Iranian drone and missile attacks against Israel: June 17, 2025



Iran launched a total of 10 attacks against Israel on June 17, 2025: four drone attacks and six ballistic missile barrages. Except for one barrage, all of Iran’s missile attacks on Israel consisted of fewer than 10 projectiles, sometimes as few as one missile per attack. For the first day since the onset of the war, none of Iran’s attacks caused any fatalities. However, several people were lightly wounded, and property damage was recorded.









Attack #1 – Missile Attack: At 12:21 am, Iran launched three missiles targeting Israel’s Tel Aviv District, Central District, and the Southern District’s Beersheva Subdistrict. One missile landed in an open area near Nevatim in the Southern District’s Beersheva Subdistrict, lightly wounding a woman on her way to a bomb shelter. An Israeli interceptor missile failed and fell in Tel Aviv but caused no casualties or reported damage.

Attack #2 – Hostile Aircraft Intrusion: At 2:24 am, Iran launched one drone at Israel, targeting Ramat Magshimim and Haspin in the Northern District’s Golan Subdistrict. Israel intercepted the drone. A small but unspecified number of civilians were lightly wounded while heading to shelters.

Attack #3 – Missile Attack: At 3:27 am, Iran launched three missiles targeting the Tel Aviv District, the Central District’s HaSharon, Petah Tikva, and Rehovot Subdistricts, and the Southern District’s Ashkelon Subdistrict. Israeli air defenses intercepted all projectiles. A small number of civilians were lightly wounded while en route to shelters, but no fatalities or damage occurred.

Attack #4 – Missile Attack: At 4:30 am, Iran launched one missile targeting the Haifa District’s Haifa and Hadera Subdistricts and the Northern District’s Acre and Jezreel Subdistricts. Although the missile was intercepted and no impact occurred, several individuals were lightly wounded while running to a shelter.

Attack #5 – Hostile Aircraft Intrusion: At 7:53 am, Iran launched one drone targeting Ramat Magshimim in the Northern District’s Golan Subdistrict. Israel intercepted the drone. No casualties or damage were reported.

Attack #6 – Missile Attack: At 8:38 am, Iran launched 20 missiles targeting the Haifa District’s Hadera and Haifa Subdistricts, the Tel Aviv District, the Central District’s HaSharon, Petah Tikva, Rishon LeZion, and Ramla Subdistricts, and the Southern District’s Beersheba Subdistrict. Two missile impacts and eight related incidents were reported, mostly involving fires from missile debris in open areas across HaSharon and Gush Dan. In Gush Dan/Tel Aviv, five people suffered shock, and a bus station was hit, damaging or destroying several buses. In HaSharon, a house was damaged by interception shrapnel.

Attack #7 – Hostile Aircraft Intrusion: At 10:59 am, Iran launched one drone targeting the Northern District’s Golan and Safed Subdistricts. Israel intercepted the drone. No casualties or damage were reported.

Attack #8 – Missile Attack: At 5:10 pm, Iran launched eight missiles targeting the Tel Aviv District, The Central District’s HaSharon and Petah Tikva Subdistricts, and the Judea-Samaria District’s Samaria Subdistrict. Two missiles impacted in open areas. The strikes themselves wounded no one, but four people were slightly injured while heading to shelters.

Attack #9 – Missile Attack: At 7:04 pm, Iran launched one missile targeting the Southern District’s Ashkelon and Beersheba Subdistricts. The missile was intercepted, and no casualties or damage occurred.

Attack #10 – Missile Attack: At 9:43 pm, Iran launched three missiles targeting the Northern District’s Acre, Golan, and Safed Subdistricts and the Haifa District’s Hadera and Haifa Subdistricts. All the missiles were intercepted, with no reported casualties or damage.

David Daoud is senior fellow at the Foundation for Defense of Democracies, where he focuses on Israel, Hezbollah, and Lebanon affairs. Ahmad Sharawi is a research analyst at the Foundation for Defense of Democracies focused on Iranian intervention in Arab affairs and the Levant.