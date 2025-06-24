Iranian drone and missile attacks against Israel: June 23, 2025



Iran launched four attacks against Israel on June 23, 2025: one drone attack and three ballistic missile attacks, one of which occurred in three waves and consisted of 10–15 missiles. In total, Iran fired 11–16 ballistic missiles at Israel.

Israel intercepted most of the missiles. However, four impacts occurred: one each in Ashdod and Tel Arad in the south and one each near Haifa and Safed in the north. The strikes caused property damage, including to a power generator in southern Israel. However, no casualties were reported.

Separately, the IDF changed its assessment that a failed interceptor crashed in Haifa the day prior, saying that an investigation revealed it had been an Iranian missile that struck the city. The IDF also estimated that it has destroyed “more than 50 percent” of Iran’s ballistic missile launchers—different from its assessment of two-thirds destroyed given the day prior—and Tehran still possesses 200 launchers and approximately 1,500 missiles.



Map instructions: Click the top-left icon to open the Map Key and adjust the map’s zoom as desired. Click the top-right icon to open a larger version of the map.



Attack #1 – Missile Attack: At 3:02 am, Iran fired one ballistic missile at Israel, causing alerts to sound in the Central District, the Tel Aviv District, the Judea-Samaria District’s Samaria Subdistrict, and the Northern District’s Acre, Safed, and Golan Subdistricts. Israel intercepted the missile. No casualties or damage were reported.

Attack #2 – Hostile Aircraft Intrusion: At 5:37 am, the IDF announced that it intercepted one Iranian drone near Eilat in the Southern District’s Beersheva Subdistrict. No alerts sounded, and no casualties or damage were reported.

Attack #3 – Missile Attack: At 10:23 am, 10:43 am, and 10:50 am, Iran fired three consecutive near-simultaneous barrages of ballistic missiles at Israel—the first barrage consisting of five ballistic missiles, and all three barrages totaling 10–15 missiles. The attacks sounded alerts in the Northern District, the Haifa District, the Tel Aviv District, the Central District’s Petah Tikva, Ramla, and Rehovot Subdistricts, the Jerusalem District, the Judea-Samaria District’s Samaria Subdistrict, and the Southern District’s Ashkelon Subdistrict.

Four impacts were identified: one in Ashdod in the Southern District’s Ashkelon Subdistrict, one in Tel Arad in the Southern District’s Beersheva Subdistrict, one near the city of Haifa in the Haifa District, and an impact near Safed in the Northern District’s Safed Subdistrict. One of the strikes in the south interrupted electricity services after striking near a strategic installation belonging to the Israel Electric Corporation.

Attack #4 – Missile Attack: At 11:31 am, Iran fired one ballistic missile at Israel, sounding alerts in the Northern District’s Acre, Safed, and Golan Subdistricts. Israel intercepted the missile. No casualties or damage were reported.

David Daoud is senior fellow at the Foundation for Defense of Democracies, where he focuses on Israel, Hezbollah, and Lebanon affairs. Ahmad Sharawi is a research analyst at the Foundation for Defense of Democracies focused on Iranian intervention in Arab affairs and the Levant.