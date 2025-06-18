Israeli operations in Lebanon against Hezbollah: June 9–June 15, 2025



The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) conducted numerous activities and operations throughout Lebanon against Hezbollah between June 9 and June 15. The IDF’s operations this week were relatively mild compared to previous weeks. They were concentrated in south Lebanon, both north and south of the Litani River, and included several targeted killings. The pace of operations dropped precipitously after June 12, 2025, when Israel launched Operation Rising Lion in Iran.

The IDF conducted operations in 16 Lebanese locales during the week, some more than once. Fourteen areas were hit by airstrikes or other aerial activity, two were struck by mortar rounds, eight experienced ground actions, and flares were fired over one area.





Israeli operations in Lebanon between June 9 and June 15, 2025. Green: Israeli outposts. Red: Israeli ground operations. Dark Gray: Israeli artillery attacks. Lighter Gray: Israeli smokescreens. Lighter blue: Israeli airstrikes. Purple: Israeli flares. Red: Israeli ground operations. Black: Israeli naval operations. Yellow: Leaflets. Lighter green: Mortar strikes. Orange: Reference points. Darker blue: Partial course of the Litani River. (Google Earth annotated by LWJ)

Nabatieh Governorate

Bint Jbeil District : Ramyeh and Rmeish

: Ramyeh and Rmeish Hasbaya: Shebaa

Shebaa Marjayoun District : Ain Arab-Wazzani, Houla-Markaba, Houra, Khiam, Marjayoun, and Meiss al Jabal

: Ain Arab-Wazzani, Houla-Markaba, Houra, Khiam, Marjayoun, and Meiss al Jabal Nabatieh: Nabatieh al Fawqa and Wadi Numeiriyah-Zefta

South Lebanon Governorate

Tyre District: Naqoura

Naqoura Jezzine District: Aiyshiyyeh, Rihan-Sujod, and Zaghrine

Aiyshiyyeh, Rihan-Sujod, and Zaghrine Sidon District: Tebna

Casualties

Total casualties from Israeli operations in Lebanon included four people killed, at least three of whom were Hezbollah operatives or linked to the group, and nine unidentified people wounded.

June 9, 2025: One Hezbollah operative was killed, two other Hezbollah-linked operatives were killed, and one individual was wounded.

One Hezbollah operative was killed, two other Hezbollah-linked operatives were killed, and one individual was wounded. June 10, 2025: No casualties were reported.

No casualties were reported. June 11, 2025: No casualties were reported.

No casualties were reported. June 12, 2025: One individual was killed, and one individual was wounded.

One individual was killed, and one individual was wounded. June 13, 2025: Seven unidentified individuals were wounded.

Seven unidentified individuals were wounded. June 14, 2025: No casualties were reported.

No casualties were reported. June 15, 2025: No casualties were reported.

Chronology of Israeli operations against Hezbollah, June 9–June 15, 2025

June 9

At 9:13 am, NNA Lebanon reported that Israeli troops positioned at the Tel Hamames outpost in south Lebanon directed gunfire toward Marjayoun’s valley in the Nabatieh Governorate’s Marjayoun District.

At 1:03 pm, NNA Lebanon reported that Israeli quadcopters dropped explosives in Naqoura in the South Lebanon Governorate’s Tyre District and another in Ramyeh in the Nabatieh Governorate’s Bint Jbeil District.

At 3:13 pm, NNA Lebanon reported that Israeli troops were conducting excavation activities near a new position at the Abbad junction between Markaba and Houla in the Nabatieh Governorate’s Marjayoun District.

At 3:35 pm, NNA Lebanon reported that Israeli troops positioned in Tel Hamames directed gunfire toward a pick-up truck on the Ain Arab-Wazzani Road in the Nabatiyeh Governorate’s Marjayoun District. The unidentified driver was unharmed.

At 5:10 pm, an Israeli drone targeted a vehicle on the Wadi Numeiriyah-Zefta Road in the Nabatieh Governorate’s Nabatieh District. The strike killed one person, who Lebanese media and social media accounts claimed was Hezbollah member Hassan Hijazi.

At 8:27 pm, NNA Lebanon reported that an Israeli drone conducted an airstrike in the Janaam area of Shebaa in the Nabatieh Governorate’s Hasbaya District. The strike killed two Lebanese nationals, initially only identified as a father and son from the Kanaan family, and wounded a second son. Lebanese social media later identified the fatalities as Wael Mohammad Kanaan, a Lebanese Armed Forces (LAF) soldier, and his father, Mohammad Kanaan. The wounded son was identified as Hadi Mohammad Kanaan. A later IDF statement claimed that the father and son duo were actually “a Hezbollah operative and […] an operative in the Lebanese [Resistance] Brigades,” which acts as a Hezbollah auxiliary force. The statement said the two were “handling weapons used by Hezbollah for terrorist purposes and for monitoring IDF soldiers in the area,” stressing that their activities “blatant[ly] violat[ed] the understandings between Israel and Lebanon.”

