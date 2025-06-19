Iranian drone and missile attacks on Israel: June 19, 2025



Iran launched a total of nine attacks against Israel on June 19, 2025: five drone attacks and four ballistic missile barrages. One barrage consisting of 25–30 missiles impacted four different cities in Israel, most notably the Soroka Medical Center in Beersheba. The remaining barrages were smaller, consisting of 15 and five missiles, respectively. For the third day in a row, none of Iran’s attacks caused any fatalities. However, more than 200 people were wounded, and significant property damage occurred.





Attack #1 – Missile Attack: At 12:00 am, Iran fired five missiles at Israel, targeting the Tel Aviv District, the Central District’s HaSharon, Ramla, Petah Tikva, and Rehovot Subdistricts, and Judea-Samaria District’s Samaria Subdistrict. American anti-missile defense batteries intercepted the barrage. No casualties or damage were reported, but a small fire from shrapnel reportedly broke out in an open area near Jerusalem.

Attack #2 – Hostile Aircraft Intrusion: At 1:55 am, alerts sounded because of drones launched by Iran, one of which crossed into Israeli territory and targeted several locales in the Beit Shean Valley in the Northern District’s Jezreel Subdistrict. Israel intercepted the drone. No casualties or damage were reported.

Attack #3 – Hostile Aircraft Intrusion: At 2:20 am, sirens sounded in several locales in the Judea-Samaria District’s Samaria Subdistrict due to drones fired by Iran at Israeli territory. Israel intercepted one drone that crossed into Israeli territory. No casualties or damage were reported.

Attack #4 – Missile Attack: At 3:50 am, Iran launched an unspecified number of missiles at Israel. All missiles fell within Saudi territory. No alerts sounded in Israel.

Attack #5 – Hostile Aircraft Intrusion: At 6:53 am, sirens sounded in several locales in the Northern District’s Jezreel Subdistrict due to drones launched by Iran at Israeli territory. The fate of the drones remains unknown. No interceptions, casualties, or damage were reported.

Attack # 6 – Missile Attack: At 7:07 am, Iran fired a barrage of 25–30 missiles at Israel, targeting the Northern District, the Haifa District, the Central District, the Tel Aviv District, the Jerusalem District, the Judea-Samaria District, and the Southern District. Four impact zones were identified, causing significant damage to buildings in the country’s center and the south.

One impact directly hit the Soroka Medical Center in Beersheba in the Southern District’s Beersheva Subdistrict, causing extensive damage and wounding 68 people. The second impact directly struck a residential building in Holon in the Tel Aviv District, wounding 16 people and causing widespread damage to residential areas. The third impact hit the main artery of Jabotinsky Street in the Ramat Gan suburb of Tel Aviv, damaging a four-story building, an adjacent high-rise, and nearby towers and homes, severely wounding two people and lightly wounding 23 people. A final impact hit Jaffa in the Tel Aviv District, wounding one person lightly from a fire ignited at the site of impact.

Additionally, interceptions and missile fragments ignited fires in several areas in central Israel, debris landed in Ariel and Shaar HaShomron, and a fire broke out in Maale Efraim in the Judea-Samaria District’s Samaria Subdistrict.

Attack #7 – Hostile Aircraft Intrusion: At 7:34 am, sirens sounded in several locales in the Judea-Samaria’s Samaria Subdistrict due to drones fired by Iran at Israeli territory. The fate of the drones remains unknown. No interceptions, casualties, or damage were reported.

Attack #8 – Hostile Aircraft Intrusion: At 2:46 pm, sirens sounded in several locales in the Judea-Samaria’s Samaria Subdistrict due to drones fired by Iran at Israeli territory. Israel intercepted a drone that crossed into Israeli territory. No casualties or damage were reported.

Attack #9 – Missile Attack: At 4:34 pm, Iran fired a barrage of 15 missiles at Israel, targeting the Haifa District and Northern District. No impact zones were identified, but missile fragments landed in Kafr Kanna and Reineh in the Northern District’s Jezreel Subdistrict.

David Daoud is senior fellow at the Foundation for Defense of Democracies, where he focuses on Israel, Hezbollah, and Lebanon affairs. Ahmad Sharawi is a research analyst at the Foundation for Defense of Democracies focused on Iranian intervention in Arab affairs and the Levant.