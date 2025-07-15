Clashes intensify between Druze militias, Bedouin tribes, and government forces in southern Syria

Syrian Army and General Security Service personnel position themselves near Suwayda. (@Sana_gov on X)

In the last 72 hours, clashes between Syrian government forces, Druze militias, and Bedouin tribes in the Suwayda Governorate of southern Syria have resulted in 166 deaths, according to an estimate by the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights (SOHR).

The crisis began when a group of Sunni Arab Bedouin fighters intercepted a car on the Suwayda-Damascus highway and robbed its driver. In retaliation, Druze militias kidnapped several Bedouins, triggering a cycle of abductions. The situation escalated with the shelling of the Maqawes suburb in Suwayda, home to a significant Bedouin population.

Suwayda, a Druze-majority governorate, has seen a proliferation of weapons and the formation of local militias aimed at defending the Druze community. These militias have largely resisted state control, citing concerns over the radical elements within the current ruling coalition led by President Ahmad al Sharaa—a designated terrorist by the United States and the former leader of Al Qaeda’s branch in Syria.

On July 14, the Syrian Ministry of Defense issued a statement blaming the outbreak of violence on the “institutional gap” that allowed tensions to rise. It announced that it was in “coordination with the Ministry of Interior to deploy military units, establish secure corridors and end the clashes.”

The Syrian Army’s entry into Suwayda sparked fighting with militias aligned with Sheikh Hikmat al Hijri, a prominent Druze spiritual leader. His affiliated group, the Suwayda Military Council—formed in February 2025 and composed of ex-Syrian Arab Army officers—engaged in several battles with government troops.

Syrian government forces succeeded in seizing a number of villages in the Suwayda countryside, including At-Thaala, which hosts a large airbase. However, as they approached the city of Suwayda, the largest city in the governorate, the government sought a negotiated settlement with Druze leaders, urging militias to disarm and reintegrate into the state. The talks collapsed without an agreement.

On the same day, Israeli fighter jets struck multiple Syrian tanks advancing between Al Mazraah and Sami, en route to Suwayda. According to Syria TV, the strikes served as warning shots and caused no damage. Israel has long sought to prevent Syrian government forces from establishing a foothold near its borders and has expressed interest in protecting the Druze minority in southern Syria.

On July 15, the Syrian Ministry of Interior announced it would deploy forces directly into the city of Suwayda to restore security and imposed a citywide curfew. In response, the Druze Spiritual Leadership issued a statement welcoming the joint intervention by the Interior Ministry and Defense Ministry, calling on armed factions to “cooperate, refrain from resistance, and surrender their weapons.”

Despite the Druze Spiritual Leadership’s statement, Sheikh Hikmat al Hijri rejected the move and urged continued resistance against government forces. This call reignited clashes within the city. Several abuses by government troops were reported, including the shaving of a Druze sheikh’s mustache—an act widely regarded as a deep humiliation in Arab culture.

On July 15, SOHR announced that the death toll hit 166, a total including 78 individuals who were members of the Syrian security forces or Bedouin tribesmen and 88 civilians, 21 of whom SOHR estimates were “executed by Defence and Interior Ministry forces.”

In response to the entry of Syrian forces into Suwayda city, the Israel Defense Forces announced that, “following the directive of the political echelon,” it had targeted military vehicles belonging to the Syrian regime near Suwayda. Additional Israeli airstrikes were later reported to have hit General Security Service convoys operating under Syria’s Interior Ministry.

Clashes remain ongoing between government forces and fighters affiliated with Hijri and the Suwayda Military Council. Though the Syrian Army has since withdrawn from the city while leaving General Security Service units in place, reports of Druze militias retaking the suburbs around Suwayda have raised the possibility of a renewed military deployment.

Ahmad Sharawi is a research analyst at the Foundation for Defense of Democracies focused on Iranian intervention in Arab affairs and the levant.