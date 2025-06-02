Israeli Operations in Lebanon against Hezbollah: May 26–June 1, 2025



The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) conducted numerous operations throughout Lebanon against Hezbollah between May 26 and June 1, 2025. The IDF’s activities were some of the most intense since the onset of the Israel-Lebanon ceasefire on November 27, 2024. They included several targeted assassinations and airstrikes on Hezbollah infrastructure throughout Lebanon.

The IDF conducted operations in 23 Lebanese locales during the week, some more than once. Israeli forces operated both north and south of the Litani River, reaching as far north as Shmistar and Brital, slightly south of Baalbek. Nineteen areas were hit by airstrikes, three by artillery, six experienced ground actions, and flares were fired over one area.

Israeli operations in northern Lebanon between May 26 and June 1, 2025. Lighter blue: Israeli airstrikes. Orange: Reference point. (Google Earth annotated by LWJ)

Israeli operations in southern Lebanon between May 26 and June 1, 2025. Green: Israeli outposts. Red: Israeli ground operations. Dark Gray: Israeli artillery attacks. Lighter Gray: Israeli smokescreens. Lighter blue: Israeli airstrikes. Purple: Israeli flares. Red: Israeli ground operations. Orange: Reference points. Darker blue: Partial course of the Litani River. (Google Earth annotated by LWJ)

Baalbek-Hermel Governorate

Baalbek District: Brital, and Shmistar

Nabatieh Governorate

Bint Jbeil District : Ayta Ash Shaab, Ayta Ash Shaab-Debl, Beit Lif, Ramyeh, Salhani, and Yater

: Ayta Ash Shaab, Ayta Ash Shaab-Debl, Beit Lif, Ramyeh, Salhani, and Yater Marjayoun District : Ain Arab Marjayoun, Blida, Marjayoun, Meiss Al Jabal, Kfar Kela, and Wazzani

: Ain Arab Marjayoun, Blida, Marjayoun, Meiss Al Jabal, Kfar Kela, and Wazzani Nabatieh: Arnoun, Deir Al Zahrani, Kfar Fila-Sarba-Ain Qana/Wadi Al Safa, and Nabatieh Al Fawqa

South Lebanon Governorate

Jezzine District: Jezzine, Kfar Houna, and Rihan

Jezzine, Kfar Houna, and Rihan Saida District: Baysariyeh and Qaaqaaiyat Al Snoubar

Baysariyeh and Qaaqaaiyat Al Snoubar Tyre District: Abbassiyeh

Casualties

Total casualties from Israeli operations in Lebanon included six people killed, five of them Hezbollah operatives and one Amal Movement operative, and five people wounded.

May 26, 2025: Two unidentified people were wounded.

Two unidentified people were wounded. May 27, 2025: One Hezbollah commander was killed.

One Hezbollah commander was killed. May 28, 2025: One unidentified person was wounded.

One unidentified person was wounded. May 29, 2025: One Hezbollah and one Amal operative were killed; one unidentified person was wounded.

One Hezbollah and one Amal operative were killed; one unidentified person was wounded. May 30, 2025: No casualties were reported.

No casualties were reported. May 31, 2025: One Hezbollah operative was killed.

One Hezbollah operative was killed. June 1, 2025: Two Hezbollah operatives were killed, and one Hezbollah operative was wounded.

Chronology of Israeli Operations against Hezbollah, May 26-June 1, 2025

May 26

NNA Lebanon reported that at around 2:00 am, an Israeli drone targeted a motorbike with two missiles in Beit Lif in the Nabatieh Governorate’s Bint Jbeil District and wounded its unidentified rider.

At 4:01 pm, NNA Lebanon reported that Israeli jets conducted three airstrikes on the Seraj area in the Baalbek-Hermel Governorate’s Baalbek District.

At 8:34 pm, NNA Lebanon reported that an Israeli drone dropped a stun grenade in Ramyeh in the Nabatieh Governorate’s Bint Jbeil District, wounding one unidentified person.

At 10:16 pm, NNA Lebanon reported that Israeli troops, accompanied by two bulldozers, entered Kroum Al Mrah on the eastern outskirts of Meiss Al Jabal in the Nabatieh Governorate’s Marjayoun District. They conducted excavations to build an embankment that is dozens of meters long and two meters deep between Kroum Al Mrah and Khallet Al Maghara. The area is located just over the Blue Line and between the IDF’s Tel Al Aoueidah and Tel Al Aziyeh outposts in southern Lebanon. The excavation efforts lasted overnight, after which Lebanese media reported the LAF moved in to undo the IDF’s actions.

