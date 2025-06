In a historic move following defanging efforts by the Israelis, the US dropped multiple massive ordnance penetrators (MOPs) on three nuclear facilities inside Iran this weekend. Tehran has just retaliated with strikes on the US base in Qatar. Bill Roggio and Brad Bowman discuss.

Bradley Bowman is the senior director at the Foundation for Defense of Democracies’ Center on Military and Political Power (CMPP). Bill Roggio is a Senior Fellow at the Foundation for Defense of Democracies and the Editor of FDD's Long War Journal.