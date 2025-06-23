Israeli operations in Lebanon against Hezbollah: June 16–22, 2025



The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) conducted numerous operations throughout Lebanon against Hezbollah between June 16 and June 22. The IDF’s activities last week were concentrated in south Lebanon, mainly south of the Litani River. Israel conducted several targeted killings against Hezbollah personnel and aerial and seaborne strikes on the group’s assets.

The IDF conducted operations in 12 Lebanese locales during the week, some more than once. Ten areas experienced airstrikes or other aerial activity, four witnessed ground activity, flares were fired over one location, one locale was struck with mortars, and another experienced a naval operation.





Israeli operations in Lebanon between June 16 and June 22, 2025. Green: Israeli outposts. Red: Israeli ground operations. Dark Gray: Israeli artillery attacks. Lighter Gray: Israeli smokescreens. Lighter blue: Israeli airstrikes. Purple: Israeli flares. Red: Israeli ground operations. Black: Israeli naval operations. Yellow: Leaflets. Lighter green: mortar strikes. Orange: Reference points. Darker blue: Partial course of the Litani River. (Google Earth annotated by LWJ)

Nabatieh Governorate

Bint Jbeil District : Aitaroun

: Aitaroun Hasbaya: Kfarshouba

Kfarshouba Marjayoun District : Houla, Kfar Kela, and Wazzani

: Houla, Kfar Kela, and Wazzani Nabatieh: Nabatieh

South Lebanon Governorate

Tyre District: Barish-Maarakeh-Maaroub, Naqoura, and Tyre

Barish-Maarakeh-Maaroub, Naqoura, and Tyre Jezzine District: Mahmoudiyeh, Shbeil-Sriri, and Toumat Niha

Casualties

Israeli operations in Lebanon killed seven people, including six Hezbollah personnel, and wounded an unknown number of people.

June 16, 2025: One Hezbollah operative was killed.

One Hezbollah operative was killed. June 17, 2025: No casualties were reported.

No casualties were reported. June 18, 2025: One Hezbollah commander was killed.

One Hezbollah commander was killed. June 19, 2025: Three were killed: a Hezbollah commander, a Hezbollah operative, and an apparent civilian.

Three were killed: a Hezbollah commander, a Hezbollah operative, and an apparent civilian. June 20, 2025: Two were killed: a Hezbollah commander and a Hezbollah operative.

Two were killed: a Hezbollah commander and a Hezbollah operative. June 21, 2025: No casualties were reported.

No casualties were reported. June 22, 2025: No casualties were reported.

Chronology of Israeli operations against Hezbollah, June 16–22, 2025

June 16

At 8:34 am, NNA Lebanon reported that Israeli troops positioned at the Tel Al Aoueidah Post directed medium-caliber gunfire at Aitaroun in the Nabatieh Governorate’s Bint Jbeil District.

At 12:57 pm, NNA Lebanon reported that Israeli forces fired mortar rounds at Al Awayda and four artillery rounds between Taybeh and Adaisseh in the Nabatieh Governorate’s Marjayoun District.

At 3:52 pm, NNA Lebanon reported that an Israeli drone targeted the Quddam neighborhood of Houla in the Nabatieh Governorate’s Marjayoun District. At 7:31 pm, the IDF announced that its “aircraft targeted and killed a Hezbollah terrorist near Houla in south Lebanon.” At 9:35 pm, Hezbollah-affiliated social media announced the death of Hezbollah operative Mohammad Abdelsalam Nasrallah, whose nom de guerre was Seraj, from Houla.

The death announcement for Mohammad Abdelsalam Nasrallah. (Balagh Media Telegram)

June 17

At 9:53 am, NNA Lebanon reported that Israeli forces dropped leaflets on fishermen in the Tyre and Naqoura ports in the South Lebanon Governorate’s Tyre District. The leaflets warned readers not to approach the Israel-Lebanon maritime border.

