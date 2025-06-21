Iranian drone and missile attacks against Israel: June 21, 2025



Iran launched 11 attacks against Israel on June 20, 2025: 10 drone attacks and one small ballistic missile barrage consisting of five missiles.

All missiles were intercepted, but their shrapnel and remnants caused property damage. Additionally, one of Iran’s drone attacks impacted for the first time since the onset of the war, hitting a residential building in northern Israel. It was unclear, however, if the impact was the result of the drone being intercepted by the Israel Air Force and falling in a residential area.

It was the fifth day in a row in which Iran’s attacks failed to cause any Israeli fatalities and the first in which Iranian strikes wounded no Israelis.





Attack #1 – Missile Attack: At 2:39 am, Iran fired a barrage of five missiles at Israel, targeting the Central District, Tel Aviv District, and the Judea-Samaria District’s Samaria Subdistrict. Israel successfully intercepted all five missiles. However, shrapnel from the interceptions damaged several locations and raised questions about whether Iran had once again fired a ballistic missile with a cluster munition warhead.

No casualties were reported. However, damage was reported in Holon in the Tel Aviv district, where shrapnel hit a residential building and lit a fire on the roof. Shrapnel also fell in Kfar Qassem and Rosh HaAyin in the Central District’s Petah Tikva Subdistrict.

Attack #2 – Hostile Aircraft Intrusion: At 4:56 am, alerts sounded due to Iranian drones crossing into Israeli territory over Ghajar in the Northern District’s Golan Subdistrict. At 5:33 am, the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) announced the Israeli Air Force (IAF) had intercepted one drone. No casualties or damage were reported.

Attack #3 – Hostile Aircraft Intrusion: At 6:58 am, alerts sounded after Iranian drones crossed into Israeli territory over Alonei HaBashan, Ein Zivan, and Ortal in the Northern District’s Golan Subdistrict. At 7:26 am, the IDF announced that one drone fell in an open area. No casualties or damage were reported.

Attack #4 – Hostile Aircraft Intrusion: At 8:11 am, alerts sounded due to Iranian drones crossing into Israeli territory over Ramat Magshimim in the Northern District’s Golan Subdistrict. At 8:21 am, the IDF announced the air force had intercepted one Iranian drone. No casualties or damage were reported.

Attack #5 – Hostile Aircraft Intrusion: At 8:46 am, alerts sounded after Iranian drones crossed into Israeli territory over several locales in the northwest and northeast of the Judea-Samaria District’s Samaria Subdistrict and the Wadi Ara and Beit Shean Valley region in the Northern District’s Jezreel Subdistrict. At 8:57 am, the IDF announced that it had intercepted one Iranian drone. No casualties or damage were reported.

Attack #6 – Hostile Aircraft Intrusion: At 10:16 am, alerts sounded due to Iranian drones crossing into Israeli territory over Tzukim in the Southern District’s Beersheva Subistrict. At 10:42 am, the IDF announced the IAF had intercepted one Iranian drone. No casualties or damage were reported.

Attack #7 – Hostile Aircraft Intrusion: At 10:29 am, alerts sounded after Iranian drones crossed into Israeli territory over Grofit and Lotan in the Southern District’s Beersheva Subdistrict. At 10:42 am, the IDF announced that the IAF had intercepted one Iranian drone. No casualties or damage were reported.

Attack #8 – Hostile Aircraft Intrusion: At 10:41 am, alerts sounded due to Iranian drones crossing into Israeli territory over several locales in the Beit Shean Valley region in the Northern District’s Jezreel Subdistrict. At 11:22 am, the IDF announced that the IAF attempted to intercept one Iranian drone but identified an impact in the area. No casualties were reported, but Israeli media said the drone hit and damaged a two-story building in the town of Beit Shean in the Northern District’s Jezreel Subdistrict.

Attack #9 – Hostile Aircraft Intrusion: At 10:55 am, alerts sounded after Iranian drones crossed into Israeli territory over several locales in the Arabah region of the Southern District’s Beersheva Subdistrict. At 11:02 am, drones targeted Ramat Magshimim in the Northern District’s Golan Subdistrict. At 11:43 am, the IDF announced that the IAF had intercepted two Iranian drones, one responsible for each incident. No casualties or damage were reported.

Attack #10 – Hostile Aircraft Intrusion: At 11:15 am, alerts sounded due to Iranian drones crossing into Israeli territory over the southern Negev and Eilat in the Southern District’s Beersheva Subdistrict. At 11:43 am, the IDF announced that the IAF attempted to intercept one Iranian drone involved in the incident, which crashed in an open area. No casualties or damage were reported.

Attack #11 – Hostile Aircraft Intrusion: At 11:27 am, alerts sounded after Iranian drones crossed into Israeli territory over Eilat in the Southern District’s Beersheva Subdistrict. At 11:43 am, the IDF announced that the IAF intercepted one Iranian drone. No casualties or damage were reported.

David Daoud is senior fellow at the Foundation for Defense of Democracies, where he focuses on Israel, Hezbollah, and Lebanon affairs. Ahmad Sharawi is a research analyst at the Foundation for Defense of Democracies focused on Iranian intervention in Arab affairs and the Levant.