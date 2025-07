The Houthis are back at it—sinking ships, killing civilians, and holding crews hostage in the Red Sea. Bill is joined by his FDD colleagues Bridget Toomey and Bradley Bowman to unpack the details and discuss why Iran-backed proxies keep getting away with it—including how the US “ceasefire” deal may have emboldened them. Also: Where’s Europe? And why does everyone seem more afraid of offending Tehran than protecting global shipping and freedom of navigation?