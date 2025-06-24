Iranian drone and missile attacks against Israel: June 24, 2025



Iran launched eight attacks against Israel on June 24, 2025: one drone attack and seven missile attacks. These attacks were concentrated in the hours leading up to the Iran-Israel ceasefire, which went into effect at 7 am, with two attacks occurring after the truce.

Israel intercepted most of the missiles. However, one direct hit on a bomb shelter in a building in Beersheva killed four Israelis. Separately, the Israeli Air Force shot down 15 drones that Iran fired at Israel overnight. However, these drones do not appear to have crossed into Israeli territory and, therefore, did not trigger any alerts.

As the direct conflict between Israel and Iran comes to a close, it is estimated that Iran has fired 591 missiles at Israel since the onset of the war. Twenty-eight people were killed in these attacks, and 3,431 were wounded.



Attack #1 – Hostile Aircraft Intrusion: At 1:35 am, alerts sounded after Iranian drones crossed into Israeli territory over Keshet and Yonatan in the Northern District’s Golan Subdistrict. At 2:25 am, the IDF announced that it had intercepted one drone during this incident while three others crossed into Israeli territory earlier but did not trigger warnings. No casualties or damage were reported.

Attack #2 – Missile Attack: At 4:58 am, Iran launched three ballistic missiles at Israel, two missiles toward the Northern District, Haifa District, and the Judea-Samaria District’s Judea Subdistrict, and one missile directed at the Southern District’s Beersheva Subdistrict. Israel intercepted two of the missiles. No impacts, casualties, or damage were identified.

Attack #3 – Missile Attack: Starting at 5:32 am, Iran launched a ballistic missile barrage in two waves at Israel. The first, comprised of four ballistic missiles, targeted the Central District, the Tel Aviv District, the Judea-Samaria District, and the Southern District. The second wave, comprised of two ballistic missiles, targeted the Judea-Samaria District’s Judea Subdistrict and the southern Dead Sea region in the Southern District’s Beersheva Subdistrict, triggering warnings at 5:44 am.

Israel intercepted most of the missiles, including one from the second wave. However, one missile from the second wave directly hit the bomb shelter on the sixth floor of a seven-story residential building in the city of Beersheva in the Southern District’s Beersheva Subdistrict. The impact killed four people—three from the same family and one neighbor—in the bomb shelter areas and wounded 26 people. Six additional people were rescued from under rubble, including a 70-year-old man. The explosion also caused considerable damage to the building and nearby structures and vehicles.

Attack #4 – Missile Attack: At 6:12 am, Iran fired three ballistic missiles at Israel, triggering warnings in the Central District, the Tel Aviv District, the Judea-Samaria District’s Samaria Subdistrict, and the Southern District’s Beersheva Subdistrict. Israel intercepted all three missiles. No casualties or damage were reported, though shrapnel may have fallen in the Samaria Subdistrict.

Attack # 5 – Missile Attack: At 6:33 am, Iran fired two to three ballistic missiles at Israel, triggering warnings in the Central District, the Tel Aviv District, and the Judea-Samaria District’s Samaria Subdistrict. Israel intercepted the missiles. One woman was wounded by interception shrapnel in Hadera in the Haifa District’s Haifa Subdistrict.

Attack # 6 – Missile Attack: At 6:51 am, Iran fired a small but unspecified number of ballistic missiles at Israel, targeting the Northern District’s Acre, Jezreel, and Golan Subdistricts and the Haifa District’s Haifa Subdistrict. Israel intercepted all the missiles. No casualties or damage were reported.

Attack # 7 – Missile Attack: At 7:06 am, Iran fired one ballistic missile at Israel, activating warnings in the Haifa District, the Northern District’s Jezreel Subdistrict, and the Judea-Samaria District’s Samaria Subdistrict. Israel intercepted the missile. No casualties or damage were reported.

Attack #8 – Missile Attack: At 10:27 am, Iran fired two ballistic missiles at Israel, activating warnings in the Northern District and Haifa District. Israel intercepted both missiles. No casualties or damage were reported.

Attack #9 – Hostile Aircraft Intrusion: At 11:21 pm, IDF announced that it intercepted two drones that were approaching Israeli territory from Iran. The interception occurred outside of Israeli territory.

David Daoud is senior fellow at the Foundation for Defense of Democracies, where he focuses on Israel, Hezbollah, and Lebanon affairs. Ahmad Sharawi is a research analyst at the Foundation for Defense of Democracies focused on Iranian intervention in Arab affairs and the Levant.