At 6:24 pm, NNA Lebanon reported that Israeli ground troops entered eastern Kfarshouba in the Nabatieh Governorate’s Hasbaya District and detained a shepherd named Mohammad Qassem Ghanem. At 9:10 pm, NNA Lebanon reported that Israel released Ghanem from detention.

At 9:08 pm, NNA Lebanon reported that Israeli forces directed gunfire at the outskirts of Aitaroun in the Nabatieh Governorate’s Bint Jbeil District.

At 10:17 pm, NNA Lebanon reported that an Israeli drone dropped fake currency in Aitaroun, warning locals against taking money from Hezbollah. NNA Lebanon dubbed the action “incitement.”

June 18

At 6:19 pm, NNA Lebanon reported that an Israeli drone targeted a motorbike between Maarakeh, Barish, and Maaroub in the South Lebanon Governorate’s Tyre District. The strike reportedly wounded one person. However, the IDF later released a statement saying it had assassinated Yassine Abdelmenem Izzeldine, Hezbollah’s artillery forces commander in the Litani Sector. The IDF’s statement said Izzeldine had overseen attacks against Israel during the war and “was involved in attempts to reconstitute Hezbollah’s artillery forces,” which “constituted a grave violation of the understandings between Israel and Lebanon.”

June 19 At 7:29 am, NNA Lebanon reported that, past midnight, an Israeli drone had targeted a motorbike at the Kfar Joz junction in the Nabatieh Governorate’s Nabatieh District. The report said the strike killed the motorbike’s rider, Mohammad Khreiss, suggesting he was a civilian, and wounded Hassan Saydawi, an alleged bystander who happened to be on his nearby balcony at the time of the strike. At 10:10 am, the IDF released a statement admitting to assassinating Mohammad Ahmad Khreiss, describing him as “the anti-tank forces commander at Hezbollah’s Shebaa compound.” The statement said Khreiss had overseen several attacks against Israel during the war and continued activities after the war that “violate the understandings between Israel and Lebanon,” without elaborating. Hezbollah-affiliated social media later announced the death of Hezbollah operative Mohammad Ahmad Khreiss, whose nom de guerre was Abu Ali Shahid, from Khiam. Hassan Saydawi, the reported bystander, appears to have later succumbed to his wounds.

The death announcement for Mohammad Ahmad Khreiss (L) and a photo of Hassan Saydawi (R). (Balagh Media on Telegram and X)

At 3:01 pm, NNA Lebanon reported an Israeli airstrike on a vehicle in Houla in the Nabatieh Governorate’s Marjayoun District. The strike killed one person, shortly identified by pro-Hezbollah social media as Ahmad Ghazi Ali. At 6:08 pm, the IDF released a statement claiming it had “targeted and killed […] a terrorist engaged in attempts to rebuild military infrastructure belonging to […] Hezbollah near Houla in south Lebanon.” The next morning, Hezbollah-affiliated social media announced the death of Hezbollah operative Ahmad Ghazi Ali, whose nom de guerre was Noureddine, from Houla.

The death Announcement for Ahmad Ghazi Ali. (Balagh Media Telegram)

At 10:44 pm, NNA Lebanon reported that an Israeli quadcopter dropped three incendiary explosives in the Mahafer area between Aitaroun and Blida in the Nabatieh Governorate’s Marjayoun District.

At 11:00 pm, NNA Lebanon reported that Israeli forces fired flares over Wazzani in the Nabatieh Governorate’s Marjayoun District.

June 20

At 8:13 am, NNA Lebanon reported that an Israeli drone conducted an airstrike in Houla in the Nabatieh Governorate’s Marjayoun District, just past midnight.

At 9:14 am, NNA Lebanon reported that Israeli infantry entered Houla and Meiss Al Jabal in the Nabatieh Governorate’s Marjayoun District, destroying one home in each village. Israeli forces also seized a bulldozer in Meiss Al Jabal and transported it to Israel.

