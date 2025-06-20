Iranian drone and missile attacks against Israel: June 20, 2025 



Iran launched a total of eight attacks against Israel on June 20, 2025: six drone attacks and two ballistic missile barrages. One barrage consisted of one missile that the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) failed to intercept due to an interceptor system malfunction. The second barrage consisted of 20-25 missiles, and two impacts—at least one of which appears to have been a cluster munition—were recorded in Haifa and Beersheba.

For the fourth day in a row, none of Iran’s attacks directly caused any fatalities. However, one woman died of a heart attack during the attacks, and 51 people were wounded.

An unnamed Israeli military official told Reuters that the IDF estimates it has struck two-thirds of Iran’s ballistic missile launchers—up from its June 17 appraisal of having destroyed 40 percent of the launchers. This total would leave Tehran with an estimated 100 remaining launchers.





Attack #1 – Hostile Aircraft Intrusion: At 12:20 am, Iran launched a drone that targeted the Haifa District and crossed into Israeli territory. Israel intercepted the drone. No casualties or damage were reported.

Attack #2 – Hostile Aircraft Intrusion: At 2:56 am, alerts sounded due to an Iranian drone that crossed into Israeli territory and targeted several locales near the Dead Sea in the Southern District’s Beersheva Subdistrict. Israel intercepted the drone. No casualties or damage were reported.

Attack #3 – Hostile Aircraft Intrusion: At 03:09 am, alerts sounded after two Iranian drones crossed into Israeli territory and targeted several locales near the Dead Sea in the Southern District’s Beersheva Subdistrict. Israel intercepted the drones. No casualties or damage were reported.

Attack #4 – Missile Attack: At 05:50 am, Iran launched one missile at Israel, targeting the Southern District’s Beersheva Subdistrict. The IDF said its attempts to intercept the missile failed due to an interceptor system malfunction. The missile fell in Beersheba, causing a fire that led to extensive damage to several vehicles and 18 houses. Six people were lightly wounded.

Attack #5 – Hostile Aircraft Intrusion: At 1:46 pm, alerts sounded after a drone launched by Iran crossed into Israeli territory, targeting several locales in the Northern District’s Golan Subdistrict. Israel intercepted the drone, apparently with the Israeli Air Force’s Barak system. No casualties or damage were reported.

Attack #6 – Hostile Aircraft Intrusion: At 3:29 pm, alerts sounded when Iranian drones crossed into Israeli territory, targeting several locales in the Northern District’s Safed Subdistrict. An Israeli jet intercepted the drones over southeastern Lebanon, near the Israel-Lebanon frontier. No casualties or damage were reported.

Attack #7 – Missile Attack: At 3:36 pm, Iran launched a barrage of 20-25 missiles at Israel, targeting the Northern District, the Haifa District, the Central District, the Tel Aviv District, the Judea-Samaria District, and the Southern District. One missile fell in Haifa and wounded 45 individuals, three of them severely due to shrapnel injuries. The impact in Haifa directly hit an abandoned building. However, it caused significant damage to surrounding residential and other structures, including the Masjid Al Saghir and Al Jarina Mosques, where the impact wounded clerics inside. A 51-year-old woman died from a heart attack in the northern city of Karmiel in the Northern District’s Acre Subdistrict.

Another missile fell in Beersheba, which was likely a cluster bomb. Twenty-six smaller explosives came off the warhead and caused significant damage, including to a daycare center and two homes, but no casualties were reported. Missile fragments and shrapnel were found in several areas in Shfaram, the Golan Heights, Elkana, and other portions of the Southern District.

Attack #8 – Hostile Aircraft Intrusion: At 11:49 pm, the IDF announced that it intercepted a drone launched by Iran near northern Israel. No alerts sounded. No casualties or damage were reported.

David Daoud is senior fellow at the Foundation for Defense of Democracies, where he focuses on Israel, Hezbollah, and Lebanon affairs. Ahmad Sharawi is a research analyst at the Foundation for Defense of Democracies focused on Iranian intervention in Arab affairs and the Levant.