Mohammad Kanaan (L) and Wael Mohammad Kanaan (R). (BintJbeil.Org on Telegram)

June 10

At 11:34 pm, NNA Lebanon reported that Israeli troops, accompanied by two APCs and an armored bulldozer, crossed the technical fence and went over the Blue Line in the area of Kroum Al Mrah, east of Meiss Al Jabal, in the Nabatieh Governorate’s Marjayoun District.

June 11

At 8:11 am, NNA Lebanon reported that a force of over 50 Israeli soldiers, accompanied by two bulldozers, crossed the Blue Line into the Bir Shoeib area in the Nabatieh Governorate’s Marjayoun District. The Israeli force was conducting excavations in a location where the LAF had undone previous efforts.

At 3:27 pm, NNA Lebanon reported that a force of Israeli infantry entered the southeastern part of Kfar Kila in the Nabatieh Governorate’s Marjayoun District.

At 6:41 pm, NNA Lebanon reported that an Israeli drone targeted a vehicle in a house’s courtyard in Beit Lif in the Nabatieh Governorate’s Bint Jbeil District, killing one person and wounding three others, including a child—identified by pro-Hezbollah Lebanese social media users as Zeinab Hamad Hmeid. At 10:55 pm, Hezbollah-affiliated social media announced the funeral of Ibrahim Ali Malek, whose nom de guerre was Ali Al Karrar, from Beit Lif. At 11:05 pm, the IDF released a statement identifying the fatality as an operative in Hezbollah’s Radwan Force commando unit.

At 10:14 pm, NNA Lebanon reported that an Israeli drone dropped two explosives on a house in the eastern neighborhood of Ayta Ash Shaab in the Nabatieh Governorate’s Bint Jbeil District.

At 11:10 pm, NNA Lebanon reported that an Israeli quadcopter dropped five explosives on a livestock farm in Ramyeh in the Nabatieh Governorate’s Bint Jbeil District.

Funeral announcement of Ibrahim Ali Malek. (Balagh Media on Telegram)

June 12

At 3:23 pm, NNA Lebanon reported that an Israeli drone targeted a motorbike on the outskirts of Deir Seryan in the Nabatieh Governorate’s Marjayoun District. The strike wounded one unidentified person.

At 9:06 pm, NNA Lebanon reported that an Israeli drone targeted a motorbike on the Nabatieh Al Fawqa Road in the Nabatieh Governorate’s Nabatieh District. The strike killed one person, later identified as Mohammad Qassem Al Ajami.

At 10:20 pm, NNA Lebanon reported two Israeli airstrikes on Zaghrine, near Mount Rihan, in the South Lebanon Governorate’s Jezzine District.

At 10:29 pm, NNA Lebanon reported an Israeli airstrike on Tebna, near Baisariyeh, in the South Lebanon Governorate’s Sidon District.

At 10:40 pm, NNA Lebanon reported a second Israeli airstrike in Tebna.

At 10:41 pm, NNA Lebanon reported an Israeli airstrike on Aiyshiyyeh in the South Lebanon Governorate’s Jezzine District.

At 11:06 pm, NNA Lebanon reported a third Israeli airstrike on Tebna.

At 11:31 pm, NNA Lebanon reported that Israeli troops fired three mortar rounds at Wadi Asafir in Khiam in the Nabatieh Governorate’s Marjayoun District.

At 11:52 pm, NNA Lebanon reported a string of Israeli airstrikes between Rihan and Sujod in the South Lebanon Governorate’s Jezzine District.

June 13

AT 10:08 am, NNA Lebanon reported that an Israeli drone dropped an explosive near a fishing boat off the coast of Naqoura in the South Lebanon Governorate’s Tyre District.

June 14

At 9:44 pm, NNA Lebanon reported that an Israeli quadcopter dropped a stun explosive in Kfar Kela in the Nabatieh Governorate’s Marjayoun District.

At 10:09 pm, NNA Lebanon reported that an Israeli quadcopter dropped another stun explosive in Houra in the Nabatieh Governorate’s Marjayoun District.

At 3:44 pm, NNA Lebanon reported an Israeli airstrike in Beit Lif in the Nabatieh Governorate’s Bint Jbeil District. The strike wounded seven people.

At 9:38 pm, NNA Lebanon reported that Israeli troops fired flares over Ayta Ash Shaab in the Nabatieh Governorate’s Bint Jbeil District.

June 15

At 12:21 pm, NNA Lebanon reported that Israeli troops directed gunfire toward Wadi Qatamoun, east of Rmeish, in the Nabatieh Governorate’s Bint Jbeil District.

At 9:00 pm, NNA Lebanon reported that Israeli troops directed heavy-caliber gunfire towards Naqoura in the South Lebanon Governorate’s Tyre District.

At 10:02 pm, NNA Lebanon reported that Israeli troops fired several mortar rounds at the outskirts of Ayta Ash Shaab in the Nabatieh Governorate’s Bint Jbeil District.

David Daoud is Senior Fellow at at the Foundation for Defense of Democracies where he focuses on Israel, Hezbollah, and Lebanon affairs.