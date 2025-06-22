Iranian drone and missile attacks against Israel: June 22, 2025



Iran launched four attacks against Israel on June 22, 2025: three drone attacks and one ballistic missile barrage, in two waves, consisting of 35 missiles. These attacks came in the wake of Operation Midnight Hammer, in which the United States used B-2 stealth bombers and submarines to strike Iranian nuclear installations in Esfahan, Fordo, and Natanz.

Israel intercepted most of the Iranian missiles. However, two impacts occurred, one in Tel Aviv and another in Ness Ziona, causing significant damage and wounding 86 Israelis. Additionally, an Israeli missile interceptor failed and crashed in Haifa.

It was the sixth day in a row in which Iran’s attacks failed to cause any Israeli fatalities. The projectiles were also noticeably less numerous and intense than on previous days, with Tehran launching the smallest number of attacks since the onset of the war.



Attack #1 – Hostile Aircraft Intrusion: At 12:52 am, alerts sounded after Iranian drones crossed into Israeli territory over Haspin and Ramat Magshimim in the Northern District’s Golan Subdistrict. At 1:01 am, the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) announced that it had intercepted one Iranian drone. No casualties or damage were reported.

Attack #2 – Hostile Aircraft Intrusion: At 6:40 am, alerts sounded due to Iranian drones crossing into Israeli territory over Paran in the Southern District’s Beersheva Subdistrict. At 7:06 am, the IDF announced that it had intercepted one Iranian drone. No casualties or damage were reported.

Attack #3 – Hostile Aircraft Intrusion: At 6:46 am, alerts sounded after Iranian drones crossed into Israeli territory over Yahel in the Southern District’s Beersheva Subdistrict. At 7:06 am, the IDF announced that it had intercepted one Iranian drone. No casualties or damage were reported.

Attack #4 – Missile Attack: At 7:30 am, Iran fired 20 ballistic missiles at Israel, targeting the Northern District, Haifa District, Central District, Tel Aviv District, Jerusalem District, and Judea Samaria District. Three impact sites were identified from this barrage: one direct hit on a building in Tel Aviv. Another missile directly hit a vehicle in Ness Ziona in the Central District’s Rehovot Subdistrict and caused significant damage and destruction to nearby residential buildings.

Iran fired another barrage of 15 missiles at 8 am, targeting the Northern District and Haifa District. An impact was initially reported in Haifa, but the IDF later clarified that an Israeli missile interceptor failed and fell in the city. A total of 86 people were wounded: two moderately, 77 lightly, and four from shock.

In total, the IDF assessed that Iran had fired over 35 missiles at Israel, most of which were intercepted. Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps claimed to have fired 40 missiles, one of which was a Kheibar Shekan missile.

David Daoud is senior fellow at the Foundation for Defense of Democracies, where he focuses on Israel, Hezbollah, and Lebanon affairs. Ahmad Sharawi is a research analyst at the Foundation for Defense of Democracies focused on Iranian intervention in Arab affairs and the Levant.