May 27

At 9:35 pm, NNA Lebanon reported that an Israeli airstrike on a motorbike in Yater in the Nabatieh Governorate’s Bint Jbeil District killed one person. Hezbollah-affiliated social media later announced the death of Hezbollah operative Nabil Mohammad Balaghi, whose nom de guerre was Alaa, from Yater. The IDF subsequently acknowledged assassinating Balaghi, identifying him as “the commander of Hezbollah’s Yater complex,” who oversaw operations against Israel during the recent war and “launched attempts to rebuild the complex” after the November 27 ceasefire.

Death announcement of Nabil Mohammad Balaghi. (Balagh Media Telegram)

May 28

At 6:30 am, NNA Lebanon reported that Israeli troops, likely positioned in the Tel Hamames outpost in south Lebanon, directed significant gunfire toward the valley of Marjayoun in the Nabatieh Governorate’s Marjayoun District.

At 12:12 pm, NNA Lebanon reported that an Israeli drone dropped a stun grenade in Kfar Kela in the Nabatieh Governorate’s Marjayoun District.

At 12:55 pm, NNA Lebanon reported that an Israeli airstrike targeted a vehicle on the main road in Abbassiyeh in the South Lebanon Governorate’s Tyre District. The strike wounded one person.

At 10:38 pm, NNA Lebanon reported that Israeli ground troops, accompanied by a bulldozer, entered eastern Blida in the Nabatieh Governorate’s Marjayoun District, stopping approximately 200 meters from an LAF post.

May 29

At 12:06 am, NNA Lebanon reported that Israeli forces fired flares over Wazzani in the Nabatieh Governorate’s Marjayoun District.

At 1:44 pm, NNA Lebanon reported that an Israeli airstrike targeted a motorbike in the Ali Al Taher Forest in Nabatieh Al Fawqa in the Nabatieh Governorate’s Nabatieh District. NNA Lebanon said the strike killed municipality worker Mahmoud Hussain Atwi as he was heading to the local well to turn on water for nearby houses. At 3:09 pm, the IDF released a statement claiming it had killed a Hezbollah terrorist “near the Beaufort Range in south Lebanon,” who it says was “acting to restore a Hezbollah site used to operate its fire and defense array.” The IDF said it had “targeted the site several times over the past weeks” and stressed that activity at the site “constituted a blatant violation of the understandings between Israel and Lebanon.” Hezbollah did not issue an official death announcement for Atwi or grant him an official funeral, but its affiliated Al Akhbar news described him as “combining jihad against the [Israeli] enemy with the struggle to earn his lawful daily bread. He was at the forefront of the nationalist resistance fighters who clashed with the Israeli enemy in Marjayoun, engaging them and following in the footsteps of his martyr brother Mustafa.”

Mahmoud Hussain Atwi.

At 4:36 pm, NNA Lebanon reported that an Israeli drone dropped a stun grenade in Beit Lif in the Nabatieh Governorate’s Bint Jbeil District, wounding one person.

At 5:31 pm, NNA Lebanon reported that Israeli artillery targeted Ain Arab Marjayoun and Wazzani in the Nabatieh Governorate’s Marjayoun District.

At 7:10 pm, NNA Lebanon reported that Israeli troops directed gunfire at Kfar Kela in the Nabatieh Governorate’s Marjayoun District, killing one person, later identified as local resident Khodor Redha Faqih. Faqih was identified as a medic and operative in the Amal Movement’s Resala Organization.

Death announcement of Khodor Redha Faqih (Left) and Faqih’s official Amal Movement funeral.

At 7:43 pm, NNA Lebanon reported that Israeli artillery fired three shells at Wadi Muzlem in the Nabatieh Governorate’s Bint Jbeil District.

At 8:44 pm, NNA Lebanon reported that three Israeli airstrikes targeted an area near Jezzine in the South Lebanon Governorate’s Jezzine District.

At 8:49 pm, NNA Lebanon reported that an Israeli drone targeted the area of Al Salhani on the outskirts of Ramyeh in the Nabatieh Governorate’s Bint Jbeil District. Another airstrike reportedly targeted Baysariyeh in the South Lebanon Governorate’s Saida District.

At 9:02 pm, NNA Lebanon reported an Israeli airstrike on Ras Mazeh in the Nabatieh Governorate’s Nabatieh District.

At 9:09 pm, NNA Lebanon reported an Israeli airstrike in Qaaqaaiyat Al Snoubar in the South Lebanon Governorate’s Saida District.

At 9:17 pm, NNA Lebanon reported an Israeli airstrike on Rihan and another on Jabbour in Kfar Houna in the South Lebanon Governorate’s Jezzine District.

At 11:25 pm, NNA Lebanon reported an Israeli airstrike on Bnaafoul in the South Lebanon Governorate’s Saida District.

