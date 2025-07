From Trump’s decision to lift sanctions on Syria to whispers of folding Damascus into the Abraham Accords, Syria’s new leader, Ahmad al Sharaa—an ex–al Qaeda commander—now finds himself near the center of America’s diplomatic efforts in the region. Can a former jihadi become a US-backed peace partner? Are we seriously having this conversation again? Yes, and joining Bill to have it are his FDD colleagues David Daoud and Ahmad Sharawi.