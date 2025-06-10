Israeli operations in Lebanon against Hezbollah: June 2–June 8, 2025



The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) conducted numerous activities throughout Lebanon against Hezbollah between June 2 and June 8. The IDF’s operations last week included the broadest and most intense Israeli strikes in the Dahiyeh suburbs of Beirut since the November 27, 2024 ceasefire, targeting alleged Hezbollah drone production and storage facilities.

The IDF conducted operations in 18 Lebanese locales during the week, some more than once. Thirteen areas were hit by airstrikes or other aerial activity, two were struck by artillery, five experienced ground actions, flares were fired over one location, and warning pamphlets were dropped in one area.

Israeli operations around Beirut between June 2 and June 8, 2025. Orange: Reference points. Lighter blue: Israeli airstrikes. Tan: Alleged Hezbollah site inspected by the Lebanese Armed Forces (LAF). (Google Earth annotated by LWJ)

Israeli operations in southern Lebanon between June 2 and June 8, 2025. Green: Israeli outposts. Red: Israeli ground operations. Dark gray: Israeli artillery attacks. Lighter gray: Israeli smokescreens. Lighter blue: Israeli airstrikes. Purple: Israeli flares. Red: Israeli ground operations. Black: Israeli naval operations. Yellow: Leaflets. Orange: Reference points. Darker blue: Partial course of the Litani River. (Google Earth annotated by LWJ)

Mount Lebanon Governorate

Baabda District: Burj Al Barajneh, Hadath, and Haret Hreik

Nabatieh Governorate

Bint Jbeil District : Ayta Ash Shaab, Burj Qalawiyeh, Ramyeh, Rmeish, and Yaroun

: Ayta Ash Shaab, Burj Qalawiyeh, Ramyeh, Rmeish, and Yaroun Hasbaya: Shebaa

Shebaa Marjayoun District : Houla, Houla-Markaba, Kfar Kela, Meiss Al Jabal, Tallousseh, and Wazzani

: Houla, Houla-Markaba, Kfar Kela, Meiss Al Jabal, Tallousseh, and Wazzani Nabatieh: Ain Qana

South Lebanon Governorate

Tyre District: Naqoura and Shehabiyeh

Casualties

Total casualties from Israeli operations in Lebanon included one person who was connected to Hezbollah killed and at least six unidentified people wounded.

June 2, 2025: No casualties were reported.

No casualties were reported. June 3, 2025: No casualties were reported.

No casualties were reported. June 4, 2025: No casualties were reported.

No casualties were reported. June 5, 2025: Four unidentified people were wounded.

Four unidentified people were wounded. June 6, 2025: No casualties were reported.

No casualties were reported. June 7, 2025: No casualties were reported.

No casualties were reported. June 8, 2025: One Hezbollah-connected individual was killed, and at least two were wounded.

Chronology of Israeli operations against Hezbollah, June 2–8, 2025

June 2

At 12:06 pm, NNA Lebanon reported that an Israeli drone dropped a stun explosive in Ayta Ash Shaab while another did the same in Ramyeh, both towns located in the Nabatieh Governorate’s Bint Jbeil District.

At 6:00 pm, NNA Lebanon reported that Israeli troops directed gunfire toward the outskirts of the village of Shebaa in the Nabatieh Governorate’s Hasbaya District.

June 3

At 6:59 pm, NNA Lebanon reported that an Israeli quadcopter dropped an explosive in Ayta Ash Shaab in the Nabatieh Governorate’s Bint Jbeil District.

At 8:59 pm, NNA Lebanon reported that Israeli troops fired flares over Ayta Ash Shaab while directing medium-caliber gunfire at the village and its surrounding areas from positions on the Israeli side of the Blue Line.

June 4

At 1:26 pm, NNA Lebanon reported that an Israeli drone dropped leaflets in the village of Yaroun in the Nabatieh Governorate’s Bint Jbeil District, warning former mukhtarMohammad Abbas Shahine against cooperating with Hezbollah or its “Wa Taawanu” (And Cooperate) NGO.

A leaflet dropped by Israeli forces in Yaroun.

At 3:10 pm, NNA Lebanon and Al Jadeed reported that Israeli boats entered Lebanese territorial waters, interdicted a fishing boat off the coast of Naqoura in the South Lebanon Governorate’s Tyre District, detained one of the fishermen, Ali Fneich from Maaroub, and took him back to Israel. Israeli naval forces temporarily detained but later released Fneish’s companion, Aboudi Ajami, who was aboard a second boat. Fneich’s Facebook account revealed strong pro-Hezbollah leanings, if not an affiliation with the group, and he has familial ties to fallen Hezbollah fighters like Ali Mohammad Fneich, also from Maaroub, whose death was announced by the group on December 24, 2024.

Ali Fneich (left), and a picture of Fneich and his friends holding a Hezbollah flag underwater that was posted to his Facebook page.

