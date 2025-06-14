Israel’s home front faces Iranian missile, drone attacks

Israel’s Home Front Command responds to the site of an Iranian missile impact. (IDF)

On the first day of the conflict between Israel and Iran that began early in the morning on June 13, Israel was struck by approximately 10 Iranian missiles that penetrated the country’s defenses. Three people were killed, and at least 63 were injured by missiles that struck in or near civilian apartment buildings and homes. However, the vast majority of roughly 200 missiles and drones launched by Iran during the evening of June 13 and the early hours of June 14 were intercepted by Israel’s multi-layered air defense systems.

Israel’s home front was well prepared for the conflict with Iran after being at war for over 600 days in the wake of Hamas’s attack on Israel on October 7, 2023. Hamas has fired thousands of missiles at Israel, and most of the country has been affected by long-range missile fire from Hezbollah in Lebanon, the Iranian-backed Houthis in Yemen, and previous attacks from Iran. While the missile fire from Hezbollah and Hamas has decreased to near-zero, the Houthis continue to launch several ballistic missiles at Israel each week.

Israelis were awakened to news of the attack on Iran on June 13. As Israel began its surprise attack, the nationwide system of sirens sounded across the country just before three in the morning. The sirens were followed by texts titled “extreme alert” that were sent to phones, warning Israel’s roughly 10 million people to be close to bomb shelters or safe spaces. These alerts are part of a multi-layered warning system that aims to give individuals several minutes to reach appropriate cover.

Israel’s Home Front Command canceled schools, forbid public gatherings, and restricted most workplaces in Israel from operating in all but essential services. Most homes either have a shelter in the form of a reinforced room or access to a basement shelter that serves a group of apartments. Schools, public buildings, and other structures that accommodate many people usually have a shelter. Flights have been canceled at Israel’s airports due to the conflict.

Iran has carried out ballistic missile attacks on Israel in the past, providing Israel’s Home Front Command and Israel’s air defenses with a sense of Tehran’s capabilities. On April 13, 2024, Iran launched hundreds of ballistic missiles, cruise missiles, and drones at Israel. It followed this attack with a large ballistic missile attack in October when it launched an estimated 200 projectiles at Israel. During those attacks, many of Iran’s missiles targeted an Israeli military airbase in the Negev. However, the latest attacks on June 13–14 appear to have largely targeted Tel Aviv and surrounding areas.

The Iranian missile salvos at Israel on June 13 began just after nine in the evening. A second salvo occurred between 9:30 and 9:45 pm, with a third wave taking place after one in the morning. A fourth salvo targeted Israel at around five in the morning. Some Israeli reports referred to this as a fifth missile salvo, a total that appears to count one of the other salvos as two distinct events. These missile attacks were followed by a number of drone attacks targeting southern Israel in the morning hours of June 14. In addition, there were alerts in northern Israel warning of missile attacks.

Three areas in central Israel were impacted by missiles that penetrated Israel’s air defenses. Several struck near Tel Aviv, including impacts recorded in Ramat Gan and Rishon LeTzion. First responders and soldiers from Israel’s Home Front Command helped evacuate people and secure the scenes of destruction. At the site of one impact in Tel Aviv, an officer from the Home Front Command noted, “The building you see behind me was almost completely destroyed, but thanks to civilians following the guidelines, there are relatively few injuries, all minor, considering the massive destruction.”

At least 14 firefighting crews actively responded to the affected areas. The IDF has asked people not to “publish and share the locations and footage of hits,” warning that “the enemy monitors this footage to improve its impact capabilities.” Therefore, not all the sites of impact in Israel have been confirmed by authorities.

Over the years, Israel has constantly changed and improved its system of alerts due to evolving threats. Ynet noted that the IDF now uses a four-stage system, alerting people as many as 15–30 minutes before missiles arrive. Israel’s air defenses consist of the long-range Arrow system, which can intercept exoatmospheric threats, such as ballistic missiles. The Arrow system has been improved over the years, and Arrow 2 and 3 versions are now operational. In addition, Israel has the David’s Sling air defense system, which is a medium-range interceptor similar to the Patriot system used by the US.

Shorter-range threats are confronted by the Iron Dome system, which can down rockets, cruise missiles, drones, mortars, and other threats. Israel has added new laser air defenses to its arsenal in the last year. The US has also supported Israel with Patriots and the Terminal High Altitude Air Defense system (THAAD). Both have been used to bolster Israel’s defenses in the past.

In addition, the US Navy has sent the USS Thomas Hudner, an Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer, and other naval assets to help defend Israel against Iranian attacks. Israel has also used aircraft and naval ships to down threats. The IDF released footage of a drone being downed by an Israeli naval vessel.

