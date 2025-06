Bill Roggio and Thomas Joscelyn unpack one of the most chaotic weekends in the post-9/11 war on terror: US forces’ strike on Iranian nuclear facilities, Tehran’s retaliation on CENTCOM’s forward base in Qatar, and Trump’s sudden ceasefire declaration.

Bill Roggio is a Senior Fellow at the Foundation for Defense of Democracies and the Editor of FDD's Long War Journal. Thomas Joscelyn is a Senior Fellow at the Foundation for Defense of Democracies and the Senior Editor for FDD's Long War Journal.