At 11:43 pm, the IDF released a statement saying it had targeted several Hezbollah sites throughout south Lebanon, including “terrorist infrastructure containing weapons in the area of Sidon, where Hezbollah’s reestablishment attempts were identified,” while noting it had “struck the site in the past.” The IDF also said it hit “Hezbollah military sites containing rocket and missile launchers, where additional reestablishment attempts by Hezbollah were identified.”

May 30

NNA Lebanon reported that just past midnight, Israeli jets launched four consecutive airstrikes on Shmistar in the Baalbek-Hermel Governorate’s Baalbek District. The IDF released a statement at 1:25 pm, saying it had “attacked terrorist infrastructure belonging to Hezbollah housing weapons” after “efforts by Hezbollah to rebuild the site had been recently detected,” noting that “the site had been attacked by the IDF in the past.”

At 7:20 pm, NNA Lebanon and other Lebanese media outlets reported that Israeli troops distributed flyers in Ayta Ash Shaab in the Nabatieh Governorate’s Bint Jbeil District, warning residents that a war-damaged building used for providing special education lessons to mentally handicapped individuals had been used by Hezbollah for military purposes. The message also warned residents against any future cooperation with the group. NNA Lebanon, which is Lebanon’s state-run official news agency, described these flyers as “inciting against the Resistance.”

At 8:19 pm, NNA Lebanon reported that Israeli ground troops, accompanied by a bulldozer, entered the eastern banks of the Wazzani River in the Nabatieh Governorate’s Marjayoun District, while Israeli soldiers positioned at the Tel Hamames outpost in south Lebanon directed gunfire north toward the valley of Marjayoun. At 9:04 pm, NNA Lebanon reported that the Israeli force withdrew after digging a trench in the area.

May 31

At 8:13 am, NNA Lebanon reported that an Israeli drone targeted a vehicle in Deir Al Zahrani in the Nabatieh Governorate’s Nabatieh District, killing 33-year-old Mohammad Ali Jammoul. NNA’s reporting sought to portray Jammoul as an innocent civilian, saying he was killed while “heading from his house, as was his custom every dawn, to pray in the mosque of his hometown of Deir Al Zahrani.” However, at 10:26 am, the IDF released a statement saying it had targeted and killed Jammoul near Deir Al Zahrani and describing him as “the commander of Hezbollah’s rocket and missile array in the Shqif sector.” The IDF claimed that during the recent Hezbollah-Israel war, Jammoul had “advanced several attacks against the Israeli Homefront and IDF troops, and in the recent period” after the November 27, 2024 Israel-Lebanon ceasefire deal, “he was involved in attempts to rebuild Hezbollah’s infrastructure in the area.” The IDF’s statement concluded by describing Jammoul’s efforts as a “flagrant violation of the understandings between Israel and Lebanon.” Hezbollah-affiliated social media accounts later admitted Jammoul was a Hezbollah operative, whose nom de guerre was Al Sayyed Abu Saleh, describing him as a “mujahid martyr.” Hezbollah also gave Jammoul an official funeral.

Mohammad Ali Jammoul’s death announcement (Left) and funeral.

June 1

At 10:29 am, NNA Lebanon reported that an Israeli drone dropped a stun explosive in Ramyeh in the Nabatieh Governorate’s Bint Jbeil District.

At 11:17 am, NNA Lebanon reported that an Israeli drone targeted a vehicle in Beit Lif in the Nabatieh Governorate’s Bint Jbeil District. The strike wounded one unidentified person. The target of the strike was Hezbollah operative Amine Zaghlout, who survived.

At 11:55 am, NNA Lebanon reported that an Israeli drone targeted a motorbike in Arnoun in the Nabatieh Governorate’s Nabatieh District. The strike killed one person. Hezbollah-affiliated social media later announced the death of Hezbollah operative Ahmad Mohammad Qatebi, whose nom de guerre was Abu Ali, from Arnoun. At 2:24 pm, the IDF released a statement claiming Qatebi’s assassination, describing him as a “terrorist in Hezbollah’s anti-tank array.”

At 6:45 pm, NNA Lebanon reported that an Israeli drone targeted a vehicle on the road between Ayta Ash Shaab and Debl in the Nabatieh Governorate’s Bint Jbeil District. The strike killed one person. Hezbollah-affiliated social media later announced the death of Hezbollah operative Mohammad Ali Srour, whose nom de guerre was Kayan, from Ayta Ash Shaab. At 10:47 pm, the IDF released a statement claiming Srour’s assassination, describing him as “a terrorist in Hezbollah’s artillery array.”

Death announcements for Ahmad Mohammad Qatebi (left) and Mohammad Ali Sour. (Balagh Media on Telegram)

David Daoud is Senior Fellow at at the Foundation for Defense of Democracies where he focuses on Israel, Hezbollah, and Lebanon affairs.