At 6:51 pm, NNA Lebanon reported that an Israeli quadcopter dropped explosives near a bulldozer clearing debris in the Sultani neighborhood of Yaroun in the Nabatieh Governorate’s Bint Jbeil District before disabling it with a missile.

June 5

At 8:05 am, NNA Lebanon reported that Israeli troops dug a trench and raised earthen embankments in Meiss Al Jabal in the Nabatieh Governorate’s Marjayoun District.

At 10:19 am, NNA Lebanon reported that an Israeli drone targeted a vehicle in Burj Qalawiyeh in the Nabatieh Governorate’s Bint Jbeil District. The strike wounded one unidentified person.

At an unspecified time in the afternoon, the Lebanese Armed Forces (LAF) claimed to have received notice from the Israelis, through the Israel-Lebanon ceasefire oversight committee, of a suspected Hezbollah installation in the Mrayjeh-Laylaki neighborhood of Dahiyeh, Beirut. The LAF claimed it sent a unit to inspect the site, documented the absence of any military equipment or installations, and forwarded its evidence to the oversight committee.

At 2:36 pm, NNA Lebanon reported that Israeli artillery targeted the western outskirts of Wazzani in the Nabatieh Governorate’s Marjayoun District.

At 3:44 pm, NNA Lebanon reported that an Israeli Merkava tank opened fire on the forests of Yaroun in the Nabatieh Governorate’s Bint Jbeil District.

At 8:28 pm, NNA Lebanon reported that an Israeli drone dropped a stun explosive near a house in Tallouseh in the Nabatieh Governorate’s Marjayoun District.

At 8:36 pm, IDF Arabic Language Spokesman Avichay Adraee warned residents of Dahiyeh’s Hadath, Haret Hreik, and Burj Al Barajneh neighborhoods of impending strikes on four buildings housing underground Hezbollah drone production and storage facilities. The IDF conducted warning airstrikes in the area between 9:23 pm and 9:49 pm. From 10:15 pm until 11:39 pm, the IDF launched a series of airstrikes—reportedly 15 from drones and six from fighter jets—on the buildings.

At 10:32 pm, IDF Arabic Language Spokesman Avichay Adraee warned residents of Ain Qana in the Nabatieh Governorate’s Nabatieh District of impending airstrikes on two buildings housing Hezbollah drone production facilities. At 11:44 pm, NNA Lebanon reported that an Israeli drone targeted the highlighted buildings in Ain Qana and conducted a follow-up airstrike at 11:57 pm. The Israeli strikes reportedly wounded three unidentified people.

June 6

At 2:28 pm, NNA Lebanon reported that an Israeli drone dropped a stun explosive on a house in Kfar Kela in the Nabatieh Governorate’s Marjayoun District.

At 6:20 pm, NNA Lebanon reported that Israeli troops directed gunfire at the outskirts of Rmeish and Ayta Ash Shaab in the Nabatieh Governorate’s Bint Jbeil District.

June 7

At 3:07 pm, NNA Lebanon reported that an Israeli drone dropped a stun explosive on the outskirts of Houla in the Nabatieh Governorate’s Marjayoun District, wounding two unidentified people.

At 3:29 pm, NNA Lebanon reported that an Israeli drone dropped a second stun explosive between Houla and Markaba in the Nabatieh Governorate’s Marjayoun District.

At 11:20 pm, NNA Lebanon reported that IDF troops positioned near the Israeli community of Shtula directed heavy-caliber gunfire toward the southern outskirts of Ayta Ash Shaab.

June 8

At 1:44 pm, NNA Lebanon reported that an Israeli drone targeted a motorbike with two missiles on a road between Shehabiyeh and Kfar Dounine. The strike killed one person and reportedly wounded several others whose identity was not specified. Initial claims by pro-Hezbollah social media accounts indicated the fatality was Ali Shafiq Qanso from Shehabiyeh. The anti-Hezbollah outlet Janoubia claimed “the martyr” Qanso and a companion were targeted on the motorbike “while carrying out construction work near one of the houses” near the Shehabiyeh-Kfar Dounine road. Three of Qanso’s brothers were Hezbollah fighters: Hassan Shafiq Qanso, whose nom de guerre was Haidar; Mohammad Shafiq Qanso, who was killed by an Israeli airstrike on Shehabiyeh on October 27, 2024; and Musa Shafiq Qanso, whose nom de guerre was Salah and was killed by Israel on February 16, 2025.

At 6:48 pm, Lebanese media outlets reported that LAF troops began inspecting an alleged Hezbollah site in the Mrayjeh-Laylaki neighborhood of Dahiyeh at the behest of the ceasefire oversight committee to avoid an Israeli strike on the area. The LAF’s inspection reportedly concluded by 8:31 pm.

At 10:12 pm, NNA Lebanon reported that Israeli troops positioned near Shtula directed gunfire toward the outskirts of Ayta Ash Shaab in the Nabatieh Governorate’s Marjayoun District.

