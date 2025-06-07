Taliban emir decries ‘Zionist assaults and acts of oppression’ in Gaza

A banner announcing Taliban Emir Mullah Haibatullah Akhundzada’s 2025 Eid al Adha message that was posted on the group’s El Emerah website.

The emir of the Taliban denounced Israel’s military operations against Hamas and other terror groups as “Zionist assaults and acts of oppression” and said that his Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan continues to provide “unwavering support for the oppressed people of Palestine.” While Taliban Emir Mullah Haibatullah Akhundzada didn’t explicitly name Hamas, the Taliban has openly supported that terror group’s October 7, 2023 attack on Israel, praised Hamas’s leadership and its ability to withstand Israeli military operations, and used the terms “people of Palestine” and “Hamas” interchangeably.

Akhundzada’s declaration of support for Palestinians came at the end of his lengthy Eid al Adha “Congratulatory Message” to Muslims worldwide that was released by Al Emerah, the Taliban’s official website, on June 4, 2025. His message primarily focused on the need for Muslims and their leaders to “advance and ensure the success of the Shariah system,” or Islamic law.

Akhundzada’s titles are “emir al muminin” and “sheikh al Quran wal hadith,” which translate to “commander of the faithful” and “scholar of the Quran and hadith,” respectively. These titles and Akhundzada’s roles as the leader of the group that ousted the US from Afghanistan and the head of the Afghan government position him as an authoritative voice amongst some segments of the Muslim community.

“The Zionist assaults and acts of oppression against women, children, and oppressed Muslims in Gaza and other regions of Palestine continue unabated,” Akhundzada said. “These actions constitute grave crimes against humanity and severe injustice. The Islamic Emirate once again declares its unwavering support for the oppressed people of Palestine, strongly condemns all forms of aggression and tyranny committed against them, and calls for their immediate cessation.”

The Taliban has been steadfast in its support for Hamas and the “people of Palestine” since Hamas and its allies attacked southern Israel as part of Operation Al Aqsa Flood, the name Hamas gave its October 7, 2023 operation. The terrorist group killed over 1,200 Israelis and foreign nationals and took more than 250 people hostage in the attack.

For instance, in a “Weekly Comment” that was published on Al Emerah on January 15, the Taliban praised “the blessed Operation Storm of Al-Aqsa” and “the courageous fighters of Hamas.” The group also claimed that “Israel has effectively demonstrated a historic defeat by conceding to Hamas’s terms in negotiations.”

“The Afghan nation rejoices in the defeat of the occupiers and the triumph of the people and fighters of Gaza, regarding Gaza as an integral part of its identity, sharing in the joys and sorrows of its oppressed brothers,” the Taliban stated. “The occupiers, having faced humiliation for 15 months, will soon encounter the reality of total defeat, as the dreams of martyrs and leaders like Ismail Haniyeh and Yahya Sinwar come to fruition, God willing.”

While the Taliban hasn’t attached a name to its January 15 weekly comment, Al Emerah is run by the group’s Information and Culture Ministry, which is led by Taliban stalwarts Khairullah Khairkhwa and Zabihullah Mujahid, the minister and deputy minister, respectively. Al Emerah reflects the official view of the Taliban’s top leaders, including its emir.

In addition to providing moral support to Hamas, the Taliban has explored ways to provide material support to Hamas. However, this effort has proven difficult due to Israel’s isolation of the Gaza Strip during military operations. In June 2024, the foreign ministers of the Taliban and the Islamic Republic of Afghanistan discussed taking “joint action” against Israel in support of Hamas. The Taliban reportedly offered to send thousands of fighters to aid in Hamas’s fight. Presumably, they would have been deployed to Lebanon or Syria, but the support never materialized.

Bill Roggio is a Senior Fellow at the Foundation for Defense of Democracies and the Editor of FDD's Long War Journal.