wife Rashida Babari.

Death announcements for Hassan Ahmad Sabra (Left) and Ali Fawzi Atwi.

July 18

At 8:37 am, NNA Lebanon reported that an Israeli force entered the town of Meiss al Jabal in the Nabatieh Governorate’s Marjayoun District. The troops inspected the town before destroying two bulldozers that were clearing debris from the recent war and returning to Israeli territory.

At 8:27 pm, NNA Lebanon reported that Israeli troops positioned in the Tel al Hamames Post in south Lebanon directed gunfire toward the Marjayoun Valley in the Nabatieh Governorate’s Marjayoun District, igniting large fires in the area that were subsequently put out by Lebanese Civil Defense personnel.

At 10:19 pm, NNA Lebanon reported that an Israeli quadcopter dropped a stun explosive near Ayta Ash Shaab in the Nabatieh Governorate’s Bint Jbeil District.

July 19

At 11:22 am, NNA Lebanon reported that an Israeli quadcopter dropped an explosive in Dhayra in the South Lebanon Governorate’s Tyre District.

At 12:17 pm, NNA Lebanon reported that an Israeli drone targeted Khiam in the Nabatieh Governorate’s Marjayoun District. The strike killed one person. At 4:17 pm, the IDF released a statement announcing that it had targeted and killed a Hezbollah Radwan Force commando unit operative who was “involved in attempts to reestablish the terror organization’s military infrastructure near Khiam” in “serious breach of the understandings between Israel and Lebanon.” At 9:31 pm, Hezbollah-affiliated social media announced the death of Hezbollah operative Mohammad Abdallah Al Hadi, whose nom de guerre was Karbala, from Khiam.

Death announcements for Jaafar Ismail Hijazi (Left) and Mohammad Abdallah Al Hadi.

At 2:09 pm, NNA Lebanon reported that an Israeli Merkava tank entered the outskirts of Aitaroun and Maroun Al Ras in the Nabatieh Governorate’s Bint Jbeil District.

At 4:38 pm, NNA Lebanon reported that an Israeli drone targeted a motorbike in Yohmor in the Nabatieh Governorate’s Nabatieh District. The strike killed one person. Days later, Hezbollah gave a military funeral to Ahmad Mohammad Saleh, whose nom de guerre was Gharib, from Yohmor.

At 9:19 pm, NNA Lebanon reported that Israeli artillery targeted the Mahafer area on the outskirts of Aitaroun in the Nabatieh Governorate’s Bint Jbeil District with incendiary explosives.

At 10:10 pm, NNA Lebanon reported that two Israeli naval boats approached a Lebanese fishing boat off the coast of Naqoura, in the South Lebanon Governorate’s Tyre District.

At 10:19 pm, NNA Lebanon reported that Israeli artillery fired two shells on Bteishieh in the South Lebanon Governorate’s Tyre District.

July 20

At 10:19 am, NNA Lebanon reported that an Israeli drone targeted a cement factory between Yaroun and Maroun Al Ras, while another targeted the Mahafer area in Aitaroun—both in the Nabatieh Governorate’s Bint Jbeil District.

At 12:16 pm, NNA Lebanon reported that Israeli forces dropped anti-Hezbollah leaflets in Yaroun, notifying locals that the targeted cement factory was used by Hezbollah.

At 9:11 pm, NNA Lebanon reported that an Israeli quadcopter dropped an explosive near a home in Ayta Ash Shaab in the Nabatieh Governorate’s Bint Jbeil District.

David Daoud is Senior Fellow at at the Foundation for Defense of Democracies where he focuses on Israel, Hezbollah, and Lebanon affairs.