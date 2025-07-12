Generation Jihad | Does helping Ukraine help us?

Does arming Ukraine come at the expense of our military readiness—or is it an investment in it?

Bill asks his FDD colleague and military expert Bradley Bowman to set the record straight on what it really takes for the US to defeat its enemies in the long war—and why deterring China, Russia, and Iran simultaneously is essential for American national security.

From munitions math and Pentagon priorities to strained stockpiles, the weapons we’re sending, and the weapons we’re not making fast enough, Brad covers the bases to illustrate why helping our democratic partners do damage to our enemies now is an investment in saving American lives later.

Bradley Bowman is the senior director at the Foundation for Defense of Democracies’ Center on Military and Political Power (CMPP). Bill Roggio is a Senior Fellow at the Foundation for Defense of Democracies and the Editor of FDD's Long War Journal.