At 9:52 am, NNA Lebanon reported that an Israeli drone targeted a vehicle on the Abbassiyeh Road in the South Lebanon Governorate’s Tyre District. The strike killed one person. At 1:14 pm, Hezbollah-affiliated social media announced the death of Hezbollah operative Mohammad Khodr Al Hussaini, whose nom de guerre was Sayyed Kathem, from Jannata in south Lebanon. At 3:24 pm, the IDF released a statement claiming to have assassinated Mohammad Khodr Al Hussaini near Shabriha, saying he was the commander of Hezbollah’s fire systems in the Litani Sector. The IDF claimed Hussaini oversaw attacks against Israel during the war, including strikes aimed at Nahariyah and Haifa, and “in the recent period, the terrorist has been involved in efforts to reconstitute Hezbollah’s artillery forces” in “serious violation of the understandings between Israel and Lebanon.”

At 1:13 pm, NNA Lebanon reported that an Israeli drone targeted a vehicle in Habbariyeh in the Nabatieh Governorate’s Hasbaya District. The vehicle was reportedly later discovered to have been empty and parked on the side of the road.

At 3:51 pm, NNA Lebanon reported that an Israeli jet intercepted two Iranian drones in the skies over south Lebanon—in the eastern sector adjacent to the Israel-Lebanon frontier.

At 7:19 pm, NNA Lebanon reported Israeli airstrikes on Toumat Niha, Mahmoudiyeh, and the area between Shbeil and Sriri in the South Lebanon Governorate’s Jezzine District. At 7:24 pm, the IDF released a statement saying it had targeted several Hezbollah military sites housing rocket and missile launchers and other weapons in south Lebanon. The statement said, “Hezbollah is trying to reconstitute its activities in these sites,” while stressing that the “presence of these weapons and Hezbollah’s activities at these sites constitutes a serious violation of the understandings between Israel and Lebanon.”

At 11:10 pm, NNA Lebanon reported that an Israeli drone targeted a motorbike in Braasheet in the Nabatieh Governorate’s Bint Jbeil District. The strike killed one person and wounded another. Pro-Hezbollah social media accounts soon announced Hussain Dhaher was killed in the strike. At 10:11 am the next day, Hezbollah-affiliated social media officially announced the death of Hezbollah operative Hussain Ali Dhaher, whose nom de guerre was Kaffah, from Braasheet.

Death announcements of Mohammad Khodr Al Hussaini (L) and Hussain Ali Dhaher (R). (Balagh Media Telegram)

June 21

At 7:46 am, the IDF announced that, overnight, Israeli Navy boats had targeted a building belonging to Hezbollah’s Radwan Force commando unit near Naqoura in the South Lebanon Governorate’s Tyre District. The IDF said the Radwan Force was using the building “to advance terror initiatives against the State of Israel, constituting a flagrant violation of the understandings between Israel and Lebanon.” The IDF said it had identified the building based on Israeli Navy and IDF Northern Command intelligence, “which had been gathered in part based on the interrogation of a Hezbollah terrorist by Unit 504 several weeks ago.” This likely referred to Ali Fneich, who Israeli naval forces had detained on June 4, 2025, and transported to Israel. At the time, Fneich had been identified by Lebanese media as a mere fisherman despite his social media showing pro-Hezbollah leanings and ties.

June 22

At 9:48 am, NNA Lebanon reported an Israeli airstrike on the broadcast tower of Hezbollah’s Al Manar TV in Toumat Niha in the South Lebanon Governorate’s Jezzine District.

At 1:17 pm, NNA Lebanon reported that Israeli troops detonated a house on the eastern outskirts of Aitaroun in the Nabatieh Governorate’s Bint Jbeil District.

David Daoud is Senior Fellow at at the Foundation for Defense of Democracies where he focuses on Israel, Hezbollah, and Lebanon affairs.