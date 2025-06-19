Iranian drone and missile attacks against Israel: June 18, 2025



Iran launched a total of 11 attacks against Israel on June 18, 2025: eight drone attacks and three ballistic missile barrages. Except for one barrage consisting of 20 missiles, the remaining two waves were relatively small, consisting of 10 and five to seven missiles, respectively.

For the second day in a row since the onset of the war, none of Iran’s attacks caused any fatalities on June 18. However, several people were lightly wounded, and property damage was recorded.





Attack #1 – Missile Attack: At 12:35 am, Iran launched 20 missiles targeting the Northern District’s Acre and Jezreel Subdistricts, the Haifa District’s Hadera and Haifa Subdistricts, the Tel Aviv District, and the Central District’s HaSharon, Petah Tikva, Ramla, and Rehovot Subdistricts. In the Northern District, four people were lightly wounded, including one individual from shock, and a building was hit by shrapnel. In the Central District, a residential building was struck. Interception shrapnel fell in the Jerusalem District but caused no damage or casualties.

Attack #2 – Missile Attack: At 1:23 am, Iran launched 10 missiles targeting the Tel Aviv District and the Central District’s HaSharon, Petah Tikva, Ramla, and Rehovot Subdistricts. One missile impacted a parking lot in the Central District, damaging or destroying 20 cars, though no casualties were reported.

Attack #3 – Hostile Aircraft Intrusion: At 2:20 am, Iran launched one drone targeting Masada, Ein Gedi, and the Ein Gedi Baths in the Southern District’s Beersheba Subdistrict. Israel intercepted the drone. No casualties or damage were reported.

Attack #4 – Hostile Aircraft Intrusion: At 2:30 am, Iran launched one drone targeting Ein Gedi and the Ein Gedi Baths in the Southern District’s Beersheba Subdistrict. Israel intercepted the drone. No casualties or damage were reported.

Attack #5 – Hostile Aircraft Intrusion: At 5:57 am, Iran launched one drone targeting a wide range of towns throughout the Northern District’s Safed and Kinneret Subdistricts. Locations included Safed, Rosh Pina, Meron, Beit Jann, Tabgha, and many other towns and industrial zones. Israel intercepted the drone. No casualties or damage were reported.

Attack #6 – Hostile Aircraft Intrusion: At 9:04 am, Iran launched two drones targeting Haspin, Nov, and Ramat Magshimim in the Northern District’s Golan Subdistrict. Israel intercepted both drones. No casualties or damage were reported.

Attack #7 – Hostile Aircraft Intrusion: At 9:19 am, Iran launched one drone targeting Yonatan in the Northern District. Israel intercepted the drone. No casualties or damage were reported.

Attack #8 – Hostile Aircraft Intrusion: At 9:57 am, Iran launched one drone targeting Haspin and Ramat Magshimim in the Northern District’s Golan Subdistrict. Israel intercepted the drone. No casualties or damage were reported.

Attack #9 – Hostile Aircraft Intrusion: At 3:52 pm, Iran launched one drone targeting Ramat Magshimim and Haspin in the Northern District’s Golan Subdistrict. Israel intercepted the drone without any injuries or damage.

Attack #10 – Missile Attack: At 7:28 pm, Iran launched between five to seven missiles targeting the Tel Aviv District, the Central District’s HaSharon, Petah Tikva, and Ramla Subdistricts, and the Southern District. Most missiles were intercepted, while some fell while en route to Israel. Shrapnel landed in central Israel, causing minimal damage to a vehicle but no casualties.

Attack #11 – Hostile Aircraft Intrusion: At 10:23 pm, Iran launched one drone targeting Ramat Magshimim in the Northern District’s Golan Subdistrict. Israel intercepted the drone. No casualties or damage were reported.

David Daoud is senior fellow at the Foundation for Defense of Democracies, where he focuses on Israel, Hezbollah, and Lebanon affairs. Ahmad Sharawi is a research analyst at the Foundation for Defense of Democracies focused on Iranian intervention in Arab affairs and the Levant.