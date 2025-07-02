2 Americans wounded in attack on Gaza aid site

Fragments of a grenade used in the attack on a GHF site. (GHF)

Terrorists injured two American veterans working at a Gaza Humanitarian Foundation (GHF) distribution site in southern Gaza on July 5. The attacks follow weeks of threats by Hamas and its affiliates that they would target the GHF and its personnel for the group’s links to Israel and the United States.

“This morning, two American workers were injured in a targeted terrorist attack during food distribution activities at SDS-3 in Khan Younis. The attack – which preliminary information indicates was carried out by two assailants who threw two grenades at the Americans – occurred at the conclusion of an otherwise successful distribution in which thousands of Gazans safely received food,” the GHF said on its website.

The GHF published images of fragments of the grenades used in the attack. The organization said the grenades were “packed with ball bearings,” which increase their lethality.

The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) said that it facilitated the evacuation of the wounded GHF personnel for further medical treatment. Both of the organization’s employees are in stable condition, according to GHF Interim Executive Director John Acree.

The United States and Israel said Hamas was responsible for the attack. Neither Hamas nor its affiliates have claimed responsibility for the assault.

“This is what happens when explicit warnings of violence are met with silence rather than condemnation from the international community,” GHF Spokesperson Chapin Fray told FDD’s The Long War Journal. “We commend the exceptionally trained and highly disciplined American security workers who, despite being attacked, did not return fire in order to protect civilians receiving aid. They are heroes.”

Previous warnings and incidents

The assault at the GHF aid site follows a string of warnings and one deadly attack by Hamas and its affiliates in recent weeks and months.

On June 11, the GHF stated that Hamas murdered eight members of its local workforce. Weeks before the murders, individuals suspected to be Hamas Arrow Unit members attempted to undermine the distribution of aid at a GHF site, a former US security official familiar with operations at the non-profit’s distribution facility told Long War Journal.

On June 25, The Daily Wire reported that Hamas had conducted surveillance on American personnel working at GHF, suggesting it was planning to attack a site.

On June 28, the GHF stated there were “credible” reports that Hamas had placed bounties on aid workers, including American personnel.

Despite the latest attack, the GHF stated that it distributed more than 1.8 million meals across three distribution sites in Gaza on July 5 and indicated that it will continue to provide assistance. On July 6, the GHF said it had distributed over 63 million meals to needy Palestinians since commencing operations on May 26.

Joe Truzman is an editor and senior research analyst at FDD's Long War Journal focused primarily on Palestinian armed groups and non-state actors in the Middle East.